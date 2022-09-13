Washington State running back Nakia Watson (25) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against Wisconsin during second half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Washington State beat Wisconsins 17-14. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Washington State’s David Gusta (60) tackles Wisconsin running back Isaac Guerendo during a game Saturday in Madison, Wis. Washington State beat Wisconsin 17-14.
Andy Manis
It was a scene reminiscent of Washington State’s Apple Cup victory nine months earlier on a brisk November evening in Seattle.
Cougar football players rushing the field with helmets and hands held high, a beaming WSU coach Jake Dickert embracing his father and his three children, animated postgame interviews and dog piles on the field.
The only thing understandably missing from WSU’s 17-14 upset victory against No. 19 Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison was the planting of the Ol’ Crimson flag at midfield — an infamous action of former Cougar quarterback Jordan de Laura after that Nov. 26 victory against bitter rival Washington.
Perhaps a sprinkling of the famous Cougar Gold cheese on the Wisconsin logo would have sufficed instead.
The Apple Cup win — WSU’s first in the rivalry series since 2012 — was the game that promoted Dickert from interim coach to Wazzu’s 34th head coach at just 38 years old.
Saturday’s win against Wisconsin in his home state was the game that proved Dickert’s Cougars are the real deal. There might just be something to the coach’s preseason rants about the “New Wazzu.”
The most encouraging thing for the Cougars, outside of the final score, was they excelled in all three facets against a fundamentally sound Big Ten powerhouse.
This was no fluke win. The Cougars outplayed and “out-physicaled” one of the most physical teams in college football.
On special teams, there was Renard Bell’s 73-yard kickoff return to start the third quarter that set up a 26-yard Dean Janikowski field goal — the margin of victory in the final scoreline.
On defense, the Cougars generated three turnovers, held Wiscsonsin and its high-powered run game scoreless for three quarters and limited All-American running back Braelon Allen to fewer than 100 yards for just his second time in 11 games.
On offense, WSU got timely first downs, executed in the red zone and milked five long minutes off the clock to seal the victory. Sophomore quarterback Cam Ward was patient, going 17-28 for 200 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.
WSU even played cleaner football despite being the road team; the Cougars had five penalties for 50 yards compared to 11 for 106 yards for the Badgers.
It truly was a storybook victory for WSU.
Dickert, a first-year coach born in Waukesha, Wisc., about 65 miles east of Madison, won in front of more than 200 friends and family on a field he used to sneak onto as a kid.
Former Badger running back Nakia Watson scored both WSU touchdowns at his old stadium. He had a 2-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter for the team’s first points and a spinning, go-ahead receiving TD for 31 yards in the third quarter.
And the Cougar fans witnessed their first regular-season victory against a ranked nonconference foe on the road since 2003.
“The emotions of that locker room is what this game’s all about,” Dickert said after the game. “They played for each other and we knew we had to go in there and just play for the man to our left and our right and they fought for 60 minutes. They never wavered — they always believed that we could do it.”
If the Cougars can keep that up, it will be a fun season in Pullman.