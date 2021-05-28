It’s nothing unique for Lewis-Clark State’s roster to feature a few hometown kids.
Since the program raised its first NAIA baseball championship banner in 1984, there’s been at least one Lewiston High School graduate on every LCSC title team except the most recent two — in 2016 and ’17. In some dominant seasons, especially in the late-1980s, several LHS products captained the Warriors.
Factor in the pre-dynasty and non-champion clubs too, and there’s a whole lot of purple and gold in LCSC’s history, so much that it’s far too time-consuming to calculate.
But today’s Warriors can claim something out of the ordinary: five former Bengals, all of whom were classmates at LHS.
According to longtime LCSC/NAIA statistician Denny Grubb, that’s a rarity. There doesn’t appear to be another Warrior group between 1984-2020 — at least — that’s included five or more LHS graduates of the same age.
“It’s pretty amazing that we all ended up here,” said Jaden Phillips, a reserve outfielder. “I can’t remember there being so many local kids playing at L-C.”
The 2017 Lewiston grads on this LCSC roster are star shortstop Riley Way, slugging designated hitter Luke White, pinch-runner/outfielder Alex Light, backup catcher Jackson Fuller and Phillips.
Third-year Warrior coach Jake Taylor takes pride in the local flavor.
“It’d be fantastic if we can consistently have Lewiston and Idaho players in our program,” he said. “It’s a neat vibe when the general public has some history with the players who grew up here in Little League, high school and Legion.
“And some of them even went their separate ways, then came back.”
Naturally, they’d all been drawn to Harris Field in their younger days. Chasing down deep Beau Mills home runs and watching multiple Series-ending dogpiles remain bright memories.
But just Way, Phillips and Fuller committed to LCSC in high school.
For Way, playing for the L-C Valley’s team was a clear-cut objective. The “Warrior way” ethos — prided on work ethic — grabbed his attention early, and the dynamic playmaker has fit in seamlessly, starting since his freshman season.
“I always looked up to LCSC and how they played the game, the reputation they had,” he said. “It was special to watch the Series, how they’d grind through it. I stuck with them throughout high school.”
Fuller and Phillips rushed onto Harris Field to join the championship celebration in 2007. They can be seen posing with the team in the post-title photo.
“I always watched them. It was all I really knew,” Phillips said.
Phillips, the son of 1980s LCSC standout Montie Phillips, jumped at the opportunity when he was offered by assistant coach Allen Balmer, also a Lewistonian, past LCSC star and, for a time, the coach of the Lewis-Clark Twins American Legion team.
Fuller, like Phillips, had considered the junior-college route, but didn’t blink when the chance to suit up in navy came up. His parents had attended the school, and his baseball upbringing consisted of youth lessons from LCSC coaches.
“Meeting the players and coaches made me realize this is something I want to do,” Fuller said. “It was a dream come true.”
White and Light were added to the fold ahead of the 2020 campaign. White honed his skills at Yakima Valley College for two seasons before Balmer reached out.
Now he’s a regular in the lineup and a steady long-ball threat.
“Coming back here was the ultimate goal,” he said.
Light was a two-sport athlete — football and baseball — at the College of the Siskiyous (Calif.). He’d committed to play receiver/kick returner at a Division II school in North Carolina, but the defining moment of his sports career came in 2019, when he returned here to watch his amigos in the Avista NAIA World Series.
“I was gonna take off, then I ran into Balmer and he said, ‘Are you ready to come back and win a national championship with your best friends?’” Light recalled.
“I absolutely made the right decision. ... We’d grown up hearing all these crazy stories from Montie. When you get older and realize how it works, it’s wild. We’ve got something special right here in the backyard. It makes coming back special.”
It all began in elementary school, in youth league travel trips and tourneys. Later on, the five helped LHS to runner-up and third-place finishes in the Idaho Class 5A state tournament, and in 2017, guided the Twins to the Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C.
The L-C Twins won the Idaho state final in Twin Falls and claimed a regional in Montana before bowing out in the national tournament. That summer of accomplishment, travel and camaraderie-boosting still ranks high among their most cherished memories together.
“It’s just been so fun to continue playing with those guys I grew up with,” White said. “Finding out Alex was coming back too, it was like, ‘Wow, this is really happening.’ ”
It was fortuitous that all the former Bengals/Twins wound up here.
“I’ve known these guys since I was 8 years old,” Fuller added. “We were always hanging out, like, ‘That’s gonna be us one day in Warrior uniforms.’ I didn’t know if we’d ever all play together again. For them to move back here, it’s really surreal.”
It’d be a major oversight to leave unmentioned the Clarkston Bantam. Veteran second baseman A.J. Davis, a fourth-year starter alongside Way in the middle infield, graduated from CHS in 2017. He and the five Bengals were teammates for the L-C Twins.
Valley kids, being familiar with the culture and demands of this program, have always been key in helping the non-locals settle in.
“They know what L-C’s about,” Davis said.
And in the history of the Warriors’ powerhouse program, valley kids often have emerged as NAIA superstars. Some of LCSC’s most talented and celebrated figures grew up a couple of blocks down the road from the school.
Now, this set of valley kids seeks to aid the Warriors’ return to national prominence.
“It’s an honor to play with these guys again,” Way said. “We’re gonna go try to make the best of it this weekend.”
