TROY — In the offense-dominated world of 8-man high school football, it’s not uncommon to see a tight game busted open when one team stalls on just a drive or two.
“You see the scores, blowouts,” Troy coach Bobby Wilson said. “But you can also score that fast. It’s a big field, and one play, you’re back in the game.”
The Trojans, hosting Whitepine League Division I rival Potlatch, at one point in the third quarter Friday saw a 16-point deficit on the scoreboard. Just as fast as they went down to the ground-and-pound Loggers, however, they tied it again.
Troy capitalized on lightning fast touchdown responses to bounce back from a pair of two-score deficits, had a game-prolonging goal-line interception with 37 seconds left, then scored the overtime’s only touchdown to claim a classic, 52-44 against the Loggers.
“I’m most proud of how they kept rebounding, coming back all night long,” Wilson said of his team, which moved to 1-1 and 1-0 in WPL play. “There was a lot of adversity, and they kept battling.
“Them being able to stick it out, just a really impressive effort.”
Electric Troy running back Elijah Phillis stole the show. He had the fourth-quarter pick to put a bow on a night during which he tallied 144 yards rushing and another 145 catching balls from solid quarterback Darrick Baier.
“Before the game, I asked all the backs, ‘Who’s gonna quit on me?’” Phillis said. “Nobody quit that whole game. It was their resilience and a lot of hard work in practice paid off.
“The O-line was exceptional. We were ready. We were hungry for it. I just had to do my job. The guys won it, not me.”
Phillis had an 84-yard touchdown sprint to the outside to restore Troy’s momentum in the fourth, and added an 87-yard punt-return touchdown at the end of the second to put Troy up 22-16 at the half — the Trojans were down 16-6 early in the second.
Potlatch outgained Troy 440-326, grinding the clock down with long drives consisting mostly of stout back Tyler Howard, who piled up 304 rushing yards on 34 touches. He ripped tackle-busting scoring runs of 40, 36 and 25 yards. First-year signal-caller Tyson Tucker tacked on 93 yards as the Loggers sprinted to a 38-22 advantage midway through the third.
It looked like they might pull away, but stunning Troy plays kept coming, one after another.
“I thought we did some nice things offensively, but defensively we had some weaknesses we gotta work on,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said. “It’s part of your first game, but at the same time, I think we deserved it. We controlled time of possession, controlled the game, but we let big plays hurt us.
“That’s part of the game too. ... It can turn into a shootout in a hurry.”
Rider Patrick had a 55-yard touchdown on a squib kick attempt at the 6:30 mark to tie it at 44. In the extra frame, Troy’s Chandler Blazzard defended a last-ditch Potlatch pass after the 6-foot, 255-pound Trojan quarterback Baier had rumbled in.
Baier went 13-for-23 for 203 yards. He showed off his arm strength with two first-half bombs to free-running Phillis, both going for 50 yards, and also hit Phillis on a well-placed 17-yard ball that went for 6 to round out the third quarter.
“If he gets to the edge, and if you give him some space, he’s gonna be gone,” Wilson said of Phillis. “We were looking to get him involved as much as we could.”
Defensively, Howard had 8½ tackles for Potlatch, and teammate Wyatt Johnson finished with 2½ for loss. Troy’s Boden DeMeerler had a game-high 10½ stops and a fumble recovery. Baier and Brody Patrick chipped in a combined 5½tackles for loss.
“Some times of the night they were moving us, and other parts of the night we were having real good D-line pressure,” said Wilson, a second-year coach who sees Troy’s shootout victory as perhaps a program building block for a young team.
“It shows the work they put in. … To have an experience like this, this is something we’ll keep building on. It’ll make us better for the future.”
Potlatch 8 8 20 8 0—44
Troy 6 16 6 16 8—52
First Quarter
Potlatch — Tyler Howard 40 run (Howard run).
Troy — Darrick Baier 5 run (pass failed).
Second Quarter
Potlatch — Tyson Tucker 2 run (Avery Palmer pass from Tucker).
Troy — Elijah Phillis 6 run (Baier run).
Troy — Phillis 87 punt return (Phills pass from Baier).
Third Quarter
Potlatch — Howard 36 run (run failed).
Potlatch — Tucker 2 run (Tucker run).
Potlatch — Howard 25 run (pass failed).
Troy — Phillis 17 pass from Baier (pass failed).
Fourth Quarter
Troy — Phillis 84 run (Levi McCully pass from Baier).
Potlatch — Howard 4 run (run failed).
Troy — Rider Patrick 55 kick return (Landen Buchanan pass from Baier).
Overtime
Troy — Baier 5 run (Chandler Blazzard pass from Baier).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Potlatch: Howard 34-301, Tucker 20-93. Troy: Phillis 12-144, R. Patrick 3-4, Baier 12-3.
PASSING — Potlatch: Tucker 6-13-1—53. Troy: Baier 13-23-0—204.
RECEIVING — Potlatch: Howard 5-45, Wyatt Johnson 1-8. Troy: Phillis 5-145, McCully 2-31, Buchanan 2-26, Blizzard 1-6, Tristan Van Pelt 1-6.
