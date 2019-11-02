LAPWAI — The Troy Trojans are seeking their 10th Idaho volleyball championship in 24 years, but that doesn’t mean they’re immune to early-round jitters at State.
All the more reason to power through matches as quickly as possible.
“When you win in three sets, it’s such a confidence-booster,” Troy sophomore Morgan Blazzard said. “With that, we’re just going hard.”
An energized Blazzard had 19 kills and efficient senior Lindsey Kwate was 18-for-18 serving Friday as the defending champions swept Grace 25-18, 25-15, 25-18 in a second-round match of the 1A Division I state prep tournament at Lapwai High School.
Earlier in the day, the Trojans had overcome some early jitters to beat North Star Charter of Eagle 25-18, 25-6, 25-11.
Hence a familiar matchup for Troy at 11 a.m. today with District II rival Genesee, which also recorded two straight-set victories.
Loser-out action today begins with Ambrose of Meridian facing Butte County of Arco at 9 a.m. The title match in the double-elimination tournament is set for 4 p.m.
Trojans coach Debbie Blazzard, mother of Morgan, liked the way her team coped with the first-round nerves. Troy’s history of success, which includes two state titles in the past three years, doesn’t seem to quell the jitters. Maybe just the opposite.
“It’s a lot of pressure,” she said. “We felt it this week in practice, so we just tried to make sure we’re having fun — remember how fun volleyball is. If you don’t, that pressure sometimes can really weigh on you.”
It hardly was evident against Grace, which saw its height advantage blunted by the 5-foot-8 Blazzard, the 5-9 Kwate and an upstart performance by 5-9 senior Abbygael Weller, whose timely blocks were a tipping factor for the Trojans (25-3).
“One of the biggest keys was making sure we stayed in system, so we could put the ball away (early),” Debbie Blazzard said, “because if they dug it up or we gave up a free ball or something like that, they’re such good hitters that they would put it away on us.”
The Trojans trailed early in the first two games but led from start to finish in the third. Kwate finished with 16 kills and matched Blazzard’s 11 digs.
Genesee (26-7), which had lost to Troy in the District II championship match, trailed only once all day, briefly, in sweeping two district-tourney champions. The scores were 25-22, 25-16, 25-17 against Valley of Hazelton and 26-24, 25-16, 25-7 against Ambrose of Middleton.
“Every time they pushed,” Genesee coach Pete Crowley said of his team’s opponents, “we pushed back harder.”
Sophomore standout Lucie Ranisate found a rhythm against Ambrose and tallied 10 kills in that match, and an active Carly Allen finished with 47 assists for the day. The Bulldogs’ top server was Molly Hanson, with nine aces in the opener and four in the second round.
Genesee was resourceful. On one play, Mikacia Bartosz went low for an improbable dig and Allen jabbed it over the net “for a point we never should have gotten,” Crowley said.
The Bulldogs are seeking their sixth state title overall and their first since a Crowley-coached team won in 2013. To be successful, they’ll need to beat Troy for the first time in four tries this season.
“There are some strategic things we’ve got to do,” Crowley said, “but more than anything we’ve just got to be tough and play as well as we’re capable of playing.”
