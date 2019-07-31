The Lewis-Clark Twins got what they wanted — a rematch against the Idaho Falls Bandits in the Idaho Class AA American Legion baseball state title round.
But the Bandits remained undefeated in tournament play Tuesday, defeating the resilient Twins 5-0 at Harris Field.
Both teams will advance to next week’s regional tournament in Lewiston.
In the tournament opener for both teams, the Bandits (51-5-1) held off a late Twins surge 7-5, sending Lewis-Clark (25-21) to the losers’ bracket, where it won three straight games for a second chance at the title.
“It’s tough for me to see our kids — (with) the way they’ve played the last three days, everything they gave in between the lines and their togetherness — get to this point and not be able to walk off this field with a state championship,” Twins coach Kevin Maurer said. “They competed their tails off ... and that’s a real quality team, we just had a couple mistakes out in the field and couldn’t get that (big play).”
Bandits starting pitcher Randon Hostert tossed a two-hit shutout and first baseman Willie Nelson hammered a bases-clearing triple in his first start of the tournament to lift Idaho Falls to the championship.
“It’s always difficult to play against a team that’s a host team,” Idaho Falls coach Kenneth Alexander said. “They play with a lot of energy and they’re well-coached.”
Nelson hadn’t seen a single at-bat going into Tuesday’s contest, and he made the most of his opportunity in the fifth, slapping a three-RBI triple off the right-field wall, which all but put the game out of reach at 5-0.
“That was a big hit,” Alexander said. “That was the first time he had started the game and that was his third at-bat of the tournament and he was ready to go.”
Alexander said Nelson’s big hit didn’t surprise him considering moments like that have been a theme this season. With 17 players from five schools, Bandits players have taken turns in the spotlight all summer.
“We carry 17 guys, and over the course of a season when you play 60-plus games, every single one of these kids at some point during the season has played a crucial role,” Alexander said. “I think we have five losses on the year. You don’t get to that record without having 17 guys contribute.”
Hostert, the Bandits’ ace and a 15th-round MLB draft pick by the Texas Rangers, fanned eight batters in seven innings to cap a solid week on the mound for Idaho Falls pitchers. The Bandits allowed more than two runs only once in five games.
“Randon has an ability to hit spots,” Alexander said. “He’s got decent velocity, but his secondary pitches he’s able to locate really well and when you can do that with all three pitches, you’re going to be successful against a lot of teams.
“That’s a good grindy (Twins) lineup that likes to battle pitches up, and he just hit spots today and did a good job with that.”
The Bandits took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI single by Jaxon Sorenson and sacrifice fly by Kai Howell.
The Twins received hits from Mason Daniel and Blaine Acree.
Maurer said he was proud of his team’s ability to rally through the losers’ bracket to make it to the title round. Because Idaho Falls entered Tuesday’s action unbeaten in the tournament, the Twins would have needed to defeat them twice to earn the title.
He recalled a moment in a 5-4 win over the Boise Capitals when Acree, Tyson Wallace and Austin Kolb combined on a relay for a tag at home plate that negated what would have been a go-ahead run for Boise.
“Everyone always remembers the last play of the game, but there’s so many other bigger moments that you have to be appropriate to get to that last play of the game,” Maurer said.
The Twins will get another shot at a title run next week.
The Bandits and Twins could play for a third time next week at regionals, which open Aug. 7 at Harris Field. The winner of the regional tournament advances to the American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C.
“This is one of the more special groups that I’ve seen overcome some horrible moments in our season,” Maurer said. “We had some really bad games, but for them to get it together, that’s special.
“We’re excited for the opportunity to get back at it. We’re just hitting our stride and we’re ready to go.”
Lewis-Clark 000 000 0—0 2 1
Idaho Falls 020 030 x—5 7 1
Randon Hostert and Tavyn Lords. Terin Judy, Xavier Pea (4) and Austin Kolb.
Lewis Clark hits — Mason Daniel, Blaine Acree.
Idaho Falls hits — Willie Nelson (3B), Hostert (2B), Bruer Webster (2B), Jaxon Sorenson, Andrew Gregersen, Lords, Caden Christensen.