Kendrick running back Wyatt Fitzmorris had a pair of scores during Saturday's Idaho Class 1A Division II state quarterfinal-round game against Camas County at Lewiston's Bengal Field.

We learned a valuable lesson this week: the top northern Idaho prep teams can compete with the top southern Idaho teams.

The final two playoff teams, Kamiah and Kendrick, put the rest of the state on notice.

