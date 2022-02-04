TROY — Trailing by a dozen points through three quarters of play, the Troy girls basketball team mounted a rally capped off with a late Dericka Morgan field goal to top Potlatch 44-42 in an Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament first-round contest Thursday.
“I thought Potlatch came out and played a really good game,” Troy coach Aaron Dail said. “They had a good game plan they executed well. ...We kept reiterating, ‘We can do this still,’ and I looked around and they believed it, and their eyes said they could do it.”
Troy (12-8) benefited from 16 points and 12 rebounds courtesy of Morgan Blazzard, as well as three long-range baskets and 11 points from Kassidy Chamberlin, seven points and seven boards from Isabelle Raasch, and five steals plus two points from Alaura Hawley. For the Loggers (7-12), Tayva McKinney scored a team-high 11 while Jaylee Fry and Jordan Reynolds added nine points apiece.
“They put together a heck of a comeback; they worked really hard,” Dail said. “The energy in there with our fans and Potlatch’s fans was great. It didn’t come easy — they worked hard for this and they earned it.”
The Trojans will play at Prairie of Cottonwood in a semifinal-round game at 6 p.m. Saturday. Potlatch hosts Genesee in an elimination game the same day.
POTLATCH (7-12)
Emma Chambers 1 1-2 3, Tayva McKinney 4 3-6 11, Jaylee Fry 4 1-2 9, Bailyn Anderson 1 0-0 2, Becca Butterfield 3 0-0 6, Jordan Reynolds 3 3-5 9, Brianna Winther 1 0-0 2, Josephine Johnson 0 0-0 0, Gracie Zims 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 8-15 42.
TROY (12-8)
Halee Bohman 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Raasch 3 1-2 7, Kassidy Chamberlin 4 0-0 11, Morgan Blazzard 5 6-12 16, Dericka Morgan 3 0-3 8, Betty McKenzie 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 0 0-0 0, Bethany Phillis 0 0-0 0, Alaura Hawley 0 2-6 2, Whitney Foster 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 9-23 44.
Potlatch 8 19 10 5—42
Troy 6 10 9 19—44
3-point goals — Chamberlin 3, Morgan 2.
Prairie 81, Genesee 20
COTTONWOOD — The Pirates of Cottonwood outscored the Bulldogs 22-0 in the first quarter en route to a Class 1A Division I district tournament first-round victory.
“A lot of kids chipped in,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said. “A good way to start off the district tournament. The kids made the most of their minutes.”
Kristin Wemhoff finished with 18 points, seven steals and five assists for the Pirates (17-3), who is No. 2 in the latest state media poll. Delanie Lockett contributed 17 points and Tara Schlader chipped in 12 points, 14 rebounds and seven steals
“I thought tonight we got really solid play from Delanie,” Mader said. “She was a solid floor leader. Our best defense was our best offense.”
Isabelle Monk had 10 points for Genesee (4-18).
GENESEE (4-17)
Monica Seubert 0 4-8 4, Riley Leseman 0 1-3 1, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Monk 3 2-2 10, Rory Mayer 0 0-1 0, Kristen Flodin 0 0-0 0, Audrey Barber 0 0-0 0, Malia Jensen 0 0-0 0, Kendra Meyer 1 1-3 4, Maxine English 0 1-2 1, Makayla Herman 0 0-2 0. Totals 4 9-21 20.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (17-3)
Lexi Schumacher 2 0-2 5, Kristin Wemhoff 8 1-2 18, Olivia Klapprich 4 1-1 9, Delanie Lockett 8 0-0 17, Ali Rehder 2 0-0 4, Josie Remacle 2 0-4 4, Tara Schlader 6 0-1 12, Isabella Walsh 0 1-2 1, Laney Forsmann 3 0-0 8, Gracie Farr 1 1-2 3, Riley Enneking 0 0-0 0, Ali Geis 0 0-0 0. Totals 36 4-14 81.
Genesee 0 8 6 6—20
Prairie 22 28 28 3—81
3-point goals — Monk 2, Meyer, Forsmann 2, Schumacher, Wemhoff, Lockett.
Lapwai 67, Logos 37
LAPWAI — After a tight opening quarter, Lapwai exploded with 32 points in the second to take charge en route to an Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament opening-round victory against Logos of Moscow.
“Second quarter, we started playing with better momentum and composure, getting a lot of easy baskets off the bat,” said Lapwai coach Ada Marks, whose team is ranked No. 3 in the latest state media poll and improved to 16-3. “Our defense helped create some of those easy baskets — we caused 40 turnovers tonight.”
Sayq’is Greene registered 17 of the Wildcats’ points, while Jordyn McCormack-Marks added another 15, and Soa Moliga notched 14. Sydney Miller scored a team-high 10 for the Knights (5-13), who next will play at Kamiah in an elimination game Saturday.
Lapwai will face Clearwater Valley at 6 p.m. Saturday in a semifinal-round matchup.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (5-13)
Cora Johnson 0 1-2 1, Ameera Wilson 4 0-3 8, GraceAnn VanderPloeg 4 0-1 8, Eve Rench 0 0-0 0, Sara Casebolt 3 0-1 7, Sydney Miller 5 0-0 10, KatieBeth Monjure 0 0-0 0, Tabitha Miller 1 0-0 2, Jubilee Joiner 0 0-0 0, Bridgid Monjure 0 0-0 0, Signe Holloway 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 2-9 37.
LAPWAI (16-3)
Grace Sobotta 3 0-0 7, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 5 5-5 15, Ama George 0 0-0 0, Soa Moliga 6 2-2 14, Lauren Gould 1 1-2 3, Jayden Leighton 0 0-0 0, Kahlees Young 0 0-0 0, Qubilah Mitchell 2 0-0 4, Amaris Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Samara Smith 3 0-2 6, Sayq’is Greene 6 4-8 17. Totals 26 12-19 67.
Logos 8 7 12 10—37
Lapwai 9 32 15 11—67
3-point goals — Casebolt, Sobotta, McCormack-Marks, Greene.
Clearwater Valley 45, Kamiah 40
KOOSKIA — After trailing 26-18 at intermission, the Rams of Kooskia made adjustments to thwart the outside-shooting game of Kamiah and rally to victory in the second half of a first-round Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament game.
Kadance Schilling had a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds for Clearwater Valley (13-7). Teammate Tobie Yocum went 8-of-9 in free throws and caught 10 boards of her own, while Trinity Yocum had another eight points and made six steals.
Laney Landmark led the way for the Kubs (7-12) with 16 points, and Mariah Porter provided another 12.
KAMIAH (7-12)
Logan Landmark 1 0-2 3, Laney Landmark 6 3-3 16, Delaney Beckman 0 0-0 0, Reesa Loewen 0 0-0 0, Kelsee Hunt 1 0-0 2, Mariah Porter 5 1-2 12, Karlee Skinner 1 1-2 3, Maddie Brotnov 0 0-0 0, Zayda Loewen 1 1-2 4. Totals 15 6-11 40.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (13-7)
Taya Pfefferkorn 3 0-0 6, Santana Simmons 0 0-0 0, Macy Morrow 0 0-0 0, Shada Edwards 2 3-5 7, Eva Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Kadance Schilling 5 6-6 16, Tobie Yocum 0 8-9 8, Trinity Yocum 2 2-2 8. Totals 12 19-22 45.
Kamiah 13 13 5 9—40
Clearwater Valley 13 5 14 13—45
3-point goals — Logan Landmark, Laney Landmark, Porter, Z. Loewen, Trinity Yocum 2.
Kettle Falls 59, Asotin 25
KETTLE FALLS — A tired Panthers lineup started slow and never got into contention in a Northeast 2B League defeat to Kettle Falls.
Asotin (2-14, 1-8) fell into an 18-3 hole by the end of the first quarter.
“We had four hours on the road yesterday, then a four-hour trip up here, so we had a heck of a little road swing,” Asotin coach Kyle Palmer said. “They were all makeup games from earlier in the year, so just a tough little stretch, and we just came out flat.”
Haylee Appleford was the Panthers’ high-scorer with seven points, while Mya Edwards of Kettle Falls (13-5, 9-2) led all scorers with 18 points.
ASOTIN (2-14, 1-8)
Elizabeth Bailey 0 2-4 2, Carlie Ball 0 1-2 1, Lily Denham 0 0-0 0, Kayla Paine 1 0-0 2, Haylee Appleford 2 3-8 7, Emalie Wilks 1 1-2 4, Caylie Browne 1 0-0 3, Lacee Sanford 1 0-0 2, Emily Elskamp 0 2-4 2, Sadie Thummel 1 0-0 2, Sofia Carrasco 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 9-22 25.
KETTLE FALLS (13-5, 9-2)
Ryenna Pfeffer 0 0-0 0, Evelyn Hooper 0 0-0 0, Rachel Johnson 1 5-5 8, LaVay Shurrum 2 2-2 6, Ashley Lawrence 3 2-2 8, Ella Johnson 3 4-4 11, Annaka Edwards 0 0-0 0, Linsey Hippler 4 0-0 8, Mya Edwards 6 4-7 18. Totals 19 17-20 59.
Asotin 3 6 5 11—25
Kettle Falls 18 13 13 15—59
3-point goals — Browne, Wilks, Johnson, R. Johnson, E. Johnson, Edwards.
JV — Asotin def. Kettle Falls.
Hounds prevail by forfeit
East Valley of Spokane Valley was unable to field a team and gave up a forfeit to the Pullman girls in Class 2A Greater Spokane League competition.
The Greyhounds improve their record to 6-11 overall and 5-2 in league, while the Knights fall to 0-13 and 0-5.
BOYS BASKETBALLGarfield-Palouse 42, Colton 28
PALOUSE — The Vikings opened up a double-digit lead in the third quarter en route to a Southeast 1B League Wheat Division victory against the Wildcats.
“Colton played a tough 2-3 zone against us and we battled,” Gar-Pal coach Nathan Holbrook said. “We had a lot of guys step up and play their role and do a great job. It was a tough-fought game, but we just were a little bit too much for them with size.”
Cameron Merrill scored 12 points for the Vikings (4-10, 3-5), and Jaxson Orr joined him in double-digits with 10. For the Wildcats (1-12, 0-7), Grant Wolf scored 12.
COLTON (1-12, 0-7)
Raph Arnhold 2 0-0 4, Grant Wolf 4 0-2 12, Lane Peters 0 0-0 0, Ryan Impson 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Moehrle 0 0-0 0, Matthew Reisenauer 0 0-0 0, Angus Jordan 2 2-5 7, Dalton McCann 0 0-3 0, Wyatt Jordan 2 0-2 5. Totals 10 2-12 28.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (4-10, 3-5)
Jaxson Orr 3 3-3 10, Cameron Merrill 5 1-2 12, Colton Pfaff 3 1-1 7, Bryce Pfaff 1 0-0 3, Myles Bowechop 0 0-0 0, Caleb Zehn 2 2-2 6, Brendan Snekvik 0 1-2 1, Landon Orr 1 0-0 3. Totals 15 8-10 42.
Colton 12 4 2 10—28
Garfield-Palouse 14 7 9 12—42
3-point goals — Wolf 4, A. Jordan, W. Jordan, J. Orr, Merrill, Pfaff, L. Orr.
JV — Gar-Pal def. Colton.
Orofino 52, Timberline 33
WEIPPE — Joel Scott furnished a game-high 18 points and all nine Maniacs to see playing time got on the board in a nonleague victory against the Spartans of Weippe.
“I just felt like we were more of a physical team than they were, which helped us out,” Orofino coach Rocky Barlow said. “Our defense has been solid all year. It’s the energy that makes our offense go.”
Easton Schneider went 4-for-4 from the foul line and put up another 11 points for Orofino (5-4), while Gavin Christopherson registered nine for Timberline (6-9).
OROFINO (5-4)
Easton Schneider 3 4-4 11, Nick Drobish 0 2-2 2, Slade Sneddon 2 2-2 6, Silas Naranjo 1 0-0 2, Joel Scott 8 1-4 18, Reid Thomas 2 0-0 4, Loudan Cochran 1 0-0 3, Aiden Boyd 1 0-0 2, Bryer Jenks 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 9-12 52.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (6-9)
Parker Brown 3 1-2 7, Micah Nelson 1 0-0 2, Logan Hunter 1 0-0 2, Jaron Christopherson 2 0-2 4, Rylan West 2 0-0 5, Jude Nelson 0 1-3 1, Gavin Christopherson 3 2-2 9, Tim Short 1 0-0 3. Totals 13 4-9 33.
Orofino 16 11 15 10—52
Timberline 10 4 9 10—33
3-point goals — Schneider 1, Scott, Cochran, West, Christopherson, Short.
Kettle Falls 71, Asotin 36
KETTLE FALLS, Wash. — Playing their third game in five days, the Panthers did not have the energy to keep up with the Bulldogs of Kettle Falls in Northeast 2B League action.
“We just had a really poor night shooting tonight,” Panthers coach Perry Black said. “... I think fatigue had a little bit to do with it, but overall, we didn’t shoot the ball well and they did.”
Asotin’s record fell to 8-10 overall and 2-8 in league play, while Kettle Falls improved to 5-13 and 1-9.
A box score was not available.
COLLEGE FOOTBALLTwo Cougs entering portal
Two Washington State football players, including up-and-coming receiver Joey Hobert, have entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Hobert announced his intention of entering the portal in a Twitter post, and long snapper Tyler Williams’ name already was listed there.
Hobert made 15 receptions for 192 yards and a touchdown as a backup slotback last season, and also blocked a punt to force a safety against Arizona. He was a second-year freshman in 2021.
His move is surprising, as he was expected to contend for a starting role next season and the Cougars have signed no receivers among the 23 members of their recruiting class so far.
Williams has served as the Cougs’ long-snapper for placekickers for 29 consecutive games. He was a fourth-year junior in 2021.
Both players are from California.
WOMEN’S SOCCERWSU adds another from transfer portal
PULLMAN — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff has announced the addition of Telly Vunipola from the transfer portal.
Vunipola, who played the past two years at Syracuse, joins Oregon State’s Brianna McReynolds and UC Riverside’s Lindsey Turner as incoming players from the portal.
Vunipola was a two-year starter for the Orange, and had two goals and two assists this past season despite being limited to eight games becuase of an injury. She also started 35 of 38 games as a freshman and sophomore at Louisiana-Lafayette.
Vunipola is taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic.