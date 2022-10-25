Some young University of Idaho Vandals fans cheer on their team as they take the field to play against the Portland State Vikings in a Big Sky Conference matchup at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow on Saturday. The Vandals defeated the Vikings 56–21.
Idaho Vandals running back Anthony Woods (28) runs for a first down against the Portland State Vikings during a Big Sky Conference matchup at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow on Saturday. The Vandals defeated the Vikings 56–21.
Some young University of Idaho Vandals fans cheer on their team as they take the field to play against the Portland State Vikings in a Big Sky Conference matchup at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow on Saturday. The Vandals defeated the Vikings 56–21.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Idaho Vandals running back Anthony Woods (28) runs for a first down against the Portland State Vikings during a Big Sky Conference matchup at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow on Saturday. The Vandals defeated the Vikings 56–21.
After Idaho’s first two games against Washington State and Indiana, I assumed it was in for a lot of close games.
The reason behind this was the lack of second-half adjustments. During the first two weeks against Power Five opponents, the Vandals were outscored 49-19 in the second half.
This was enough for me to believe Idaho was a ways away from turning the ship around and would be lucky to have a .500 season.
Now, looking back on those games, coach Jason Eck sees those two losses as reasons why the team has been able to go on this unforeseen run.
In the Vandals’ last five games, they’ve outscored their opponents 116-25 in the second half, including three shutouts.
Why has Idaho been able to close games out with such success this season?
Well, at first, it seemed like time of possession was a big factor, and it sure was prior to Saturday. Against Portland State, the Vikings out-possessed the ball by about 30 seconds. This was the first time the Vandals lost the time-of-possession battle all season. But they still managed to score 42 unanswered to close out the game.
So what is it? Why are the Vandals able to come out and finish games better than just about any team in the Football Championship Subdivision?
It’s pretty simple. They execute and sprinkle in some big plays along the way.
During its 5-0 run, Idaho registered a turnover in the second half of every game. More importantly, it’s been able to turn those turnovers into points.
Another simple fix has been its loyalty to the run game. In the five-game stretch, the Vandals have added at least 70 yards to their rushing total by the end of the game.
The clearest example of Idaho’s success on the ground was Saturday’s performance against Portland State. The Vandals finished with 100 yards rushing during the first half. By the end of the game, it rushed for a season-high 309 yards.
The consistency with which Idaho ran the ball jumped as well. By the end of the first half, the run-pass numbers were distributed evenly with 10 passes and 17 rushes. In the second half, Idaho ran the ball 23 times and only passed nine times. This is even more impressive when you consider the fact the game was tied at halftime.
Idaho’s committee of runners has been the driving force for its success over the last five weeks. Whether it’s Anthony Woods being a workhorse and getting the bulk of the carries or Roshaun Johnson bullying his way to the end zone from the 1-yard line, all the backs serve a purpose.
The Vandals’ two other running backs, Aundre Carter and Elisha Cummings, have also been crucial to the team as of late. Carter starts on all four units on special teams and had a huge 83-yard run against the Vikings.
Cummings has been electric in the passing game. He currently has eight catches for 105 yards and two scores. He’s also been big in blitz pickup.