The two front-runners put more distance between themselves and the rest of the field in Week 8 of the Camas Prairie Trap Shoot at various gun clubs in the region.
Wallace-Kellogg remained in the overall lead with 599 points, and Weiser stayed in contention at 598 as both clubs turned in perfect 75s on Sunday.
Third-place Grangeville submitted a 72 to fall further behind the leaders at 592.20 with two weeks left in the competition.
Other clubs with 75s were Hermiston, Orofino-Pierce and Troy-Deary.
Rachel Stanley of Troy-Deary fired a 25 to move into a tie with Laura Winkel of Hermiston for the lead in the women’s individual race with four perfect scores apiece.
Grant Williams of Wallace-Kellogg remained atop the men’s standings with six 25s, while Wyatt Johnson of Troy-Deary and Weston Anderson of Weiser continued to lead the Juniors competition with four each.
CAMAS PRAIRIE TRAP SHOOT
Week 8 results
Men’s all-stars – Grant Williams (Wal-Kel) 6, Bill McMahon (Grangeville), Clint 5, Clint Riener (Cottonwood), Weston Anderson (Weiser) 5, Cal Wilson (Weiser) 5.
Ladies’ all-stars – Laura Winkel (Hermiston) 4, Rachel Stanley (Troy-Deary) 4, Lahoma Turner (Boise) 2, Lindsey Wesche (Garfield) 2, Holly Ledgerwood (Pomeroy) 2, Deb McKenzie (Troy-Deary) 2.
Junior all-stars – Wyatt Johnson (Troy-Deary) 4, Weston Anderson (Weiser) 4; Dustin Hamilton (Hermiston) 3, Griffey Doerschel (Wal-Kel) 3, Robert Renteria (Boise), Bruce Bradley (Orofino/Pierce) 2, Sam Barnes (Troy-Deary) 2.
Overall team scores – Wallace/Kellogg 599.00; Weiser 598.00; Grangeville 592.20; Orofino-Pierce 591.25; Hermiston 589.00; Culdesac 589.00; Colton 588.19; Wenatchee 588.00; Boise 586.75; Troy-Deary 585.32; Cottonwood 582.40; Nezperce 582.00; Pomeroy 581.50; Winchester 578.50; Garfield 577.50; Walla Walla 570.25; St. Maries 568.00; Indian Valley 567.00; Kamiah 562.00; Malden-Pine 546.00; Endicott 538.00; Bonners Ferry 535.00; LaGrande 535.00; White Bird, no report.
Boise: 69.00 27 Shooters; Windy/Cold. 24- Mike Strong, John Keppinger, Leonard Wehking, Joe Turner, Jake White, Ed VanEtten, Bob Redman
Bonners Ferry: 70.00 22 Shooters; Snowing. 25-Seth Rice; 23- Wyatt McDonald; 22- Ron Campbell, Wally Dinnng, James Daniels, Jerry Schiling
Colton: 71.14 62 Shooters; Cold/Wind. 25 –In Memoriam (John Meyer); 24-Steve Bremer, Greg Mayer, Guy Olson; 23- Terry Roberts, Garrett Stoddard, Dan Warner, Brian Windsor, Cole Zacha
Cottonwood: 70.50 51 Shooters; Everything/Idaho Spring. 25-Clint Reiner; 24- Philip Spencer; 23-Paul Forsman, Shane Poxleitner, Ryan Mader, Bob Lustig, Tanner Ross
Culdesac: 72.50 54 Shooters; Cold/Overcast/Snow. 25-Dale Kinzel; 24- Jim Blake, David Caldwell, Cole Eldridge, Marv Heimgartner, Matt Hewitt, Corey Long, Wayne McCulley, Johnny Weeks
Endicott: 71.00 21 Shooters; Rain. 24-Eric Johnson, Jessica Pelissier, Teri Garrett
Garfield: 70.50 33 Shooters; Windy/Snowing. 24- Jeff Kelnofer, Brock Slocum; 23- Rod Hubner, Alan Keasal
Grangeville: 72.00 49 Shooters; Cloudy/Cool. 24- Bob Aiken, Josh Bransdord, Cliff Greenhaw, Pepper Harman, Darrell Howard, Bill McMahon, Brian Lorentz, Logan Schumacher, Cody Vreiling, Ralph Kaschmitter, John Vreiling, Sara Vreiling
Hermiston: 75.00 25 Shooters; Sunny/Nice; 25- John Adams, Jeff Bowles, Dustin Hamilton, Carter Eynetich, Zach Lantus
Indian Valley: 74.00 10 Shooters; Overcast. 25-Steve Bumgarner, Mike Cunningham; 24-Kevin Feil
Kamiah: 71.00 19 Shooters; Overcast. 24-Tony Messenger, Dave Woods; 23- Brandon Davis, Robert Davis, Dallon Roberts
LaGrande: 59.00 7 Shooters; Very Windy; 22- Pat O’Reilly; 17- Henry Manjarres, Johnny Simmons
Malden-Pine: 67.00 14 Shooters; Snow/Rain; 23- Dale Birchell; 22- Shyla Couchaine, Ron Terrell
Nezperce: 72.00 27 Shooters; Cold/Windy. 24- Kurtis Braun, Scott Kaschmitter, Colton Thompson
Orofino-Pierce: 75.00 27 Shooters; Light wind; 25-JD McCarthy, Alex Powers, Jack Kelly
Pomeroy: 72.00 38 Shooters; Overcast/ Breezy; 25- Holly Ledgerwood; 24- Tracy Hanger, Gunner Magill; 23- Lee Blachly, Jim Adams
St. Maries: 70.00 21 Shooters; Windy. 24-Doug Brede; 23- Richard Spier, Paul Vannatter
Troy-Deary: 75.00 69 Shooters; Cold/Snowing. 25- Deb McKenzie, Rachel Stanley, Joe Evans, Rod Kenworthy, Bob Janson, Cody Merrill, Ed Johnson
Walla Walla: 73.00 23 Shooters; Partly Sunny; 25-Elton Edwards; 24 Mark Jungman, Jay Hanger
Wallace-Kellogg: 75.00 23 Shooters; Overcast. 25- Darin Jones, Jared Williams, Darin Williams, Griffey Doerschel
Weiser: 75.00 21 Shooters; Partly Cloudy; 25- Levi Harrison, Weston Anderson, George Stevens, Cal Wilson
Wenatchee: 73.00 21 Shooters; Overcast; 25- Keegan Bray; 24- James Peery, Dan Davis, Gary Crawford, Brian Cornehl
Winchester: 72.00 29 Shooters; Very Windy/Overcast; 24- Michael Brannan, Dallas Paul, Jake Rowland
JUNIORS
Overall team scores – Troy-Deary 572; Hermiston 569; Boise 549; Orofino-Pierce 539; Bonners Ferry 536; Wallace-Kellogg 533; Walla Walla 533; Pomeroy-524; Culdesac 513; Cottonwood 505; Garfield 499; Nezperce 480; Weiser 380; Grangeville 374; Winchester 265; Endicott 227; St. Maries 213; Malden-Pine 167; Kamiah 157; Wenatchee 151; Colton 0; Indian Valley 0; White Bird 0; LaGrande 0
Boise: 66 23- Jake White; 22- Blake McCutcheon; 21- Robert Renteria, Charlie Wiehe, Clayton Heinzerling
Bonners Ferry: 69 25- Seth Rice; 23- Wyatt McDonald; 21- Ryan Carelli
Cottonwood: 62 21-Owen Goeckner, Eli Goeckner; 20-Tristan Mader, Ben Gehring
Culdesac: 60 22- Colby Weeks; 20- Tanner Irwin; 18- Kaitlin Banks, Spencer Florenza, Dalton Halliday, Avery Stevens
Endicott: 21 11- Marty Meserve; 10- James Garrett
Garfield: 53 21- Cooper Thompson; 18- Nicholas Meeuwsen; 14- Bryce Pfaff
Grangeville: 48 18- Owen McIntire; 15-Kane McIntire, Jack Bransford
Hermiston: 74 25- Dustin Hamilton, Carter Eynetich; 24- Allen Osmin, Chase Lantus
Kamiah: 23 23- Dallon Roberts
Malden- Pine: 32 16- Riley Terrell, Carson McDonald
Nezperce: 63 24-Colton Thompson; 21-Grant Ingram; 18-Amber Wemhoff
Orofino-Pierce: 71 25- Alex Powers; 23-Johnathan Wicks, Bruce Bradley
Pomeroy: 65 22-Braxton McKeirnan, Troy Steele; 21- Ollie Severs, Nick Hastings
Troy-Deary: 72 24- Wyatt Johnson, Conner Bovard, Chet Simons
Walla Walla: 69 24-Cooper Simmons; 23- Klay Carver, Zane Carver
Wallace-Kellogg: 70 25- Griffy Doerschel; 23-Parker Goldade; 22-Darby Sager