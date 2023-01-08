PORTLAND, Ore. — Turnovers have been one of the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team’s biggest bugaboos this season. They reared their ugly head once again Saturday.

The Warriors had 13 miscues, including two in the final 55 seconds of regulation, as Multnomah held on to beat LCSC 71-66 in a Cascade Conference game at Lytle Gym.

Tags

Recommended for you