MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lewis-Clark Twins fell 7-1 to the Helena Senators on Monday in the Missoula Memorial Day Tournament.
Lewis-Clark (1-3) wasn’t able to overcome an early 4-0 deficit.
Kyson Barden absorbed the loss for the Twins, surrendering four runs and seven hits over three innings with three strikeouts.
Chris Ricard had a triple for LC and Wyett Lopez recorded a double.
Senators 130 012 0—7 9 0
LC Twins 000 100 0—1 5 1
Luke Dowdy, Mike Hurlbert (5) and Trysten Mooney; Kyson Barden, Kaden Daniel (5), Tyler Granlund (6) and Wyett Lopez. W—Dowdy; L—Barden
Senators hits — Mooney 2, Hurlbert 2, Hunter Wallis 2, Ty Tenney (2B), Manu Melo, Sam Ark
Twins hits — Chris Ricard (3B), Lopez (2B), Brice Bensching, Carson Kolb, Barden
Cubs’ game canceled
HOMEDALE, Idaho — The Lewis-Clark Cubs’ game against Owyhee in the Owyhee River Cats Tournament was canceled because of rain.