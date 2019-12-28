WALLA WALLA — Grayson Foster and Kaiden Codr defended Moses Lake Christian’s best player and held him to six points through the final three quarters in helping the Troy boys’ basketball team beat the Lions 61-31 on Friday at the DeSales Tournament to reach the title game.
Troy will play College Place at 6:30 p.m. today.
Zachary Stoner led Troy with 15 points. Foster and Rhett Sandquist added 14 and 11 points, respectively. As a team, Troy limited itself to eight turnovers.
“I thought our defense did an excellent job defending their shooters,” Troy coach Kelly Carlstrom said.
TROY (4-3)
Grayson Foster 5 1-2 14, Zachary Stoner 7 1-4 15, Tyler Heath 1 1-2 3, Kaiden Codr 3 0-0 7, Brody Patrick 3 0-0 6, Reece Sanderson 2 0-0 4, Rhett Sandquist 5 1-3 11, Boden Demeerleer 0 0-0 0, Chandler Blazzard 0 0-0 0, Samuel Stoner 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 4-11 61.
MOSES LAKE CHRISTIAN (0-4)
J. Boorman 3 0-0 8, P. Boorman 6 3-5 17, D. Robertson 2 0-0 6, Sarraraz 0 0-0 0, J. Robertson 0 0-0 0, Chavez 0 0-0 0, K. Boorman 0 0-0 0, Poodlyn 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 3-5 31.
Troy 14 23 13 11—61
Moses Lake Christian 16 2 10 3—31
3-point goals — Codr, Foster 2, Je. Boorman, P. Boorman 2, J. Robertson 2.
Garfield-Palouse 61, Curlew 35
COLTON — Austin and Blake Jones scored a combined 29 points for Garfield-Palouse as it punched its ticket to the title game of the Colton Christmas Tournament. The Vikings will play Wahkiakum at 12:30 p.m. today.
In addition to his 16 points, Blake Jones had five steals, four assists and seven rebounds for the Vikings.
“He’s our best defensive player,” Vikings coach Steve Swinney said. “He’s got really quick hands. He’s played a lot of ball, anticipates really well and I’m just glad he’s on our team.”
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (6-1)
Dawson Dugger 1 0-0 2, Austin Jones 6 1-1 13, Blake Jones 7 1-2 16, Jacob Anderson 1 1-4 3, Devin Doramus 0 0-0 0, Daniel Kramer 0 0-0 0, Jaxson Orr 1 0-0 2, Kyle Bankus 1 0-0 2, Cameron Merrill 2 0-0 4, Ethan Hawkins 5 2-2 12, Dane Sykes 0 0-0 0, Caleb Zehm 3 0-0 7. Totals 24 5-9 61.
CURLEW
Logan Thompson 0 0-0 0, Lane Olson 3 1-1 8, Bradley Singer 2 0-0 4, Wyatt Beevle 0 0-0 0, Jaden Thomas 1 3-6 6, Michael Feisc 0 3-4 3, Nicholas Baker 4 3-4 11, Tristan Corder 1 0-0 3. Totals 11 10-15 35.
Garfield-Palouse 26 7 21 7—61
Curlew 3 7 13 12—35
3-point goals — B. Jones, Zehm, Thomas, Corder.
Pullman 80, Deer Park 72
SPOKANE — Ethan Kramer’s 20 points and seven assists helped Pullman survive a second-half push from Deer Park, as the Greyhounds took an eight-point win in the Eagle Holiday Classic. Brady Wells also contributed a well-rounded game, tallying nine points, five rebounds, and nine assists.
PULLMAN
Greyson Hunt 7 2-3 16, Brady Wells 3 3-5 9, Evan Strong 3 1-3 9, Stephen Wilmotte 1 0-0 3, Ethan Kramer 7 5-7 20, Steven Burkett 1 1-1 3, Brayden Roberts 3 2-2 10, Dane Bednar 4 1-2 10, Bogey Perkins 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 15-23 80.
DEER PARK
Jobi Gelder 5 5-5 16, Hunter Dryden 3 3-6 11, Dawson Youngblood 9 2-2 24, Jake Black 3 0-0 6, Gavin Hanson 4 2-2 12, Cole Krepcik 0 0-0 0, Dylan Inman 0 0-0 0, Jordan Galbreath 1 0-0 3. Totals 25 12-15 72.
Pullman 23 24 14 19––80
Deer Park 12 9 24 27––72
3-point goals — Strong 2, Wilmotte, Kramer, Roberts 2, Bednar, Gelder, Dryden 2, Youngblood 4, Hanson 2, Galbreath.
Colfax 65, Okanogan 53
SPOKANE — John Lustig finished with 20 points, including 12 in the first quarter, to jolt the Bulldogs to a victory against Okanogan in an Eagle Holiday Classic contest. Blake Holman also contributed 14 points, while Hunter Claassen added 12.
The Bulldogs totaled 26 first-quarter points and kept the momentum going into the second half.
“The key for us was getting off to a quick start,” coach Reece Jenkin said. “We executed well and having four guys in double figures was a huge positive for us.”
COLFAX (6-1)
Hunter Claassen 5 1-2 12, Cole Baerlocher 4 0-0 11, John Lustig 7 5-5 20, Gavin Hammer 1 2-2 4, Gunnar Aune 0 0-0 0, Cotton Booker 0 0-0 0, Damian Demler 0 1-3 1, Blake Holman 7 0-0 14, Lane Gingerich 1 0-0 3, Mason Gilchrist 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 9-12 65.
OKANOGAN
Lane Fingar 0 0-0 0, Matt Wagner 0 0-0 0, Carson Bosel 4 1-2 11, Cole Tverberg 3 1-4 8, Jaden Rdake 3 1-1 7, Joe Bearmale 0 0-0 0, James Hamilton 1 0-0 3, Chase Wilson 9 2-4 20, Julian Perez 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 5-11 53.
Colfax 26 18 18 3––65
Okanogan 11 12 17 13––53
3-point goals — Claassen, Bahlocher 2, Bosel 2, Tverberg, Hamilton, Gingerich.
JV — West Valley def. Colfax
Lakeland 67, Pomeroy 26
SPOKANE — Ben Zubaly and Carson Seay led a balanced offensive attack for Lakeland of Rathdrum, scoring 11 points apiece to beat the Pirates in an Eagle Holiday Classic matchup.
Trent Gwinn totaled 16 points for the Pirates.
“Lakeland was big and athletic,” Pomeroy coach Chris Wolf said. “Their height bothered us as we missed several easy looks at the basket.”
POMEROY
Trent Gwinn 6 4-8 16, Evan Bartels 2 0-0 4, Danner Maves 1 1-2 4, Brandon Fruh 0 0-0 0, Brady Bott 0 0-0 0, Trevin Kimble 0 3-4 3, Brody Magill 0 0-0 0, Byron Stallcup 0 0-4 0. Totals 9 8-14 27.
LAKELAND-RATHDRUM
Ben Zubaly 5 0-0 11, Carson Seay 4 0-0 11, Ammon Munyear 3 3-4 9, Noah Hoaland 1 5-5 7, Travis Derrick 1 0-0 3, Bryce Henry 3 0-0 7, Grant Booth 1 0-0 2, Abe Munyer 3 0-0 7, Tyler Elizando 0 0-0 0, Alden Waddington 3 0-0 6, Eric Saasen 2 0-0 4. Totals 26 8-9 67.
Pomeroy 7 2 14 4––26
Lakeland 17 19 25 6––67
3-point goals — Maves, Zubaly, Seay 3, Derrick, Henry, Abe Munyer
Newport 56, Asotin 50
SPOKANE — Noah Renzelman led a strong second-half rally for the Panthers, finishing with a double-double of 17 points and 14 rebounds, but a slow first-quarter start proved to be too much as Newport won in an Eagle Holiday Classic matchup.
“We played hard to the bitter end,” coach Seth Paine said. “We tried everything we could to combat their size, but we couldn’t dig ourselves out.”
ASOTIN (2-7)
Mason Nicholas 1 1-2 4, Preston Overberg 0 0-0 0, Brayden Barnea 1 3-4 5, Tanner Nicholas 4 0-0 12, Noah Renzelman 8 1-2 17, Kaden Aldus 3 2-4 8, Nick Heier 1 0-0 2, Aaron Boyea 0 0-0 0, Ryan Denham 1 0-1 2. Totals 19 7-13 50.
NEWPORT (7-2)
Deereefter 1 0-0 3, Goodman 3 0-1 7, Owen 6 8-12 20, Thomas 2 1-1 6, Barrett 3 0-0 8, Nichols 5 0-0 10, Makey 0 0-0 0, Loosier 1 0-0 2, Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 9-14 56.
Asotin 7 13 16 14––50
Newport 19 9 8 20––56
3-point goals — M. Niocholas, T. Nicholas 4, Deereefter, Goodman, Thomas, Barrett 2.
GIRLSPomeroy 44, Davenport 39
SPOKANE — Unbeaten Pomeroy was deadlocked through the first half of play in an Eagle Valley Classic encounter with Davenport at West Valley High School, but the Pirates edged ahead in the second half en route to victory.
The score was tied at 11 through the first quarter and at 20 going into halftime. Pomeroy (7-0) gained a 31-30 edge by the end of the third, then widened the gap.
Maddy Dixon led the Pirates in total points (19) and rebounds (nine), while teammate Sydney Watko recorded 10 points and eight boards.
“We had strong passes, moved the ball well, and finished well from the key,” Pomeroy coach Tai Bye said. “When we share the ball well, good things happen for us. I was also very pleased with our defensive effort. The girls rotated well and played strong help-side defense.”
DAVENPORT (5-1)
Macie Hopkins 3 0-0 7, Darby Soliday 4 0-0 10, Ellie Telford 0 2-2 2, Lainy Jacobsen 6 7-7 20, Kylee Buchanan 0 0-4 0. Totals 13 9-13 39.
POMEROY (7-0)
Maddy Dixon 9 0-0 19 Sydney Watko 5 0-0 10, Alyssa Wolf 2 0-0 5, Heidi Heytvelt 4 0-0 9 Keely Maves 0 0-2 0,Jillian Herres 0 1-2 1, McKenzie Watko 0 0-0 0 Jaden Steele 0 0-0 0, Maya Kowatsch 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 1-4 44.
Davenport 11 9 10 9—39
Pomeroy 11 9 11 13—44
3-point goals — Hopkins, Soliday 2, Jacobsen, Heytvelt, Wolf, Dixon.
Colton 51, Waterville 41
COLTON — A strong opening half carried the Bulldogs to a victory against visiting Waterfield of Mansfield at the Colton Christmas Tourney.
The Wildcats benefited from the balanced scoring of Maggie Meyer (17 points), Taylor Thomas (13) and Josie Schultheis (11). Schultheis guarded Waterville’s top offensive threat, Elizabeth Katovich, and held her to eight points.
“I thought our defense prevailed tonight,” said Colton coach Clark Vining, whose team improved to 6-3 overall and 2-0 in the event thus far.
The Wildcats return to action today against Wahkiakum.
WATERVILLE/MANSFIELD (5-3)
Bailey Viebrock 0 1-2 1, Elizabeth Katovich 3 0-0 8, Sarah Mullen 1 2-4 5, Alex Poppie 2 0-0 5, McKenna Gurnard 3 0-2 6, Ella Osborne 5 4-4 14 Codee Reid 1 0-2 2. Totals 15 7-14 41.
COLTON (6-3)
Rylee Vining 2 0-0 6, Maggie Meyer 6 2-5 17, Josie Schultheis 3 3-4 11, Taylor Thomas 5 1-2 13, Sidni Whitcomb 0 0-0 0, Lola Baerlocher 1 0-0 2, Megan Kay 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 6-11 51.
Waterville 10 9 11 11—41
Colton 18 14 10 9—51
3-point goals — Katovich 2, Mullen.
Wahkiakum 48, Gar-Pal 25
COLTON — Garfield-Palouse was led by Madi Cloninger’s nine points, but the Vikings fell to Wahkiakum in a matchup at the Colton Christmas Tournament.
Garfield-Palouse 3 4 12 6––25
Wahkiakum 9 12 10 17––48
Okanagan 68, Pullman 40
SPOKANE — Meghan McSweeney led Pullman with 14 points and Peyton Teevens chipped in eight, but the Greyhounds couldn’t come back against Okanagan at the Eagle Holiday Classic Tournament.
Lakeside 39, Asotin 36
SPOKANE — Asotin rallied after a slow start, but the Panthers could not quite close the gap against Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls at West Valley in the Eagle Holiday Classic.
Kayla Paine scored half of the Panthers’ total with 18 points, adding eight rebounds.
The Panthers (1-8) play against Selkirk at noon today.
“Unfortunately, there just wasn’t enough time left on the clock and we missed too many free throws to make a difference,” Asotin coach Krisi Pratt said.
LAKESIDE-NINE MILE FALLS
Katye Ustimenko 4 3-5 13, Julia Boykin 0 0-0 0, Lauren Hardman 3 2-2 11, Sophia Stadler 3 1-2 8, Jordan Leu 0 0-0 0, Jordyn Newman 1 0-0 2, Nima Chittum 0 0-0 0, Jayne Mahowald 0 0-0 0, Mariah Nortz 0 0-0 0, Mandy J. 2 0-1 5. Totals 13 6-9 37 .
ASOTIN (1-8)
Rilynn Heimgartner 1 0-3 2, Kayla Paine 6 4-7 18, Taylor Wilkinson 0 1-3 1, Haylee Appleford 0 0-2 0, Karlie Koch 0 0-0 0, Megan Ball 1 0-0 2, Lily Denham 1 3-3 6, Emmalyn Barnea 1 0-0 2, Emily Elskamp 2 0-1 4. Totals 12 8-19 35.
Lakeside 19 5 5 10—39
Asotin 4 11 11 10—36
3-point goals — Utsimenko 2, Hardman 3, Stadler, Mandy, Denham, Paine.
WRESTLINGCV first, Potlatch second at Pomeroy tourney
POMEROY — Kenon Brown of Potlatch was named Outstanding Wrestler of the Pomeroy Christmas Tournament after his unbeaten run to the 170-pound title, while Clearwater Valley edged out Potlatch 133-131 for the team title.
“He’s just a dominant kid,” Potlatch coach Bryan Bryngelson said of Brown. “He doesn’t really make very many mistakes. He’s patient and he’s powerful. Overall, he’s a great wrestler.”
Area placers by team and weight class are listed below:
Clarkston
124 pounds (girls) — Caila Rice, first place, 2-0
126 — Mick Brown, first place, 3-0
138 — Tanner Lange, second place, 3-1
182 — Ryan Page, third place, 2-2
195 — Daniel Nicklaus, fourth place, 3-2
285 — Robert Storm, second place, 2-1; Gunner Clough, third place, 3-1; Carson Ash, fourth place, 2-2
Clearwater Valley
106 — Landon Olsen, first place, 4-0
110 (girls) — Fallon Wilkins, second place, 1-1
113 — Anthony Fabbi, second place, 3-1
126 — Payton Wilson, fourth place, 2-1
132 — Christian Fabbi, first place, 1-0
145 — Cedar Fisher, second place, 2-1
170 — Lane Schilling, second place, 2-1
182 — Davis McElroy, first place, 4-0
Colfax/Gar-Pal
106 — Jacob Sisk, fourth place, 1-3
124 (girls) — Laynie Southern, second place, 1-1
195 — Caden Noha, first place, 3-0
Orofino
110 (girls) — Kadence Beck, first place, 2-0; Holli Schumacher, third place, 1-1
130 (girls) — Ruby Kessinger, first place, 2-0; Keira White, third place, 1-1
152 — Sean Larsen, second place, 2-1; Cory Godwin, third place, 3-1
160 — Kai Naranjo, first place, 3-0
182 — Clayton Larsen, second place, 3-1
195 — Thor Kessinger, second place, 3-1
220 — Caleb Johnson, second place, 2-1
Pomeroy
132 — Nick Hastings, fourth place, 1-2
170 — Braedyn White (6-2) placed 4th
182 — Will Winona (3-7) placed 4th
Potlatch
120 — Avery Palmer, third place, 3-1
130 (girls) — Taylor McPherson, second place, 2-1
138 — Eli Prather, fourth place, 2-2
145 — Gabe Prather, first place, 3-0
152 — Izack McNeal, first place, 3-0
170 — Kenon Brown, first place, 3-0 (Outstanding Wrestler)
285 — Kelton Saad, first place, 3-0