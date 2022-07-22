Lewis-Clark Twins pitcher Chris Ricard throws during a June 10 American Legion game against the Palouse Patriots at Lewis-Clark State College’s Harris Field. The Twins begin play in the Class AA state tournament today.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Twins second baseman Cruz Hepburn reaches down to catch the ball as he tries to tag out Ryan Schneider. The L-C Twins lost to Coeur d'Alene 4-3 on Saturday. ,
As the Lewis-Clark Twins begin play in Idaho Class AA American Legion state tournament today in Pocatello, coach Kevin Maurer said his team is “the most complete now that we’ve been this summer” after a smattering of injuries sidelined key players throughout most of the season.
L-C faces the Pocatello Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels in the first round at 3 p.m. Pacific.
“It’s pretty much our first time all season that we have all of our guys,” Maurer said. “Early on, in our first tournament of the year, we didn’t have three of our starting infielders. We lost a starting outfielder for three weeks. Cruz Hepburn was out for three weeks with a hamstring injury. Now, we’ve got everyone finally back and healthy enough to play.”
The Twins (19-17) perhaps had the high point of their regular season when they won the Dwight Church Tournament at home in June, pulling off a come-from-behind 8-7 victory against the Benz Boys of Seattle in the final. They had a back-and-forth rivalry with their sole league foes, the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen, throughout the season that culminated in another split in the district tournament. The Lumbermen won the best-of-3 series, but fortunately for the Twins, the two teams already secured state berths this year regardless of the outcome.
Representing a program that has won 39 state titles in it existence, some might suppose the Twins will feel pressure to excel — but whatever their fate this weekend, they have made a major turnaround from a losing campaign in 2021. Maurer emphasized that his team has the stats to match.
“Our team batting average is over .300,” he said. “We have over 100 extra-base hits. We’ve had 15 guys toe the rubber for us this summer, seven pitchers with over 20 innings pitched.”
He called the Runnin’ Rebels’ roster “a mix between Highland, which made 5A state, and Pocatello, which made 4A state in the spring,” along with players from a couple small-town southern Idaho teams. Their most recognizable name is Gunner Wilhelm, who led the state in multiple batting statistics playing for Highland-Pocatello High School in the spring. While the Runnin’ Rebels might strike an imposing figure, Maurer maintains his team has the potential to compete with them or any other foes in the field this weekend.
“I have complete confidence in this team that I have,” he said. “It’s a special group. As long as our mindset is right, we have all the tools to make a really good run. … We haven’t hit our max peak yet, and we spent these last few days of kind of grinding that mentality into our guys. We hope to put that on display when we step on the field for the state tournament.”