FOOTBALL NOTES
Former University of Idaho receiver Jeff Cotton was signed to the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad Sunday, and ex-Washington State receiver River Cracraft earned the same honor with the San Francisco 49ers.
Also, incoming WSU receiver Mike Pettway has entered the NCAA transfer portal, 247Sports reported.
Among the NFL hopefuls from the Palouse who went unsigned to practice squads Sunday was former WSU quarterback Anthony Gordon. He’d failed to make the Seattle Seahawks’ 53-man active roster the previous day and had been expected to have a shot at the practice squad. But the Seahawks instead signed former Louisiana State QB Danny Etling, a seventh-round draft choice in 2018 by the New England Patriots.
Pettway became the fourth Cougar to enter the transfer portal since the Pac-12 decided to shut down 2020 football last month because of the coronavirus pandemic. One of them, defensive back Skyler Thomas, has since decided to stay at WSU.
Pettway, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound true freshman from Alabaster, Ala., was a three-star recruit and one of six players signed by new WSU coach Nick Rolovich in February, after predecessor Mike Leach signed 17 in December.