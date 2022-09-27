Oregon Ducks defensive back Trikweze Bridges (11) intercepts a pass intended for Washington State Cougars wide receiver Leyton Smithson (89) during the fourth quarter of a Pac-12 conference game at Gesa Field in Pullman on Saturday.
A trio of Oregon Ducks tackle Washington State wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling (88) during the fourth quarter of a Pac-12 Conference game Saturday at Gesa Field in Pullman.
Zach Wilkinson/Tribune
It wasn’t quite 2019 against UCLA, but Washington State’s 44-41 loss to No. 13 Oregon on Saturday may have stung a little more.
After the Cougars surrendered a 12-point lead with less than four minutes left and allowed 29 Oregon points in the fourth quarter, chants of “Let’s go Ducks” could be heard at Gesa Field as shocked WSU fans filed slowly out of the stadium.
Hopefully, those fans stayed away from social media, where the classic “They Coug’d it!” spread rapidly by Ducks’ faithful and other Cougar dissidents.
That phrase, used to describe an unlikely second-half collapse by WSU sports teams, is often a little unfair to the crimson and gray supporters. Save that for games like that fateful 32-point blown lead to the Bruins three years ago.
But that doesn’t mean finishing games isn’t going to be a focus in practice this week.
Here are three things we learned from Saturday’s wild game in Pullman:
Cougars need to finish games
For the second straight week, WSU (3-1, 0-1) looked like the less energized team in the second half.
It didn’t matter two weeks ago against still-winless Colorado State, but it came back to haunt the Cougs against Oregon.
The Ducks took just 49 seconds to score coming out of halftime. WSU held onto its slim lead in the third and even led 34-22 late in the fourth quarter only for the Ducks to score three straight touchdowns in less than three minutes.
Ouch.
“We just have to finish,” WSU wide receiver Robert Ferrel said after the loss. “I bet you that’s going to be a point of emphasis this week is to finish every drive, every game, defense and offense, even special teams.”
WSU’s stellar front six met its match
Notch a win for the Oregon offensive line.
The Cougars failed to record a sack for the first time all season while Oregon kept quarterback Bo Nix on his feet for the fourth straight game.
The closest WSU got to a sack was an untouched safety blitz by Jaden Hicks in the third quarter that forced Nix to overthrow his intended target.
Even without a sack, WSU is still tied for No. 5 in the NCAA with 14 on the season.
The biggest positive for WSU’s defensive linemen and linebackers was they helped hold the Ducks out of the end zone on their first four trips to the red zone and had seven tackles for loss.
They’re up to 38 tackles for loss on the season, tied for No. 3 in the NCAA.
Ward has some magic to him
What WSU fans are going to remember most vividly about quarterback Cam Ward’s performance is his pick-6 in the final two minutes that iced the game for the Ducks.
What they should focus on instead is the handful of plays where Ward demonstrated why he’s such a special quarterback for offensive coordinator Eric Morris and the Coug Raid offense.
One play that demonstrated that to perfection came on an improbable shovel pass on a fourth down early in the fourth quarter.
Ward first dropped back, slid to his left to avoid a sack, juked right, back to the left, stumbled as he scrambled and flipped the ball out to Nakia Watson for a 25-yard play.
WSU only needed seven.
It was one of several ridiculous plays Ward has made this season and it likely won’t be the last.
“He’s just a magician out there,” Ferrel said. “Especially, outside of the pocket of the pocket off script, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like it.”