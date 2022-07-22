As the Lewis-Clark Twins begin play in Idaho Class AA American Legion state tournament today in Pocatello, coach Kevin Maurer said his team is “the most complete now that we’ve been this summer” after a smattering of injuries sidelined key players throughout most of the season.

L-C faces the Pocatello Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels in the first round at 3 p.m. Pacific.

