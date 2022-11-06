We learned a valuable lesson this week: the top northern Idaho prep teams can compete with the top southern Idaho teams.
The final two playoff teams, Kamiah and Kendrick, put the rest of the state on notice.
Updated: November 6, 2022 @ 8:23 pm
Here's what we learned from those two wins, along with who Pomeroy will play in the first round of Washington Class 1B playoffs:
Rain, sleet or shine
Kamiah (9-1) topped Butte County 16-12 on Friday at home in less than favorable conditions.
That didn't matter to the Kubs, who is your stereotypical old-school football team.
Kamiah showed it's built to last, but it'll have a tough road test this week as it travels south to play Grace (8-1) at 10 a.m. Pacific on Saturday at Holt Arena in Pocatello.
It's one thing to beat a top team from the south at your place. It's another to take an eight-hour bus ride and not sleep in your own bed. This will be the biggest test for the best Idaho Class 1A Division I team from the north.
Grace finished on top of the High Desert Conference, averaging 40 points per game on offense.
Kendrick is who we thought they were
The Tigers (10-0) knocked off Camas County 46-0 at Bengal Field on Saturday to extend its unanswered points streak to 418.
It's probably hard for other teams in the 1A Division II classification to accept just how dominant Kendrick is, but that's just the way it's been operating all year.
The defense is unshakable and the offense does enough. Honestly, the 46 points scored against Camas County could be considered a win for the Mushers' defense. That's saying something.
The Tigers' next opponent will be Castleford at 4 p.m. Saturday back at Bengal Field. The Wolves have outscored the opposition 140-0 in their past three games,still plenty behind Kendrick.
Castleford (9-1) finished second behind Dietrich in the Sawtooth Conference and averaged 38 points per game. On defense, the Wolves allow an average of 6.60 points per outing.
Pomeroy in
There will be an area Washington team represented in the state playoffs after Pomeroy earned a spot in the Class 1B state tournament.
The Pirates (7-2) beat St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 50-6 in Friday's regular-season finale and found out Sunday they will play at Wellpinit (8-1) in the first round at a time to be determined either this Friday or Saturday. Coach Kyle Kimble said because Wellpinit does not have lights, the game will be played in the afternoon.
At one point, the Pirates were contesting Kendrick for the most unanswered points. But it ran into a buzzsaw Oct. 21, falling 54-20 at undefeated Southeast 1B League champion Liberty Christian.
The theme all year for Pomeroy, which is the No. 10 and is in the same spot in the RPI rankings, has been playing shutdown defense. It'll have a tall task in front of it this week.
The Redskins, who are the No. 7 seed but is third in the classification in the RPI, finished second behind Odessa in the Northeast 1B League. Wellpinit dropped a 72-42 decision to the Tigers on Sept. 30. Including that game, the Redskins have allowed 20 or more in their past five games. However, Wellpinit is 4-1, averaging a whopping 58.4 points, in that span.
Pixley may be contacted at (208) 848-2290, tpixley@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @TreebTalks.
