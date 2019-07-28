Boosted by Terin Judy’s start on the mound, the Lewis-Clark Twins succeeded in extending their stay at the AA Idaho state Legion baseball tournament Saturday at Harris Field.
With Judy throwing the first six innings and shutting out the Rockies over the same span, the Twins beat East Idaho 5-2 in a loser-out game.
Up next, the Twins will face the Boise Capitals today at 10 a.m. back at Harris Field in another elimination contest.
Of East Idaho’s six hits, half came in the final inning, after Judy had left the mound. Judy left the contest with his team up 5-0. He fanned two and didn’t issue any walks.
“Especially in a loser-out game, you have to bring your best stuff and he was in command that whole game,” Twins coach Kevin Maurer said. “His efficiency, to pitch the way he did, as we continue in this tournament, that gives us an opportunity to bring him back.”
The Twins broke a scoreless game in the fourth inning when they scored two runs — both coming on missed connections between East Idaho’s pitcher and catcher.
“We always talk about how important it is to execute. We don’t have to rack up 30 hits, but if you’re able to put pressure on them, the closer a guy gets to home plate, that pitcher is feeling a more intense feeling and you have to be able to pitch,” Maurer said. “And if that pitcher goes haywire, now your guy is scoring and we were able to accomplish that today.”
The tournament hosts went up 5-0 in the sixth when they added another two-spot.
Coy Stout hit a solo homer in that inning and the Twins scored on a third missed connection between the pitcher and catcher from East Idaho.
Leading the Twins, Dalton Hart went 2-for-4 at the plate while Jose Barajas, Austin Kolb and Cole McKenzie all went 1-for-2.
The Twins left nine runners on base throughout the contest, six more than East Idaho.
“When you get to this point, you don’t get caught up in stats,” Maurer said. “You just get caught up in toughness and it’s moving and advancing and we were able to do that today.”
East Idaho was led by two hits from Peyton Boudrero.
“You get here and it just comes down to your determination and your will and your heart,” Maurer said. “You leave everything out there and our guys’ mindset and energy was where it needed to be for our guys to walk off that field with a victory today.”
Lewis-Clark Twins 000 212 0—5 6 1
East Idaho Rockies 000 000 2—2 6 1
Terin Judy, Dawson Bonfield (7) and Austin Kolb. Moki Jensen, Taran Clark (6) and L. Drake.
Lewis-Clark Twins hits — Coy Stout (HR), Dalton Hart 2, Jose Barajas, Austin Kolb, Cole McKenzie.
East Idaho Rockies hits — Taran Clark, C. Drake, Nick Fullmer, Peytn Boudrero 2, rey Saathoff.
Rocky Mt. 3, CdA 2
The Rocky Mountain Avalanche scored the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth, then held the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen scoreless in the bottom half of that frame to eliminate the Lumbermen. The Avalance will face the Nampa Chiefs today at 1 p.m. in another elimination game.
In five innings, Rocky Mountain starter Caleb Campbell scattered five hits and gave up just one run. Kris Kirkpatrick finished things off on the mound for the Avalance, going three innings and giving up just one hit and ceding one run.
Rocky Mountain 000 101 01—3 8 0
Coeur d’Alene 000 011 00—2 6 4
Caleb Campbell, Kris Kirkpatrick (6) and Cole Roberts. Zach MacKimmie, Alex Karns (6) and Landen Thompson.
Rocky Mountain Avalance hits — Luke Hines, Ryan Franklin, Kris Kirkpatrick, Conor Christiansen, Ayden Banning, Jayden Robertson, Emilio Bengoechea 2 (2B).
Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen hits — Jake Brown 2, Marcus Manzardo, Breyson Coppes, Riley Smith (3B), Quinn Conces.
Pocatello 3, Capitals 2
The Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels won in walk-off fashion to stay unbeaten at State. The Runnin’ Rebels will face the Bandits today at 7 p.m. while the Capitals will take on the Lewis-Clark Twins at 10 a.m. in a loser-out contest.
Pocatello starter Nate Seth pitched the first 6 1/3 frames, giving up two runs, only one of them earned. Payton Cleaves finished the final 2/3 of the seventh without giving up a run or ceding any hits for the Runnin’ Rebels. Cleaves was also Pocatello’s hits leader, going 3-for-4 with an RBI.
Boise Capitals 011 000 0—2 6 4
Pocatello 110 000 1—3 7 2
Conner Ferguson, Matthew Ruhl (5) and John Brookins. Seth Nate, Payton Cleaves (7) and Dylan Jester.
Boise Capitals hits — Cooper Dalton, Tanner Leaf, Cooper Leaf 2, Ben Dudley, Josh Berg.
Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels hits — Payton Cleaves 3, Dylan Jester, Seth Nate, Trei Hough, Dalton Jones.
Idaho Falls 5, Nampa 1
Andrew Gregersen of the Idaho Falls Bandits gave up just one hit while going the distance in his team’s win over the Nampa Chiefs. When State continues today, the Bandits will face Idaho Falls at 7 p.m. in a battle of the last two unbeaten teams here while the Chiefs will take on the Rocky Mountain Avalanche at 1 p.m.
Gregerson fanned eight while walking five. The Bandits led from wire-to-wire, scoring all the runs they’d need in the first inning when they took a 2-0 advantage. Leading Idaho Falls offensively, Caden Christensen, Tavyn Lords and Randon Hostert all went 2-for-4 at bat.
Idaho Falls 200 101 1—5 8 1
Nampa 001 000 0—1 1 0
Andrew Gregersen and Nicholas Layland. Jonas Plew and Jesus Fuentes.
Idaho Falls Bandits hits — Caden Christensen 2, Tavyn Lords 2, Randon Hostert 2 (3B), Andrew Gregersen (2B), Jace Hanson.
Nampa Braves hits — Brody Babneau.