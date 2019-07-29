The Lewis-Clark Twins nosed ahead in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly to center field by Dawson Bonfield to score Coy Stout from third.
That proved the go-ahead run in the Twins’ 5-4 win over the Boise Capitals on Sunday at Harris Field in the Idaho state AA Legion baseball tournament, where only four teams are left standing.
Today the Twins will face the Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels at 4:30 p.m. in another loser-out contest.
“You’ve just got to be playing right at the right time and things usually work out in your favor,” Twins coach Kevin Maurer said. “Our guys showed tremendous energy and fight through that whole thing.”
The Capitals tied up the Twins in the top of the third with a four-run skein, but the Twins prevented Boise from taking the lead with an outfield relay.
“The ball was kicked off the center (field wall on a hit by Boise), and (outfielder) Blaine Acree got to it quckly, threw it into (shortstop) Tyson Wallace, who was the cutoff man, and then Tyson threw it home for the tag-out by (catcher) Austin Kolb,” Maurer said. “But that run, it would have given them the lead. So we kept it to 4-4 and those fundamental plays, they pay off at the biggest moments.”
Maurer noted two other “game-changing” defensive plays: a double play initiated by Twins second baseman Jose Barajas and Wallace in the top of the fifth, and a diving stop by third baseman Stout for the first out of the sixth.
“(Stout) made a diving play that most everybody thought was going through,” Maurer said. “He was able to get up on his feet and make the throw. And the game’s just different without those three plays. You’ve gotta give a ton of credit to the guys out in the field.”
Dylan Mader went the distance on the mound for the Twins, scattering seven hits.
“After we came out on fire that first inning, for (Boise) to come right back and match us, and for Dylan Mader, how he has matured through this season, the way that he came back from that (big) inning (for Boise) and put up zeroes the rest of the way ... is just a testament to his character and his growth, to get us through the ballgame.
“And our defense was flat-out incredible today.”
Pacing the Twins’ offense were Stout (2-for-2) and Kolb (two RBI).
The one-run loss for Boise was its second in as many games. The Capitals had lost to Pocatello in walk-off fashion Saturday.
“They are a real quality team and they also played with a lot of passion today and that’s why it was so close,” Maurer said.
Only the state champion from this double-elimination, eight-team tournament will advance to Regionals, something the Twins last did in 2017.
“When you get to this point, it’s hard to explain what you have to bring day in and day out,” Maurer said. “You can’t leave anything to chance and these (remaining) teams — they’ve been able to grind it out and find a way to get to this point — so they’re here for a reason.”
Boise Capitals 004 000 0—4 7 3
Lewis-Clark Twins 400 010 x—5 6 0
Brennan Berryman, JT Graening (6) and John Brookins. Dylan Mader and Austin Kolb.
Boise Capitals hits — Jordan Nielson, John Brookins, Tanner Leaf, Cooper Leaf, Ben Dudley (2B), Josh Berg (2B), Luke Westrick.
Lewis-Clark Twins hits — Coy Stout 2, Dalton Hart, Jose Barajas, Austin Kolb, Elliott Taylor.
Rocky Mtn. 8, Nampa 6
The Rocky Mountain Avalanche scored all but one of their runs in the bottom of the sixth and eliminated the Nampa Chiefs from State. Today, Rocky Mountain will face the tournament’s last unbeaten, Idaho Falls, at 7:30 p.m.
Leading the Avalanche against Nampa, Luke Hines and Carson Secord both had two RBI and Jayden Robertson went 2-for-2. Cole Roberts and Conor Christiansen each went 2-for-3 and the latter started on the mound, throwing the first three innings and giving up two earned runs.
Nampa 112 000 2—6 9 2
Rocky Mountain 010 007 x—8 12 3
Seth Miller, Reggie Del Rio (6), Dylan Blass (6) and Jon Stauffer. Conor Christiansen, Carson Secord (4) and Cole Roberts.
Nampa Chiefs hits — Blake Maxwell (2B), Jon Stauffer 2, Timothy Reinertson 2, Cameron Goetz, Cooper Fry, Gabriel Garza 2.
Rocky Mountain Avalanche hits — Luke Hines (2B), Carson Secord, Ryan Franklin (2B), Kris Kirkpatrick, Conor Christiansen 2, Jordan Rowley (2B), Jayden Robertson 2 (2B), Cole Roberts 2, Emilio Bengoechea.
Idaho Falls 6, Pocatello 1
The Idaho Falls Bandits are the last unbeaten at State thanks to a complete-game effort by hurler Bruer Webster. Idaho Falls will take on Rocky Mountain today at 7:30 p.m. while Pocatello will square off against the host Twins at 4:30 p.m. in an elimination game.
Webster fanned eight, walked none and scattered seven hits over seven innings. Alejandro Cortez and Caden Christensen had two RBI apiece for Idaho Falls while Bruer and Jace Hanson had one apiece. Christensen went 2-for-4.
Idaho Falls 000 003 3—6 12 0
Pocatello 000 100 0—1 7 5
Bruer Webster and Caden White, Nicholas Layland. Jaxon Christensen, Josh Potter (6), Braxton Wilhelm (7) and Dylan Jester.
Idaho Falls Bandits hits — Bruer Webster 2 (2B), Caden Christensen 2, Tavyn Lords, Randon Hostert 2, Andrew Gregersen, Jaxon Sorenson, Caden White (2B), Jace Hanson (2B), Alejandro Cortez (2B).
Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels hits — Payton Cleaves, Seth Nate, Trei Hough 2 (2B), Dalton Jones 3 (2B).