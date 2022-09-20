PULLMAN — Forget the years of Mike Leach and Washington State offenses leading the Pac-12 Conference in passing.
WSU is a defensive school now.
The “Coug Raid” is the term used to describe Washington State’s new Air Raid offense, but maybe “Coug Raiders” should instead be the nickname for the Cougars’ front six, who have ransacked opposing backfields to the tune of 31 tackles for loss and 14 sacks in just three games.
The tackles for loss rank No. 3 in the NCAA and first in the Pac-12 this season and the sacks are tied for No. 2 nationally and tops in the conference with Southern California.
The best part of it for first-year coach Jake Dickert and his defensive background?
“I don’t think it’s one guy — it isn’t just RJ (Ron Stone), it isn’t just Brennan (Jackson), it’s been a collective of guys who have been out there and doing it.”
WSU’s defensive linemen and linebackers comprised the team’s most touted group in the offseason in spring and fall camps.
But being hyped up and living up to the hype are often separate stories.
Not for the Cougs in their three wins against Idaho, then-No. 19 Wisconsin and Colorado State.
WSU added seven of those sacks and 12 of the tackles for loss in Saturday’s 38-7 victory against the overmatched Rams.
Nine different Cougars took part in those statistics, led by linebacker Daiyan Henley and his three sacks to go along with a team-high 13 tackles and a pair of forced fumbles.
Henley is emerging as one of the most dangerous players in the conference. Edges Stone and Jackson are proven stars.
But like Dickert said, it’s the team’s second and third-stringers who have solidified the unit as a major strength.
It’s backup linebacker Francisco Mauigoa, starting in place of injured Travion Brown, who had 1.5 sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss Saturday.
It’s second-string edge Andrew Edson, who already has 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in limited time in three games.
It’s third-string edge Lawrence Falatea, who “walked a guy back into the quarterback” against the Rams.
If those guys can keep up their production, WSU’s defense will go a long way in helping the Cougars win conference football games.
The unit will get arguably its toughest test of the season this week against No. 15 Oregon, which has not allowed a sack this season despite playing a pair of ranked teams in No. 1 Georgia and No. 19 BYU.
The Cougars host the Ducks at 1 p.m. Saturday (Fox) at Gesa Field.
“I don’t know if there’s a lot of people besides that locker room that thought we could be where we are right now,” Dickert said. “That’s a fun place to be, but it’s not the end of our journey and we’re excited for conference play (this) week.”
Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2260, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.
