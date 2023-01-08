PORTLAND, Ore. — Turnovers have been one of the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team’s biggest bugaboos this season. They reared their ugly head once again Saturday.
The Warriors had 13 miscues, including two in the final 55 seconds of regulation, as Multnomah held on to beat LCSC 71-66 in a Cascade Conference game at Lytle Gym.
“Similar story where we battled for long stretches but didn’t have the juice to finish down the stretch,” coach Austin Johnson said.
Tyrese Taylor had 24 points and nine rebounds before fouling out for the Lions (9-6, 4-5). Neyland Block chipped in 12 points and 11 asssists. Wallace Ungwiluk added 11 points in 15 minutes off the bench.
Freshman guard John Lustig, a former Colfax standout, had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Warriors (6-9, 3-6), who have lost four consecutive games and dropped to 2-6 in road contests. Freshman guard Erick Chaney had 11 points.
LCSC was playing without its leading scorer, sophomore Davian Brown.
The Warriors built a 10-point halftime advantage but couldn’t overcome seven turnovers in the second half, 11-for-28 (39.3%) shooting overall and Multnomah making half of its 30 attempts from the field.
A layup from freshman forward Grayson Hunt, a former Pullman standout, with 16:33 to go in regulation put LCSC in front 38-26. However, the Lions climbed back into the game by going on a 12-0 run to tie it at 38 with 12:57 left.
The better part of the next five minutes saw the teams trade the lead nine times. Hunt hit the front end of a pair of free throws with 7:07 remaining to give the Warriors a 55-50 lead.
Just as quickly, Multnomah erased its deficit thanks to a 9-0 run, capped by a traditional three-point play from Zen Goodridge, as the Lions took a 59-55 advantage.
The lead was six when sophomore center Will Abram hit the first of two free throws with 55 seconds remaining to cut the LCSC deficit to 68-63. He missed the second, but Lustig was able to corral the rebound before the ball went out of bounds off him, giving the ball back to the Lions.
Multnomah hit a free throw, and senior Kai Warren’s 3 on the Warriors’ next trip down the floor pulled the locals within 69-66. LCSC held defensively to get the ball back. Sophomore guard Silas Bennion missed a 3, with Chaney getting the rebound, but the Warriors turned the ball over again with nine seconds to go. LCSC fouled Ungwiluk, who made both free throws to close it out.
The Lions also held a 16-2 edge in points off turnovers, another difference-maker.
The Warriors next play at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Oregon Tech.