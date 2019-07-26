Few teams anywhere in prep baseball can truthfully boast of 40 state titles in franchise history.
The Lewis-Clark Twins are not among them — but a longshot win in the Idaho class AA tournament this week at Harris Field would change that. The host team has titled 39 times over the last century and as recently as 2017, but may nevertheless look like a dark horse for the 2019 championship as it heads into State with a 24-19 season record.
Action in the eight-team double elimination draw begins today at 10 a.m. as the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen face the Boise Capitals. The Twins, who dropped both their district tournament games but had an automatic berth to State as hosts, face the Idaho Falls Bandits at 7:30 p.m.
The Bandits are 46-5 on the season and number a Major League draftee among their ranks in pitcher Randon Hostert, who recently declined a spot with the Texas Rangers in favor of plans to pursue a college baseball career.
“He pitches around 87-88 consistently but can reach up to 92, and there’s a good chance we face him Friday night,” Lewis-Clark coach Kevin Maurer said of Hostert. “We actually faced him two years ago when he was a sophomore in the tournament. I think they have a Gonzaga recruit too. They could possibly be on paper the best team at State.”
Some of the best cuts at Hostert’s pitches may come from Dawson Bonfield, a rising Lewiston High senior who has led the Twins this season in total base hits (49), doubles (15), triples (4), home runs (7), RBI (44) and batting average (.395). Teammate Coy Stout has been another big hitter with six homers and a .361 average, while leadoff hitter Brayden Turcott heads up the Twins in total runs scored at 45.
From the Lewis-Clark mound, Dalton Hart has thrown 26 strikeouts this season, while Terin Judy has struck out 21 and allowed only 29 runs through a team-high 36 innings pitched.
This year’s state field does not feature last year’s champions from Mountain View, but does include four teams in addition to the Twins who have titled in the past. Lewis-Clark has faced only one other state participant this season — the district rival Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen, who beat the Twins three times in four regular-season meetings and won the district title last week without having to face them.
“Districts was definitely an eye-opener for all of us that we are not even near what we’re capable of playing and being able to handle the moment,” concluded Maurer, who took the Twins to their last state title two years ago in his first season as head coach. “So we bore down this week in practice to all get on the same page and have an understanding that the only chance we have at a state title is if we’re doing it together — so that’s been our focus going into the state tournament.”