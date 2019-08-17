PULLMAN -- The Washington State football program posted a Twitter remark Saturday that suggested its gig on HBO this season is almost official.
"Coming Soon: The Cougs on HBO," the WSU football Twitter account announced in an advertisement-style post, adding, "This should be fun!"
A source later said the tweet wasn't meant to be an official announcement, and the tweeter wasn't privy to the status of negotiations between WSU and the network.
Earlier in the week, sources acknowledged that WSU was in discussions with HBO, which is reportedly planning a college football documentary series this season modeled after its "Hard Knocks" series devoted to behind-the-scenes looks at NFL teams.
Washington State, Arizona State, Alabama and Penn State had been chosen as subjects for the series, an ASU fan site reported Tuesday, and Penn State acknowledged it was mulling an agreement with HBO. There still has been no official announcement by any school.