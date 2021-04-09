MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins welcomed their fans back to the ballpark by hitting like they wanted to give them all souvenirs.
Although Target Field was at coronavirus-limited capacity, the Twins played like the place was full.
Mitch Garver, Byron Buxton and Luis Arraez hit home runs to back another strong start by José Berríos as the Twins beat the Seattle Mariners 10-2 on Thursday.
Berríos (2-0), who no-hit Milwaukee in six innings in his first turn, threw two more hitless innings before surrendering his first run of the season in the third. Pulled with two outs in the sixth, Berríos tipped his cap to the sellout crowd of 9,675 as he strutted off the mound.
“We’ve been waiting for this moment a really long time. Everybody knows here the fans are great people. They like baseball and are always cheering for us no matter what happens,” Berríos said.
Said Arraez: “They’re everything for us.”
Garver had the three-run shot that got the Twins going in their home opener, a straightaway screamer to center field that landed in the living wall of junipers for a 3-1 lead in the third inning against Mariners starter Marco Gonzales (0-1).
The Twins, whose only two losses have been 10th-inning walk-offs, wound up with a season-high 16 hits. Buxton went 3-for-5, Arraez drove in three runs, and Andrelton Simmons had two of the team’s six doubles.
Gonzales didn’t finish the fifth. He allowed nine hits and was charged with seven runs to balloon his ERA to 10.45.
Ty France had two hits and José Marmolejos homered off Berríos, but the Mariners couldn’t keep up with the two-time American League Central Division champions.
“Frustrating, to say the least,” Gonzales said.
Gonzales, who started on opening day for the Mariners and allowed five runs in six innings to San Francisco, was awfully hittable again.
Seattle Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Haniger rf 3 0 1 0 Polanco 2b 4 1 1 0
France dh 4 0 2 1 Garlick lf 5 1 2 1
Seager 3b 3 0 0 0 Cruz dh 4 1 1 0
Marmljos 1b 4 1 1 1 Buxton cf 5 2 3 1
Moore 2b 4 0 0 0 Garver c 4 2 2 3
Trammell cf 2 0 0 0 Astudillo c 1 0 1 0
Torrens c 4 1 3 0 Kepler rf 3 0 1 1
Haggerty lf 4 0 0 0 Cave rf 1 0 0 0
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 Sano 1b 4 1 1 1
Simmons ss 5 1 3 0
Arraez 3b 3 1 1 3
Totals 32 2 7 2 Totals 39 10 16 10
Seattle 001 001 000 — 2
Minnesota 004 031 20x — 10
E—Polanco (2). DP—Seattle 0, Minnesota 1. LOB—Seattle 7, Minnesota 10. 2B—Torrens (2), Buxton (3), Polanco (2), Garlick (2), Garver (1), Simmons 2 (3). HR—Marmolejos (1), Garver (2), Buxton (4), Arraez (1). SF—Arraez (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gonzales L,0-1 41/3 9 7 7 2 6
Steckenrider 1 3 1 1 0 2
Newsome 22/3 4 2 2 1 3
Minnesota
Berrios W,2-0 52/3 5 2 2 3 8
Thielbar 11/3 1 0 0 0 2
Alcala 1 0 0 0 0 0
Waddell 1 1 0 0 1 0
Steckenrider pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
HBP—Gonzales (Kepler). WP—Newsome.
Umpires—Home, Laz Diaz; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T—3:27. A—9,675 (38,544).