Troy had its toughest match of the season, Genesee found the going hard and Deary’s volleyball team was just able to keep its underdog role alive. It certainly was an interesting first day at the state volleyball championships Friday.
The Trojans were able to emerge and the Bulldogs moved on to keep a potential state title match alive in Class 1A Division I, while the Mustangs — riding an emotional wave — staved off elimination in Class 1A Division II play.
Troy had an early wake-up call, around 4 a.m. Pacific, to be prepared to go for its 7 a.m. match with Lighthouse Christian at Jerome High School. The Lions (19-6), who finished third in 2019 in Class 1A Division II, gave the Trojans, the two-time reigning 1A DI champs a run for their money. However, Troy (16-1) leaned on its leaders and emerged with an exciting 25-20, 25-21, 26-24 victory.
“Once we got into a flow, we started hitting better,” Trojans coach Debbie Blazzard said.
Morgan Blazzard, the Whitepine League Division I most valuable player, finished with 18 kills. Katie Gray had a solid, all-around game by adding nine kills and was 14-for-16 serving, including four aces.
Debbie Blazzard has been impressed with her team’s ability to adjust on the fly, considering the issues they’ve been dealing with amid the coronavirus pandemic and all the extra protocols everyone has to go through.
“I don’t think anything is smooth with COVID, but it’s going better than expected. There are lots of surprises, lots of stipulations, but the girls have been really flexible.”
The Trojans will play Grace (17-10), which beat North Star Charter in its quarterfinal 25-7, 25-10, 29-27 later in the day, at 10:30 a.m. Pacific today for the right to play for the title. The loser will play in the third-place match at 3:30 p.m.
Genesee did its part in keeping its hopes for an all-local final going later in the afternoon, taking out Liberty Charter 25-12, 25-15, 25-14.
Already with a one-set lead, the Bulldogs (17-3) held a slim 14-13 advantage in the second set when sophomore middle blocker Isabelle Monk went back to the service line. She got on a roll, and Genesee was able to capitalize on miscues by the Patriots (9-5) to take a 23-13 lead. Riley Maguire got a tip to push Genesee within one point of a two-set lead, then she made a block to finish the set.
In the third, the Bulldogs sprinted out to a 9-3 advantage before Liberty Charter charged back to make it 13-10. However, Genesee started to roll again, and took a 24-14 lead on Claira Osborne’s kill. She then had the last of her 14 kills to finish the match.
“We were really sharp for the most part,” Bulldogs coach Pete Crowley said.
Osborne added four aces, Maguire had 11 kills and Lucie Ranisate added 14 digs.
With the victory, the Bulldogs advanced to a semifinal at 1 p.m. Pacific today against Oakley. The Hornets took out Wallace, the District I champion, in an 18-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-27, 15-7 thriller earlier in the day. The loser plays in the 3:30 p.m. third-place match.
Deary (7-8) dropped a tough 25-6, 25-7, 25-15 opening match against Watersprings at Burley High School. Then, the Mustangs kept their season alive by dropping Clark Fork in a tough 25-18, 25-22, 25-22 decision.
Deary fell behind early in the first two sets against the Warriors, putting the Mustangs behind the 8-ball. Watersprings scored 14 of the first 16 points in the first set and cruised. In the second, the Warriors had a 9-4 advantage before running off six consecutive points. A kill by sophomore Delainee Ellsworth stanched that rally and gave Deary a bit of life. However, Watersprings scored the final seven points of the set with an 18-7 lead.
In the third, the Mustangs showed the resilence that got them to the state tournament. They only trailed 7-6 and 15-13 and were playing well. However, the Warriors were able to finish the match, scoring 10 of the final 12 points.
In the loser-out match against the Wampus Cats, the first set was a back-and-forth affair, with neither team taking more than a three-point advantage for most of the set. But when Cassidy Henderson stepped back to the service line with Deary holding a slim 19-18 advantage, the senior came through clutch. She served the final six points of the set, including an ace on set point.
In the second, the Mustangs trailed 14-10 before rallying and making it close down the stretch. Up 23-22, the teams traded side outs and with Kenadie Kirk serving, Deary forced an error on Clark Fork to take the set.
Triniti Wood got the Mustangs off to a great start in the third, with help from Henderson and Cassie Morey. Wood was solid behind the service line, and kills from Henderson and Morey put Deary out to a 6-0 lead. But just like it had been for most of the match, the set tightened back up and Clark Fork eventually took an 11-8 lead before the Mustangs got a side out. Deary fought back and was within 22-20 when Henderson got a kill. Wood then converted a kill and Riley Beyer closed out the match with three consecutive aces.
Deary coach Dani Jones was unavailable at press time, as were stats from the two matches.
