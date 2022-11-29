Washington State Cougars wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (88) carries the ball against Washington Huskies linebacker Dominique Hampton (7) during the fourth quarter of the Apple Cup at Gesa Field in Pullman on Saturday.
Washington Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze (1) outruns Washington State Cougars defensive back Derrick Langford Jr. (5) for a touchdown at the Apple Cup on Gesa Field in Pullman on Saturday.
August Frank/Tribune
Zach Wilkinson/Tribune
Washington State Cougars wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (88) hits the turf at the Apple Cup on Gesa Field in Pullman on Saturday.
August Frank/Tribune
Washington State Cougars defensive back Sam Lockett III (0) brings down Washington Huskies linebacker Demario King (21) at the Apple Cup on Gesa Field in Pullman on Saturday.
As I made the treacherous trek from my home in Pullman to our office in Lewiston on Monday, snow everywhere and the roads covered in a glistening sheet of ice, I couldn’t help but flashback to my time covering sled dog racing in the mid 2010s in Anchorage, Alaska.
While not great for a 34-mile commute, it was perfect conditions for events like the Iditarod or the Open World Championship sled dog races — events I remember fondly.
In these parts, though, “Huskies” are known less as loveable furry sled racers and more as the heated rivals to a certain Washington State University.
It was the latter who put a damper on crimson-clad Palouse residents Saturday when No. 12 Washington defeated the Cougars in the Apple Cup, 51-33 at Gesa Field.
It was the one game WSU football coach Jake Dickert would admit “isn’t just another game.” It was the one that matters the most.
For three quarters, WSU hung with Washington. The teams traded the lead seven times in the first half and UW led just 35-33 heading into the fourth quarter.
But WSU never found an answer to Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and a passing attack that amassed nearly 500 passing yards. The Cougar offense couldn’t keep up, scoring only seven points in the second half after what was a scoring frenzy in the first (the teams at one point combined for nine straight scoring drives).
Washington was definitely the better overall team and Penix is easily one of the best quarterbacks in the country.
But football can be a funny sport and sometimes things don’t make sense.
Like how UW (10-2, 7-2 Pac-12) lost earlier this season to lowly Arizona State (3-9, 2-7) a team that WSU (7-5, 4-5) and most of the rest of the Pac-12 have used as a punching bag this season.
Or how a WSU defense that led the conference in points allowed going into the contest allowed 51 points. Or how that same defense that shut down Arizona’s high-powered passing offense the previous week on the road allowed a whopping 703 yards to its rivals on its home field.
Head scratchers, to say the least.
There were some positives for the Cougs. Quarterback Cam Ward passed for 322 yards and two scores, running back Nakia Watson scored his seventh touchdown since returning from an injury four weeks earlier and cornerback Derrick Langford Jr. had an interception in back-to-back weeks as well as two consecutive Apple Cups.
But as Ward said after the game, “it’s not a good performance if you don’t come out with the win.”
You could see the hurt in the eyes of Ward, Dickert and the other Cougs after the game. Edge Ron Stone Jr. said, “It hurts, and we’re sorry we couldn’t get that one done.”
Dickert said the loss should “scar” them.
The good news is WSU still has one game left. The Cougs will learn their postseason destination Sunday during the bowl selection process.
As for the Apple Cup woes, Dickert said working to beat a rival opponent like Washington is a 365-day grind. It’s a philosophy that I think the Cougar players buy into.
Like the Iditarod — that grueling 975-mile sled race up in the frozen tundra — it’s a long, hard path to victory.
That journey started Sunday for the Cougs, the day after their Apple Cup loss. And you can bet they’ll be itching for another shot at the Huskies when that big game rolls around again in a year’s time.