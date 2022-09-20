MOSCOW — Were the expectations met?
Yes, and then some.
Idaho answered some important questions Saturday in its 42-14 win against Drake at the Kibbie Dome.
The optimism the Vandals felt after two losses now is rectified after winning its first game of the season against the Bulldogs.
What did we learn? Glad you asked:
The run game has legs
One of the Vandals’ biggest question marks coming in was could they run the ball against a Football Championship Subdivision defense?
Idaho responded by having its best day so far, racking up 177 yards on 38 carries.
The Vandals used seven different runners, with freshman Anthony Woods and sophomore Elisha Cummings each having 11 carries and senior Roshaun Johnson getting seven.
Woods getting more carries than Johnson wasn’t a surprise considering how well he’s played in the first two weeks. However, Cummings getting more touches might be considered a head-scratcher.
Johnson’s 6-foot, 220-pound frame makes him a reliable goal line back. But he was expected to be the bell cow for Idaho before the season started.
Coach Jason Eck said postgame that players dictate their playing time. Woods has been a good example of that. He’s emerged from the shadows to be the main guy in UI’s backfield.
Although Woods might get more carries, he and Johnson make a great 1-2 punch. Johnson is more of a downhill runner, with Woods being more east and west, having the ability to make plays at the second level.
Adapt to the environment
After the Indiana game, there were some questions about Idaho’s ability to make adjustments.
The Vandals seemed to answer that against the Bulldogs after scoring 32 unanswered points after being in a 14-10 hole early in the second quarter.
“We started to pressure them a little bit more than we did during the early drives,” Eck said. “We went into man coverage and we’re more of a zone team, but we played quite a bit of man this year. It’s nice to be able to do both and adjust.”
The defense set up the special teams with two turnovers, which played a factor. Jermaine Jackson returned a punt 75 yards for a score and Ricardo Chavez went 4-for-4 on field goals.
It really does start here
Idaho mopped the floor with Drake and looked really good doing it, as it should have.
It’s hard playing the “could’ve, should’ve, would’ve” game, but if this game was close or if UI would have lost, you have to imagine the postgame vibes would have been different heading into Big Sky play and Northern Arizona this week.
It was a complicated first two weeks determining “who” these Vandals were.
They played two Power Five teams (Washington State and Indiana) competitively and beat a team they were supposed to convincingly.
This Saturday game against the Lumberjacks will be the measuring stick for where Idaho will head the rest of the season.
Winning it not only will give confidence to the fan base but also should add a layer of confidence to a group pushing to make the postseason.
