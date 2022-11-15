Washington State Cougars defensive end Andrew Edson (95) hugs defensive lineman Nusi Malani (15) after sacking Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Emory Jones (5) during the second quarter of a Pac-12 Conference game at Martin Stadium in Pullman on Saturday. The Cougars defeated the Sun Devils 28-18.
Washington State Cougars defensive back Chau Smith-Wade (6) rushes the ball after intercepting a pass during the second quarter of a Pac-12 Conference game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Martin Stadium in Pullman on Saturday. The Cougars defeated the Sun Devils 28-18.
As Washington State coach Jake Dickert likes to point out, this week’s game is the most important game of the season “because it’s the only one we’re playing this week.”
But the Cougars’ final three contests of 2022-23 might actually mean a little more than their standard game.
On the docket are a showdown against Arizona and WSU’s former quarterback and folk hero Jayden de Laura, a heated rivalry game against Washington and wherever the Cougs land for their seventh straight bowl game.
Win all three, and WSU (6-4, 3-4) will be celebrating arguably its second-best season in the last 19 years (shoutout to the 2018 Cougar team that went 11-2 and won the Alamo Bowl).
WSU did get to nine wins in 2015 and 2017 but didn’t win the Apple Cup either year.
Lose all three, though, and I guarantee there will be fans calling the hot seat on Dickert and offensive coordinator Eric Morris.
De Laura — who led the Cougars to their first Apple Cup win in eight years as a freshman in 2021 then jumped ship to the lowly one-win Wildcats — called Saturday’s game at 11 a.m. Pacific “personal.” Many of his former teammates likely agree.
The Apple Cup itself is always “personal” and the most important game on the schedule every season.
And then there’s the bowl game, where the Cougs are just 2-5 in their last seven postseason appearances since 2013.
Over the next three weeks, the legend of first-year coach Dickert could grow exponentially or WSU could end up looking at best like an average football club.
Or what’s probably most likely is WSU will go 2-1 or 1-2 in those games and we’ll reassess the season again in four to six weeks.
Regardless of the outcomes, though, what Dickert has so far accomplished in his first full season should be commended.
As much as many of us like to joke that 43 college football bowl games might be a little excessive, it’s still a major accomplishment for any program to play in the postseason.
WSU secured a spot in a bowl game Saturday by beating Arizona State 28-18 in a game that was all but over by halftime.
Take away the second half of that game, when ASU outscored WSU 18-0, and the Cougars played probably their best six straight quarters of football in a 52-14 win over Stanford and a 28-0 first half against the Sun Devils.
Stanford and ASU don’t exactly jump off the page as far as premier wins in the Pac-12. But as anyone who watches “Pac-12 after dark” on a weekly basis can attest, wins in this conference are never guaranteed.
Just ask No. 9 UCLA, which lost to de Laura and three-win Arizona on Saturday. Or No. 6 Oregon, which saw its eight-game winning streak and College Football Playoff hopes dashed by No. 25 Washington the same day.
WSU’s next two opponents have a ton of momentum after knocking off two Top 10 programs. The Cougars have a little momentum of their own and it’s shaping up to be an exciting ending to the 2022-23 season.