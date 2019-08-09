The Lewis-Clark Twins’ offense was held stagnant and its pitching staff toiled in throwing strikes against Lakeside Recovery of Issaquah, Wash., on Thursday as they fell 10-0 in an American Legion Northwest Regional baseball tournament game at Harris Field that was called after five innings because of the mercy rule.
The Twins finished the summer 27-23.
Overall, L-C went down 1-2-3 in two innings and tallied a single hit in each of the other three. Nobody walked — L-C’s longest inning featured four batters. The Twins only went through their lineup twice.
It was because of Lakeside starting pitcher Brady Liddle, who threw a three-hit complete game, walking none and striking out 10 L-C batters on 83 pitches.
Meanwhile, Lakeside Recovery (31-18) accrued eight walks and had 10 hits, and still managed a rout despite leaving 10 runners on base. Lakeside had the bases loaded with one out when it scored its final run.
Twins starter Terin Judy went three innings, allowing four runs on a double, three singles and five walks on 80 pitches. Reliever Reece Shoults permitted a couple of runs and was replaced by Tyson Wallace before he could get an out.
In 1 innings of work, Wallace allowed six hits and walked two, accounting for four more runs after facing 12 batters.
Lakeside’s Nathan Moore led all players with three RBI on two hits, including a double. Tyler Reese connected on two doubles.
Lewis-Clark Twins 000 00—0 3 0
Lakeside Recovery 001 54—10 10 0
Terin Judy, Reece Shoults (4), Tyson Wallace (4) and Austin Kolb. Brady Liddle and Colton Willbrandt.
Lewis-Clark hits — T. Wallace, Jose Barajas, A. Kolb.
Lakeside hits — Tyler Reese (2-2B), Jack Githens (2B), Derek Gellos, Nathan Moore 2 (2B), Cooper Thieme, Lucas Senatore, Tyler Odegard 2.
Bozeman Bucks 5, Kennewick Outlaws 0
Sage McMinn pitched a complete game three-hitter, striking out eight, to help the Bucks hold the Outlaws scoreless in a winners bracket game.
Bozeman (52-16) started fast with three runs in the first before adding another in the second and one more insurance run in the sixth. Ben Hubley and Carsten Simcox each went 2 for 3 for the Bucks, with Hubley recording a double and Simcox earning two RBI.
The Outlaws (40-13) fall to 1-1 on the tournament and proceed to an elimination game at 12:30 p.m. today against Casper, Wyo. The Bucks will face Medford, Ore., in the winners’ bracket at 3:30 p.m.
Kennewick 000 000 0—0 3 0
Bozeman 310 001 x—5 8 1
Gaven Mattson and Jackson Lind. Sage McMinn and Alton Gyselman.
Kennewick hits — Timothy Gee, Easton Stevens, Eden Blanco
Bozeman hits — Kelher Murfitt, Ben Hubley 2 (2B), Finn Snyder, Carsten Simcox 2, Preston Fliehman, Samuel Schmidt.
Medford Mustangs 6, Idaho Falls Bandits 3
Medford had five consecutive batters reach base in the sixth inning with two outs, and the Mustangs ended up compiling three runs on three hits to shock the Bandits.
The flurry broke a 3-3 deadlock and gave the Mustangs (35-23) an upset victory against Idaho Falls (52-6-1).
Medford pitcher Skyler Gaudern retired all but one Bandits batter, but was pulled with 106 pitches and two outs in the seventh. He scattered six hits and allowed two walks. Medford’s Evan McLennan drove in two on a pair of singles.
Idaho Falls faces Lakeside at 9:30 a.m. today in an elimination game.
Medford Mustangs 100 203 0—6 8 2
Idaho Falls Bandits 100 200 0—3 6 2
Skyler Gaudern, Brady Buchanan (7) and Taven Passye. Bruer Webster, Andrew Gregersen (3) and Caden White.
Medford hits — Darin Marsh, Ryan Sandoval, Evan McLennan 2, Dylan Marsh 2 (2B), Zac Ankeny, T. Passye (2B).
Idaho Falls hits — B. Webster, Caden Christensen 2, Tavyn Lords, Jaxson Sorenson, Easton Taylor.
Casper Oilers 9, Juneau Post 25 8
Taking advantage of three doubles, four walks and two wild pitches, Casper kept its season alive with six runs in the bottom of the seventh, rallying from five down to walk it off as the Oilers’ Adam Julian scurried home on a wild pitch.
The Post 25 Juneau team (29-7) was eliminated from the tournament.
Casper (46-17-1) doubled its hit total in the seventh, and four of its six total hits were doubles. Before, Oilers reliever Carter Young had kept the Alaskan team’s offense in check after an early onslaught. Young went 4 2/3 innings, permitting four hits and striking out seven.
Juneau Post 25 204 100 1—8 12 3
Casper Oilers 300 000 6—9 6 1
Donavin McCurley, Brock McCormick (6), Olin Rawson (7) and Chase Foster. Will Claire, Carter Young (3) and Adam Julian.
Juneau hits — Gabe Storie 2, Christian Ludeman 3 (2B), Robert Cox (2B), Kasey Watts 3, Oliver Mendoza 2, B. McCormick.
Casper hits — Harrison Taubert 2 (2B), C. Young 2 (2B), C. Kirk (2-2B).