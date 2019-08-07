Twins look to keep postseason roll going

Some of the teams in the American Legion Northwest Regional baseball tournament come to Lewiston with eye-popping records. All of them also have better marks than the host team.
But the Lewis-Clark Twins aren’t counting themselves out, and the rest of the field probably isn’t either. L-C (26-21) is coming off a strong second-place showing in the Idaho state tournament, and enters this week’s event with a head of steam.
The top Legion teams in the Northwest open play today at Harris Field. Here is the schedule: Juneau, Alaska (29-5), vs. Medford, Ore. (33-23), 10 a.m.; Bozeman, Mont. (50-16), vs. Lakeside, Wash. (21-13), 1 p.m.; Casper, Wyo. (44-16-1), vs. Idaho Falls (51-5-1), 4:30 p.m.; and Kennewick, Wash. (39-12), vs. the Twins, 7:30 p.m.
The five-day, double-elimination tournament will send its champion to the Legion World Series, set for Aug. 15-20 in Shelby, N.C.
The Twins also were the hosts of the state tournament and entered that event with a pedestrian 23-19 record. They lost to Idaho Falls in their opener, but pieced together three consecutive wins before again losing to the Bandits in the championship game.
On the heels of that showing, L-C’s confidence is high.
“There’s going to be some really, really good teams in this regional tournament, and there will probably be a lot of teams more talented than we are,” Twins coach Kevin Maurer said. “But I think how we’re playing — with as much heart and passion as we played with in the state tournament — that we can compete with anybody who steps on the field with us.”
L-C was powered by opportunistic offense, crafty pitching and a defense that made a total of five errors in the state tourney.
The Twins’ pitching staff is a good fit for an event like this. They don’t have a standout; instead, they have 12 players who have each thrown at least 12 innings this summer. L-C’s pitchers generally rely on locating their offerings rather than blowing away batters with velocity.
“You’ve got to win five games in five days, so you kind of need 10 to 13 guys that you believe are aces,” Maurer said. “If you’re just pointing out one guy to be your ace, then you only have one opportunity to win a game.”
The Twins have three batters hitting above .360 in Dawson Bonfield (.383), Coy Stout (.371) and Mason Daniel (.360), and Stout is coming off a 7-for-14 showing at state. Leading in RBI are Bonfield (50) and Stout (49).
L-C’s small, tight-knit roster will have the backing of its home fans — not to mention some of its alumni. Players from the Twins’ 2017 roster — a team that advanced to the Legion World Series — were out in force during state, Maurer said, and a group of them scrimmaged the current Twins on Friday. (For the record, the alumni won 4-3 in 11 innings.)
“That was really special that the 2017 group shared their experience with these guys and showed they were 100 percent behing them,” Maurer said.
