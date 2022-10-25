Lookahead: WSU still hunting for bowl berth

Washington State wide receiver Leyton Smithson (89) is brought down by California linebacker Jackson Sirmon (8) in a Pac-12 conference game Oct. 1 at Gesa Field in Pullman.

 August Frank/Tribune

Washington State is one of six Pac-12 football teams still searching for its second Pac-12 victory.

That quest isn’t about to get any easier. At least not right away.

Tags

Recommended for you