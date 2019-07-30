One base hit and 11 consecutive batters retired — that was the story line for the Lewis-Clark offense until the sixth inning began.
It’d been pop-up after line-out and vice-versa before then. The Twins, in the Idaho AA American Legion state baseball tournament by way of a host bid, “had it, energy-wise,” coach Kevin Maurer said, “but we just didn’t have that extra give to get fired up and locked in” against the Runnin’ Rebels of Pocatello on Monday at Harris Field.
But “all you really need is one inning to figure it out.”
Maurer’s ballclub, steadied by calm and collected pitching by Coy Stout, held firm defensively, then erupted for four runs in the penultimate frame, a 31-pitch period underlined by crafty baserunning, clutch knocks and, yes, a bit of fortune. It was enough to boost L-C to a 4-1 victory and a berth in today’s title round against 50-5-1 Idaho Falls.
Four Twins reached base in a row, a rally sparked when leadoff man Tyson Wallace was plunked.
Blaine Acree attempted a sacrifice bunt, and got more than he was looking for when Rebels pitcher Payton Cleaves chucked one too late and too off-target to first.
Wallace, being a sly vet, noticed that Pocatello’s defenders were disputing the call, rather than calling time, so he jetted home to knot it up at 1-all — the Rebels took the lead on a Kyler Knowles RBI knock in the second.
“Ty’s super baseball-smart, so he’s just creepin’ and creepin’, and they’re not paying attention,” Maurer said. “When he snuck across, that triggered us, put that fire and passion back.”
Stout, a Lewis-Clark State incoming freshman from Genesee, followed with a liner to left, advancing Acree to third. And Dawson Bonfield one-upped him with a 2-2 near-homer off the right-field wall, scoring two and effectively “turning the tables,” Maurer noted.
“If we didn’t do it then, we knew it’d be too late, so we all hopped on and rode the roller coaster,” Stout said.
After a couple of strikeouts, Bonfield tallied the score he’d earned by way of a wild pitch.
“They’ve found that ‘it’ factor throughout this state tournament that you need to win these games. These are some of the toughest moments in baseball, when you’re down the whole game, and sometimes you just need that one spark,” Maurer said.
“(Two months ago), that probably wouldn’t have happened. We might’ve been down eight runs.”
Not with Stout and Trent Reel commanding the mound, quelling jams and stranding nine. In particular, it was Stout who kept L-C (25-20) afloat after entering in the fourth with the bases juiced and one away.
He fanned one, then induced a groundout to kickstart his eventual 3 2/3-frame, two-hit, two-strikeout shutout in relief.
“I told my defense to be ready for a ground ball or fly ball, ’cause I’m going right after them,” Stout said.
Stout said he was jumping ahead with a curve, then dotting fastballs outside, which enticed Rebels to chase.
It was a similar narrative in the final inning — two Pocatello batters reached with one out, and Stout had to work out of another pickle.
He did with a fly-out and a high-tension nine-pitch strikeout to cap it.
“I’ve known Coy for five years now — I coached him in high school — and he’s one of the most mentally tough kids I’ve been around,” Maurer said. “There’s not any situation that he’s thrown in that he ever backs away from. ... That bases-loaded, one-out didn’t phase him.”
For the Twins, who went winless at Districts, this tournament’s about proving that they deserve to be there and that they’ve grown, which has become more evident with progression through their rigorous schedule.
They’ll get their shot at state title No. 2 in three years. First pitch in Game 1 is at 10:30 a.m.
L-C needs to win two games today to win the title, but it has already punched its ticket to Regionals via its host bid.
“We don’t want everyone to say, ‘Oh, they got a free bid.’ We want to go out and take it,” Stout said. “We’ve flipped our mindset — a lot more energy, a lot more heart. We just wanna freakin’ win.”
Pocatello 010 000 0—1 6 1
Lewis-Clark 000 004 x—4 3 0
Payton Cleaves and Dylan Jester. Trent Reel, Coy Stout (4) and Austin Kolb.
Pocatello hits — D. Jester 2, Trei Hough (2B), Nicolas McAdam, Dalton Jones, Kyler Knowles.
Lewis-Clark hits — Dawson Bonfield 2 (2B), C. Stout.
Idaho Falls 5, Rocky Mtn. 2
The Idaho Falls Bandits picked up win No. 50 (five losses) over the Rocky Mountain Avalanche with a tiebreaking flurry late at the AA Idaho American Legion state baseball tournament.
Two Idaho Falls pitchers combined to fan six and only permit three total hits while walking four. Jace Hanson entered in relief in the fifth for the Bandits and tossed a three-frame no-hitter.
Offensively, Jaxon Sorenson led all players with two RBI on a first-inning single. The Bandits stranded eight, but Rocky couldn’t overcome three late Idaho Falls runs.
Rocky Mountain 200 000 0—2 3 1
Idaho Falls 200 012 x—5 9 1
Luke Hines, Jordan Rowley (6) and Cole Roberts. Austin Charboneau, Jace Hanson (5) and Nicholas Layland.
Rocky Mountain hits — Ryan Franklin, Jordan Rowley, Ethan Jones.
Idaho Falls hits — Bruer Webster, Caden Christensen 2, Tavyn Lords 2, J. Hanson, Andrew Gregersen, Jaxon Sorenson, N. Layland.