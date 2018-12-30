SAN ANTONIO — Peyton Pelluer, flanked by his Defensive MVP trophy on one side and by an empty seat on the other, sat at the head table of Washington State’s postgame news conference, waiting for the first question and suppressing what appeared to be an urge to start dancing like John Travolta in “Saturday Night Fever.”
That would have been interesting, because Cougars coach Mike Leach was sitting nearby and we can all imagine how he feels about that film.
But, no, the senior linebacker ended his little finger dance, donned a serious expression and gave a serious answer.
In the ensuing pause, someone gently but audibly knocked on the door. Since Pelluer, as these Cougars are wont to do, had sent me reeling to the mid- to late-1970s, I expected the bowl publicist to break into “Let ‘Em In” by Paul McCartney. But maybe the flack hadn’t spent enough time with this team.
“Come in,” he said.
Thus appeared Gardner Minshew, clutching a water bottle and his counterpart to Pelluer’s MVP trophy, this one for offense. Even when late, this guy has perfect timing. And no doubt his lateness was justified. He’d been signing autographs, or doing the Heimlich maneuver on a stricken Iowa State fan.
The quarterback, who had beguiled teammates and fans with his inspired play and uncanny leadership as a one-and-done grad transfer this year, wasn’t wearing the gaudy oversize Cougar disco suit that an anonymous fan had bequeathed to him, and that he’d gladly worn for the flight to San Antonio. Nor was he sporting his aviator shades.
With all the celebrating that took place after the Cougs’ 28-26 win over the Cyclones on Friday night, maybe there wasn’t time for Superman to change. Or maybe he just wanted to be the real Gardner Minshew this time.
Of course, his teammates had to acknowledge his tardiness.
“Who do you think you are?” Jalen Thompson said.
Pelluer just pshawed. Twice.
Minshew took a seat, flashed his electric smile, placed his trophy on the table and patted Pelluer on the back. Then the whole group spent the next 14 minutes answering questions as sincerely as possible.
These 2018 Cougars were, above all, masters of tone. They knew when to laugh, when to grind, when to talk, when to listen. They could fire a barb like Oscar Wilde, but they knew the importance of being earnest.
And this sureness of instinct no doubt started with Minshew and Pelluer, two seniors from contrasting back stories who could have snowbirded at Alabama this season but decided to weather whatever storms they’d find in Pullman.
Now, after a week of snowbirding in San Antonio, the Cougars have stamped an 11-2 record into the annals, which is fitting not because the win total is a school record but because these guys deserved to finish on a high note.
For Pelluer in particular, it would have been easy to accept the Crimson Tide’s 11th-hour offer to join their gravy train last summer as a grad transfer. A fourth-generation Cougar player for whom football is synonymous with life, he instead chose to finish what he’d started at Wazzu, and he’s shown a lightheartedness this year that he’d rarely displayed in public before.
As for Minshew, he didn’t manufacture his happy-go-lucky demeanor for the sake of this season, to console a team still mourning a teammate, quarterback Tyler Hilinski, who had inexplicably committed suicide in January. Nor did he grow his now-famous ‘70s-evoking mustache last summer explicitly to symbolize his and the Cougars’ fresh start. These things are a part of who he is.
But Minshew’s two years at East Carolina, prior to his transfer to WSU last spring, had been difficult, if only because the diligence and seriousness he’d always applied to football didn’t, at that moment, seem to be paying off. He too wanted to lighten up. He too wanted a final chance to get everything right.
Those two seniors fielded most of the questions in that postgame session. But one of the final ones was directed to Max Borghi, a true-freshman running back who displays some of the same qualities that Minshew and Pelluer represent.
After answering the question, he turned toward the seniors and added this:
“Shout-out to Gardner and Peyton. I love them both and I’m going to miss them. They definitely deserve both those trophies right there.”
And for a fleeting moment, he choked up as he said it.
Grummert covers Cougar football for the Tribune. He can be contacted at (208) 848-2290 or daleg@lmtribune.com.