The Troy High School athletic department announced Wednesday its football game Friday against Kendrick will take place at 4 p.m. at the University of Idaho’s Kibbie Dome.
Because of the shift in the game, there are certain protocols fans must follow: Face masks are required for everyone except for players; there will be thermal scanners upon entrance; there is a clear bag policy, meaning purses, diaper bags or other large containers that aren’t clear will not be allowed; and there will be reserved seating in groups of four, which means tickets that are purchased at the Kibbie Dome will be assigned a seat number and the ticket in hand must match the seat used.
Troy School District season passes and ASB cards will be honored for admittance.
Ticket prices are as follows: $6 for adults, $5 for senior citizens and students in grades 7-12, and $4 for students in kindergarten through sixth grade.
The game also will be broadcast on IdahoSports.com for those who will not attend in person.
SOCCERMoscow matches canceled
The Bears’ boys’ and girls’ soccer matches against Coeur d’Alene scheduled for Wednesday were canceled because of air quality issues stemming from the recent wildfires, Moscow athletic director Lance Abendroth said..
The Moscow boys’ soccer match scheduled for today at home against Lake City also was canceled.
CROSS COUNTRYTroy meet postponed
The Whitepine League Division I meet that originally was scheduled to take place at 4:30 p.m. today at Troy was postponed because of poor air quality issues thanks to the recent wildfires in the area.
Troy coach Tera Stoner said the meet was moved to the same time Sept. 24.
VOLLEYBALLMustangs master Spartans
WEIPPE — Visiting Deary raced to a 25-6, 25-12, 25-18 Whitepine League Division II win against Timberline of Weippe late Tuesday.
Riley Beyer served 12 in a row in the second set and totaled eight aces on the night for the Mustangs (3-4, 2-4). Teammate Kenadie Kirk contributed nine assists.
JV — Deary def. Highland
AWARDS60 Warriors honored
Sixty athletes and 11 teams at Lewis-Clark State were recognized by the NAIA as scholar-athletes and scholar-teams when the classification released its national scholarship awards Tuesday.
LCSC’s women’s track and field team had a school-best 13 student-athletes named to the list, which honors NAIA juniors and seniors with cumulative grade-point averages of 3.5 or better. Teams must register a minimum 3.0 GPA to be eligible.