There were all kinds at the Seaport River Run on Saturday at Hells Gate. Previous Boston Marathon competitors, Lewis-Clark State standouts and those young and old.
The 44th edition of the run, part of the Dogwood Festival and the first one post-pandemic, saww a total of 428 athletes compete on a cloudy, 50-degree day on the same 2.9- and 6.2-mile courses most are familiar with: starting at Swallows Park in Clarkston and finishing at Hells Gate State Park.
The winner of the long course was LCSC senior and former Lewiston High School standout Connor Turpin. The 21-year-old, who already has qualified for this year’s NAIA national outdoor meet in the marathon with his showing at the Snake River Half Marathon on March 5, came home in a time of 32 minutes, 33 seconds. Second was Lewiston’s Jimmy Oribo. Oribo, 33, was scheduled to compete in this year’s Boston Marathon on Monday but didn’t and was the winner of the long course race in this event in 2013-14, finished in 33:12. Also among the top-five finishers was 12-year-old Lucas Clements (38:54).
Seattle’s Hallie Johnson won the overall women’s title, as well as the Masters and 40-49-year-old class in the gender, with a clocking of 45:42. She finished ninth overall.
Anthony Zimmerman was the winner of the short course race in a time of 20:09. Three competitors ages 13 and under cracked the top 10, with Clarkston’s Kendry Gimlin, 12, leading the way with a third-place finish in 22:54. On the other end of the spectrum, 67-year-old Mike Halverson, of Elk, Wash., placed fourth in 23:07. Halverson also won the Masters title.
Lewiston’s Erika Ditunno, 26, was the female winner and took the 20-29-year-old division in that gender with a time of 24:19.
This year’s nonprofit partner for the event was Lewiston’s Rotary Peace Park, formerly DeMolay Park, on Prospect Ave.
6.2-mile results
Top 25 overall
1. Connor Turpin (22), Lewiston, 32:33; 2. Jimmy Oribo (33), Lewiston, 33:12; 3. Julius Rotich (48), Clarkston, 37:26; 4. John Bursell (58), Juneau, Alaska, 38:45; 5. Lucas Clements (12), Lewiston, 38:54; 6. Eric Sawyer (45), 39:20; 7. Dusty Black (47), Boise, 40:06; 8. Mark Allen (61), Lewiston, 44:59; 9. Hallie Johnson (40), Seattle, 45:42; 10. Tyler Wendt (30), Moscow, 45:51; 11. Gib Quigley (41), Orofino, 47:08; 12. Mandy Dammerell (37), 48:28; 13. Katy Fitch (27), Portland, Ore., 48:29; 14. Travis Schwennet (31), Genesee, 48:52; 15. Meegan Ritter (37), Lewiston, 49:34; 16. Twila Dover (57), Eagle, Idaho, 50:18; 17. Tami Biery (45), Lewiston, 50:31; 18. Dave Biery (46), Clarkston, 50:31; 19. Julie Sawyer (46), Moscow, 50:49; 20. Mike Miltenberger (53), Clarkston, 51:48; 21. Kathy Roberts (60), 52:18; 22. Jackie Weibler (34), Lewiston, 53:15; 23. Ron Ramos (45), Lewiston, 53:27; 24. Gary Bricker (49), Lewiston, 53:30; 25. Ted Sharpe (57), Clarkston, 53:49.
Age group winners
Male
Overall, 20-29 — Connor Turpin (22), Lewiston, 32:33.
Masters, 40-49 — Julius Rotich (48), Clarkston, 37:26.
11-15 — Lucas Clements (12), Lewiston, 38:54.
16-19 — Hans Duman (17), Lewiston, 54:51.
30-39 — Jimmy Oribo (33), Lewiston, 33:12.
50-59 — John Bursell (58), Juneau, Alaska, 38:45.
60-69 — Mark Allen (61), Lewiston, 44:59.
70-79 — John Anderson (75), Pullman, 1:06.14.
Female
Overall, Masters, 40-49 — Hallie Johnson (40), Seattle, 45:42.
6-10 — Emily Rothfusz (10), Lewiston, 1:24.21.
16-19 — Cristina Piedrola (18), Lewiston, 1:05.20.
20-29 — Katy Fitch (27), Portland, Ore., 48:29.
30-39 — Mandy Dammerell (37), Lewiston, 48:28.
50-59 — Twila Dover (57), Eagle, Idaho, 50:18.
60-69 — Kathy Roberts (60), Clarkston, 52:18.
70-79 — Marry Schwenne (71), Genesee, 1:32.04.
2.9-mile results
Top 25 overall
1. Anthony Zimmerman (36), Lewiston, 20:09; 2. Ryan Paris (35), Clarkston, 21:03; 3. Kendry Gimlin (12), Clarkston, 22:54; 4. Mike Halverson (67), Elk, Wash., 23:07; 5. Erika Ditunno (26), Lewiston, 24:19; 6. Knox Bradshaw (9), Lewiston, 24:20; 7. Reuben James (13), Lewiston, 24:25; 8. MacKenzie Bradshaw (33), 24:28; 9. Ed Guzman (60), Asotin, 24:45; 10. Andrea Joliff (35), Lewiston, 24:52; 11. Sprie Tucker (41), Clarkston, 24:57; 12. Rhiannon Wilson (35), Clarkston, 24:59; 13. Sydney Murphy (31), Grangeville, 25:05; 14. Don Brigham (65), Clarkston, 25:33; 15. Lillie Jolliff (14), Lewiston, 26:21; 16. Camille Harroun (32), Lewiston, 26:28; 17. Joseph Palaia (52), Boise, 26:29; 18. Chris Johnson (51), Lewiston, 26:32; 19. Robin McQuary-Billow (40), 26:33; 20. Richard Cattron (36), Lewiston, 26:34; 21. Scout Alford (16), Lewiston, 26:52; 22. Danielle Terharr (33), Boise, 27:43; 23. Angela Wemhoff (21), Grangeville, 27:55; 24. Marlee Eckert (11), Lapwai, 28:34; 25. Melissa Eckert (42), Spalding, Idaho, 28:34.
Age group winners
Male
Overall, 30-39 — Anthony Zimmerman (36), Lewiston, 20:09.
Masters, 60-69 — Mike Halverson (67), Elk, Wash., 23:07.
5-and-under — Tyge McNelly (5), Moscow, 50:03.
6-10 — Knox Bradshaw (9), Lewiston, 24:20.
11-15 — Kendry Gimlin (12), Clarkston, 22:54.
16-19 — Logan Weigand (16), Lewiston, 28:45.
20-29 — Collin Jarries (23), Clarkston, 30:47.
40-49 — Nate Hall (40), Vancouver, Wash., 33:06.
50-59 — Joseph Palaia (52), Boise, 26:29.
70-79 — Rich Attebury (79), Moscow, 42:19.
80-and-over — Gene Knapp (83), Clarkston, 46:29.
Female
Overall, 20-29 — Erika Ditunno (26), Lewiston, 24:19.
Masters, 40-49 — Sprie Tucker (41), Clarkston, 24:57.
5-and-under — Jaquelyn Konen (3), Lewiston, 45:31.
6-10 — Lyncoln Estrada (7), Clarkston, 35:59.
11-15 — Lillie Joliff (14), Lewiston, 26:21.
16-19 — Scout Alford (16), Lewiston, 26:52.
30-39 — MacKenzie Bradshaw (33), Lewiston, 24:28.
50-59 — Kim Matson (55), Lewiston, 36:55.
60-69 — Kathy Mehring (65), Florence, Mont., 29:11.
70-79 — Dorothy Cox (70), Florence, Mont., 43:03.
80-and-over — Ruth Bursell (85), Lewiston, 50:35.