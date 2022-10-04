Vandals make the grade

Idaho quarterback Gevani McCoy (4) celebrates with wide receiver Jermaine Jackson (1) after completing a touchdown pass during a Big Sky Conference game against Northern Colorado on Saturday at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

After the Vandals trounced Northern Colorado 55-35 on Saturday at the Kibbie Dome, Idaho is an a position to be considered for a playoff spot.

But before Idaho can think about the postseason, it’ll deal with its biggest Football Championship Subdivision test to date in two weeks at Montana. It’ll use a bye week this week (so will the Grizzlies) to shore up any actual and perceived weaknesses.

