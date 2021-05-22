Troy’s Raasch surprises triple jump field to win

MIDDLETON, Idaho — In the flush of victory, most first-time champions at the Idaho state track meet will assure you they’d just fulfilled a long-contemplated goal.
Isabelle Raasch didn’t dream of doing that.
“I wasn’t really expecting to win,” she said with a wide smile, “but I’m excited I did.”
The Troy junior shrugged off wet, windy conditions to claim the girls’ Class 1A triple jump title with an inexplicable school-record mark Friday at the Idaho small-school meet at Middleton High School.
It was a terrific day in Class 2A for Orofino, which got titles from shot-putters Kaylynn Johnson and Reid Thomas, triple-jumper Sydnie Zywina and discus-thrower Lindi Kessinger as the two-day meet got underway on a drizzly day strafed by winds of up to 20 mph.
The Class 1A triple-jumpers had the gusts mostly at their backs, but that didn’t make it any easier to hit their marks. Raasch took the advice of jumps coach Jessica Renfrow and stayed calm, moving back her mark and taking no unwise risks. She won by almost a foot at 34 feet, 8½ inches, breaking the Troy record by 3½ inches and her personal best by more than 20.
“I certainly thought she was capable of getting into the mix,” Troy coach Ed Coulter said. “I don’t know that I saw a school record.”
It had been set in 2010 by Renfrow’s sister, Danica Case, with a leap of 34-5.
Raasch might have learned the value of concentration from her study of music. Her mother, Emily Raasch, teaches vocals in various genres, and Isabelle plays the violin, the clarinet and the guitar.
Also with a big personal record — three of them, actually — was Zywina, an Orofino senior who sailed 36-2½ in the triple jump, an improvement of 8-plus inches. She PR’d on her first, fourth and sixth jumps.
“I think it was just the intensity of State,” she said. “I was all hyped up.”
The Maniac girls did much of their damage in the field events, and they got a boost in that regard from one of their emerging runners, the freshman Kessinger, who navigated tricky winds to win the girls’ discus with a throw of 112-2.
“I didn’t throw my best,” she said, “but as long as I stayed ahead of the girl behind me, then I was good.”
Johnson’s family is known more for wrestling than track and field. Her Stites-based uncles, together with her father Cale, won multiple Idaho state mat medals for Clearwater Valley in the 1980s and 1990s.
But Kayla is conscious of another tradition from that period — Orofino’s prowess in track’s weight events. As spectators scanned the meet program while watching the Class 2A girls’ discus, they could see not only that Johnson was the No. 1 seed but that former Maniac thrower Piper Hope still holds the classification record from 2001.
“That pushes me,” Johnson said. “She holds all our records.”
The weather appeared to affect Johnson and her opponents — most of them opted not to push the river — but the senior threw 34-10 in the prelims and that held up for the win.
“I definitely could have thrown further,” she said, “but I’m in shock and amazed and so thankful.”
The conditions were a bit milder for the top-seeded Thomas, who capitalized by shattering his PR by about 16 inches and winning the Class 2A boys’ shot at 50-8 as a junior.
He secured the state gold that had eluded his sister Cooper, who placed second in 2019 and now throws for Eastern Oregon.
“She threw in high school (at Orofino), and I just started throwing in junior high track,” Thomas said. “I was a little chubby guy, and so I was a thrower. I wasn’t much of a runner.”
Carpenter takes second in high jump
EAGLE, Idaho — Jennah Carpenter cleared every height on her first try. Until she didn’t.
The Lewiston senior missed three times at 5-foot-4 — just barely on her third try — and placed second at 5-2 in the Class 5A girls’ high jump at the Idaho state large-school track meet at Eagle High School.
Those misses were her first of the competition, which is how she edged two others who also had gone 5-2.
“Honestly, I’m pretty OK with how I jumped today,” Carpenter said. “It’s the best from each school at this point.”
At one juncture, she was in the best position, since the favored Miya Koch of Centennial had missed before she. But Koch cleared 5-4 on her first try and claimed the crown.
Drizzly, windy conditions created issues for all the jumpers.
“However much passion you have — how you’re striving to win or do well — that helps when the weather’s bad,” Carpenter said.
She then hastened to Rocky Mountain High School in Meridian for the triple jump, which had been moved from today to Friday. She settled for 10th place at 33-9¾.
On Thursday, she had placed fourth in the long jump at 17-5¼ amid ever-shifting winds.
In 4A, Moscow sophomore Skyla Zimmerman placed eighth in the girls’ long jump.
AREA PLACERS
FINALS
Class 5A
Lewiston
GIRLS
High jump — 2. Jennah Carpenter 5-2.
Long jump (Thursday) — 4. Jennah Carpenter 17-5¼.
BOYS
Discus — unavailable.
Class 4A
Moscow
GIRLS
Long jump — 8. Skyla Zimmerman 16-1½.
Class 2A
GIRLS
Long jump — 2. Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 16-4.
Triple jump — 1. Sydnie Zywina, Oro, 36-2½.
Shot put — 1. Kaylynn Johnson, Oro, 34-10.
Discus — 1. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 112-2.
BOYS
High jump — 4. Will Beardin, Oro, 5-10.
Pole vault — 2. Dan Fowler, Oro, 12-8.
Shot put — 1. Reid Thomas, Oro, 50-8; 4, Nick Graham, Oro, 44-9.
Discus — unavailable.
Class 1A
GIRLS
3,200 — 5. Sara Casebolt, Log, 11:58.64.
Medley relay — 2. Logos 1:57.21; 7, Deary 2:03.00.
Pole vault — T7. Lucia Wilson, Log, 8-0.
Long jump — 7. Taylor Mayer, Gen, 14-7.
Triple jump — 1. Isabelle Raasch, Troy, 34-8½ (school record).
Shot put — 4. Ruby Stewart, Ken, 34-3.
Discus — 5. Cassidy Henderson, Dea, 99-5; 6. Alexis Herrera, Lap, 97-11.
BOYS
3,200 — 5. Carson Sellers, Tim, 10:15.89; 6. Preston Amerman, CV, 10:22.89.
Medley relay — 2. Logos 3:48.05; 5. Clearwater Valley 3:54.63.
High jump — 3. Nakiyah Anderson, CV, 5-10; T8. Jared Cronce, Nez, 5-6.
Pole vault — 4, Jack Wilkins, Kam, 11-6.
Discus — 2. Matt Coppernoll, Pra, 140-8; 5. Sage Lonebear, Lap, 130-10; 8. TJ Hibbard, Pra, 128-4.
WHEELCHAIR
Discus — 1. Ryle Flodin, Gen, 8-6.
