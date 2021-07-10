A benefit of the Palouse Summer Series is the influx of high-tier regional competition to this area.
On Friday at Harris Field, the Lewis-Clark Twins ran into one of the most talented opponents they’ll see all summer.
New Level College Prep, a travel team based out of Puyallup, Wash., has college prospects littered throughout its roster — hence the name.
The Twins contended with New Level down the stretch, but couldn’t climb out of an early hole in a 7-2 defeat.
“It’s always good to play the best teams out there to see where our guys are at,” L-C coach Kevin Maurer said. “To become a better player, that’s what you hope for. You always want to see the best out there, and that’s a really quality team.”
New Level improved to 49-13 on its season, which began in January. Less than a month ago, the program placed in the top 16 at a national showcase tournament in the Phoenix area against 112 of the West’s premier summer teams.
“This group has really meshed together and they’ve been very successful going out of state,” New Level coach Ryan Manowski said. “We’ve been to Arizona four times and won three out of four down there. It’s a grind, but I’ve been really pleased with how they’ve performed.”
New Level starter Marcel Mercado blanked L-C (4-23) across 4ž innings, striking out four against two hits and two walks. He showed skill with his pitch location, Maurer noted, and wasn’t threatened at all through four. Mercado sat down the first eight Twins in order.
“He’d get down 2-0 or 3-1 and come right back,” Maurer said. “He’d change our hitters’ eye levels. ... He was consistently attacking. I was really impressed with him.”
Mercado was pulled after walking back-to-back Twins in the fifth, but reliever Wyatt Jones, whose fastball has been clocked at about 90 mph, stranded two runners in scoring position.
Jack Johnson’s RBI single and Wyett Lopez’s RBI flyout in the sixth against New Level reliever Jackson Warner got L-C on the board.
Jake Feger doubled to lead off the seventh. He was followed by Cole McKenzie’s first-pitch single and a walk from Thomas Reynolds. But the Twins left the bases loaded.
“I liked the way our guys competed. They didn’t get caught up in being down,” Maurer said. “I think they won the last four innings. Our focus to stay in the game is something I’m proud of.”
L-C reliever McKenzie threw a hitless final two innings, stumping batters with offspeed pitches late in counts. He fanned two.
“Cole was phenomenal out there,” Maurer said.
Starter Reynolds surrendered six hits and six walks in four innings, punching out three. He permitted five runs through two — all with two outs.
New Level slugger Ty Howard, a Portland commit, belted an RBI double to left field in the first. Reynolds struck out the first two batters in the second, but walked the next two before run-scoring hits from Gavin Brubaker, Jacob Yang and Noah Fields.
“The ball off their bats sounds different. They can sting it,” said Maurer, later adding of Reynolds: “A lot of guys might check out after that, but he gave us two more good innings.”
New Level padded its cushion to 7-0 in the fourth. A walk and a single set up Howard, who plated one with a groundout. Brubaker then trotted home on a passed ball.
New Level Connections
Manowski said three of his players have committed to Washington State’s baseball program, including today’s starter, Sax Matson. The fifth-year New Level coach also noted a couple of players toured Lewis-Clark State’s campus recently.
Manowski is no stranger to the L-C Valley. He’s friends with several former Warriors, and had assisted LCSC’s baseball program for a stretch, just before longtime coach Ed Cheff retired.
“I got hired by Ed, so I was here for a few weeks in the fall, and did some recruiting for them,” he said. “That was enjoyable. I love the whole tradition here with L-C State baseball.”
Fire watch
A palish brown haze of smoke from the nearby wildfires shrouded the area throughout the game.
“We’re lucky enough to be out here playing baseball,” Maurer said. “We’ll see tomorrow. If it gets worse, it might be pretty hard to play. You just hope those surrounding areas are OK.”
As of now, the Twins’ game today against Laces is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Harris Field. If the air quality still is poor, the game will take place at Pullman High School. A decision will be made around 10 a.m.
L-C Twins 000 002 0—2 6 2
New Level 140 200 x—7 6 0
Thomas Reynolds, Cole McKenzie (5) and Wyett Lopez. Marcel Mercado, Wyatt Jones (5), Jackson Warner (6) and Ty Howard.
L-C Twins hits — Reynolds 2 (2B), McKenzie 2, Jake Feger (2B), Jack Johnson.
New Level hits — Noah Fields 2 (2B), Gavin Brubaker 2, Howard (2B), Jacob Yang.
