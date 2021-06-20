The Lewis-Clark Twins saw their losing streak to open the season extend to 13 on Sunday with an 8-4 loss to the River City Athletics in the Dwight Church tournament at Harris Field.
The Athletics tallied four runs in the first three innings before the Twins scored four in the top of the fourth with two outs. Wyett Lopez scored Kaden Daniel and Thomas Reynolds on an error. Jack Johnson then doubled home Cruz Hepburn and Lopez to tie it at 4. Nate Guinard walked but a fly out ended the inning.
However, River City took the lead for good in their half of the inning on a single from Danny Dickinson and an error on a fly ball by Max Martin.
The Athletics tallied two insurance runs in the fifth.
Jake Feger had two of the Twins' six hits.
Reynolds took the loss on the mound, allowing nine hits and six runs, five earned, in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out one.
The Twins are off until 6 p.m. Thursday when they play the Missoula (Mont.) Mavericks in the first round of the 2021 Missoula Memorial tournament.
L-C Twins 000 400 0—4 6 3
River City 211 220 x—8 11 2