After losing four straight games, the Lewis-Clark Twins had an opportunity to end their skid Saturday on a high note by disrupting Rock Creek Select, which was undefeated in the tournament heading into the nightcap between the two teams.
The Twins did just that, defeating the Select 7-2 at Lewis-Clark State’s Harris Field to give them a bit of momentum heading into this coming week.
“To spoil a team that was undefeated in their bracket, and to watch Preston Boyer step up (at) the plate and pitch the way he did was amazing,” Twins head coach Kevin Maurer said. “For us, our weakness in this tournament was executing with runners on base. We left a lot of runners out there in situations.”
That was not the case for the Twins (12-8) in this one.
The game throughout featured an old-school pitching battle between the Twins’ Boyer and the Select’s Elias Oster.
Boyer pitched 5 innings, allowing six hits, three walks and two runs, both earned, in picking up the victory.
“I just knew if I had to throw strikes, I had a good defense behind me,” Boyer said. “Got a lot of trust in those guys. Just had to do my job to get the ball over the plate. Make it hittable but not too much. But a really good defense really makes the difference.”
Oster was pretty good for Rock Creek, holding L-C off the board through three innings.
Then the Twins’ bats came alive in the fourth by scoring five times.
Chris Ricard walked, and Brice Bensching doubled to the left-center gap to put runners at second and third. Carson Kolb followed with a walk, and Kaden Daniel’s sacrifice fly to center scored Ricard and Bensching moved up to third on the play.
“Once one bat gets going, then so does the next and the next,” said Twins infielder Elliott Taylor, who went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI. “When the whole team gets fired up, it’s pretty good.”
Wyett Lopez then drove in Bensching on a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0. Hayden Line singled and Jack Johnson walked to reload the bases. Quinton Edmison forced in a run on a walk, then Taylor came through with a two-run single to right to finish the rally for the Twins, who had lost all three of its previous games in the tournament.
In the top of the fifth, the Select couldn’t take advantage of a bases-loaded situation with one out, as Kolb replaced Boyer on the mound and induced a pop out and fly out.
Rock Creek, of Seattle, scored twice in the sixth, including one on a solo homer by Carson Ohland.
The Twins responded in the bottom of the inning as Taylor had a one-out, two-run double to cap things.
L-C’s second game of this day was its 10th in the past week, and the team is looking forward to a bit of break ahead of the Spokane American Legion Wood Bat Classic this coming weekend.
“We tell these guys, ‘There’s going to be days where you are exhausted,’ but you got to flip a switch for two-and-a-half hours and figure out how to grind through that,” Maurer said. “You don’t get much rest in between, so we got to find that time in between to get our guys healthy.”
The Twins’ Cruz Hepburn was unable to play against Rock Creek because of a hamstring injury he suffered against the Kirkland Merchants in the day’s first game, which the Merchants won 6-5.
Lewis-Clark rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh but stranded two on a game-ending double play.
Edmison and Taylor opened the Twins’ final inning with doubles and Ricard added an RBI single. A grounder to right led to the double play.
Ricard doubled twice and singled twice, and starting pitcher Daniel allowed five earned runs in six innings.
The Twins will tune up for the Wood Bat Classic at 5 p.m. Tuesday with a home game against the Spokane Crew.
Kirkland 002 012 1—6 7 0
LC Twins 100 002 2—5 10 1
Bigham, N/A (6), Leren (7) and Shanafelt. Daniel, Taylor (7) and Feger. W—Bigham. L—Daniel. S—Leren.
Kirkland hits — Mullins, Erickson 3, Shanafelt 2, Marema (2B).
LC Twins hits — Edmison (2B), Taylor (2B), Hepburn 2 (2B), Ricard 4 (2-2B), Feger, Barden.
———
Rock Creek 000 002 0—2 6 0
LC Twins 000 502 x—7 7 0
Elias Oster, Ryan Shimek (5) and Carson Ohland; Preston Boyer, Carson Kolb (6) and Wyett Lopez. W—Boyer. L—Oster.
Rock Creek hits — Ohland (HR), Noah Lee, Austin Cupic, Kyle Larson, Aden Dance, Logan Pierce.
LC Twins hits — Taylor 2 (2B), Daniel (2B), Brice Bensching (2B), Hayden Line, Quinton Edmison, Carson Kolb.
