A mid-match Genesee surge and Troy wobble generated some drama, but things ultimately reverted to form in the Class 1A Division I district volleyball final Wednesday at Lewis-Clark State’s P1FCU Activity Center.

The top-seeded Trojans prevailed 25-11, 26-28, 25-21, 25-16 to book a spot at the state tournament Oct. 28-29 in Rexburg, Idaho, where they also will be defending champions.

