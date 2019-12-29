WALLA WALLA — The Troy boys’ basketball team won the DeSales Tournament in double-overtime, beating College Place 71-69 on Saturday.
Zachary Stoner hit a 15-foot jumper for the difference with four seconds left. He had 23 points and Rhett Sandquist and Grayson Foster both added 17, including a 3-pointer by Foster near the end of regulation that gave the Trojans a two-point lead. College Place forced overtime with two free throws after getting fouled on a 3.
Troy grabbed 40 rebounds as a team, led by Stoner (11), Foster (eight), Reece Sanderson (seven) and Tyler Heath (seven).
Troy coach Kelly Carlstrom lauded Brody Patrick and Kaiden Codr for “giving us key minutes” when Sanderson and Foster fouled out.
PARTIAL BOXTROY (5-3)
Grayson Foster 6 2-4 17, Zachary Stoner 10 3-9 23, Tyler Heath 1 2-7 4, Kaiden Codr 2 2-3 6, Brody Patrick 0 1-2 1, Reece Sanderson 1 1-2 3, Rhett Sandquist 8 1-3 17. Totals 28 12-32 71.
COLLEGE PLACE
D. Willis 0 3-4 3, R. Case 4 0-0 8, C. Hamada 5 3-5 16, B. Hill 0 1-2 1, R. Sanchez 1 1-2 4, J. Shumate 6 2-4 14, C. Howard 4 0-0 9, J. Jamison 6 2-4 14. Totals 26 12-21 69.
3-point goals — Foster 3, Sanchez, Hamada 3, Howard.
St. George’s 67, Pullman 59
SPOKANE — After an even opening quarter, St. George’s of Spokane edged ahead of Pullman en route to an Eagle Holiday Classic victory at West Valley High School.
Dane Bednar had 17 points for the Greyhounds (5-4), while teammate Greyson Hunt had 11 points and eight rebounds. Nick Watkins of St. George’s was the overall high scorer at 22 points.
“I thought we played pretty well,” said Pullman coach Craig Brantner, whose team went 1-1 at the event. “We improved in many areas and I think we continue to get better, so we just kind of keep looking for that little extra spark of consistency.”
PULLMAN (5-4)
Dane Bednar 8 0-0 17, Brayden Roberts 2 1-1 6, Ethan Kramer 6 1-1 13, Evan Strong 1 0-0 2, Steven Burkett 0 2-2 2, Greyson Hunt 5 1-1 11, Brady Wells 3 1-1 8. Totals 25 6-6 59.
ST. GEORGE’S
Dan Rigsby 4 4-4 12, Nick Henning 3 0-0 9, Nico Morales 5 6-8 16, Nick Watkins 10 0-1 22, Tanner Watkins 3 2-2 8. Totals 28 12-15 67.
Pullman 19 17 8 15—59
St. George’s 19 20 11 17—67
3-point goals — Wells, Roberts, Bednar, Henning 3, Watkins 2.
Curlew 46, Colton 40
COLTON — Despite 14 points from Kian Ankerson, Colton fell to Curlew at the Colton Christmas Tournament to go 0-2 at the event. Jackson Meyer and Chris Wolf added 10 points apiece and Meyer had 10 rebounds. Colton (1-6) trailed by three entering the fourth.
“I thought we got off to a great start in the first quarter, had maybe a nine-point lead,” Colton coach Nick Simons said. “We just kind of played tight in the fourth. Didn’t get very many shots to fall in that quarter.”
CURLEW
Logan Thompson 2 0-0 5, Lane Olson 1 4-6 6, Bradley Singer 5 0-1 10, Jaden Thomas 5 2-4 13, Nicholas Baker 5 1-3 11. Totals 18 7-14 46.
COLTON (1-6)
Kian Ankerson 5 2-2 14, Chris Wolf 3 2-2 10, Jackson Meyer 4 0-0 10, Raphael Arnold 2 0-0 4, Jaxon Moehrle 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 4-4 40.
Curlew 6 12 17 10—46
Colton 13 7 13 7—40
3-point goals — Thompson, Thomas, Ankerson 2, Wolf 2, Meyer 2.
Newport 54, Colfax 34
SPOKANE — Colfax led narrowly through the first half before Newport took over in the second to deal the Bulldogs their second defeat of the season at the Eagle Holiday Classic.
John Lustig scored a team-high 12 points for Colfax (6-2) before fouling out.
The Bulldogs, who had defeated Okanogan in their previous outing, finished 1-1 in the event.
COLFAX (6-2)
Hunter Claassen 1 1-2 4, Cole Baerlocher 2 1-2 7, John Lustig 4 4-5 12, Gavin Hammer 1 0-0 2, Damian Demler 0 1-2 1, Blake Holman 3 0-0 6, Lane Gingerich 1 0-0 3. Totals 11 7-11 34 .
NEWPORT (7-2)
Deereefter 3 3-4 12, Goodman 0 2-2 2, Owen 6 2-5 14, Thomas 1 3-4 5, Barrett 4 2-2 12, Nichols 5 0-0 10. Totals 19 12-17 54.
Colfax 12 9 7 6—34
Newport 9 11 15 18—54
3-point goals — Baerlocher 2, Claassen, Gingerich, Deereefter, Barrett.
JV — Colfax def. Newport
Okanogan 62, Asotin 58
SPOKANE — Noah Renzelman had 23 points and 11 rebounds for Asotin and his team led through the first three quarters, but Okanogan ultimately overtook the Panthers late in the fourth of an Eagle Holiday Classic encounter.
Nick Heier also made a double-digit scoring contribution for Asotin (2-8) with 10 points. Okanogan’s Chase Wilson was the overall high-scorer at 24 points.
ASOTIN (2-8)
Mason Nicholas 3 1-3 7, Preston Overberg 1 0-0 3, Brayden Barnea 1 0-0 2, Tanner Nicholas 3 0-2 9, Noah Renzelman 8 6-8 23, Kaden Aldus 0 0-4 0, Nick Heier 3 3-4 10, Ryan Denham 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 10-21 58 .
OKANOGAN
LCarson Bosel 2 0-0 5, Cole Tverberg 6 4-5 18, Joe Bearmale 3 2-2 10, James Hamilton 1 0-0 2, Chase Wilson 11 1-2 24, Julian Perez 1 1-1 3. Totals 24 8-10 62.
Asotin 14 16 9 19—58
Okanogan 13 10 13 26—62
3-point goals — Nicholas, Heier, Renzelman, Overberg, Tverberg 2, Bearmale 2, Bosel, Wilson.
Wahkiakum 56, Gar-Pal 51
COLTON — Garfield-Palouse led early, but ultimately succumbed to a rally by Wahkiakum of Cahlamet in Colton Christmas Tournament play. The Vikings were up 11-4 through the first quarter and 27-23 at the half. Wahkiakum tied it at 40 at the end of the third, then went on a late run in the fourth to claim victory.
Austin Jones scored a team-leading 16 points for Gar-Pal (6-2), while teammates Blake Jones and Jacob Anderson added 13 apiece. The Vikings had a 1-1 record at the event.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (6-2)
Dawson Dugger 1 1-2 4, Austin Jones 4 6-7 16, Blake Jones 5 0-0 13, Jacob Anderson 6 1-2 13, Kyle Bankus 1 2-2 4, Ethan Hawkins 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 11-15 51.
WAHKIAKUM-CATHLAMET
LaBerge 6 1-2 16, Lietz 5 0-0 10, Carlson 2 0-0 6, Avalon 1 2-2 5, Curl 4 6-8 15, Bery 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 9-12 56.
Garfield-Palouse 11 16 13 11—51
Wahkiakum 4 19 17 16—56
3-point goals — B. Jones 3, A. Jones 2, Dugger, LaBerge 3, Carlson 2, Avalon, Curl.
GIRLSGar-Pal 45, Curlew 37
COLTON — After trailing for most of the game, Garfield-Palouse vaulted past Curlew in the fourth quarter of a Colton Christmas Tournament game. The Vikings (4-3) were down 30-27 through three quarters, but outscored their rivals 18-7 in the fourth.
Kenzie Pedersen led the Gar-Pal effort with 17 points and nine rebounds, while teammate Paige Collier scored 13. The Vikings went 1-1 in the tournament.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (4-3)
Kenzi Pedersen 6 5-9 17, Paige Collier 3 4-4 13, Cloninger 2 1-2 7, M. Collier 0 4-4 4, L. Brantner 1 0-0 3, M. Brantner 0 1-2 1. Totals 12 15-21 45.
CURLEW
Korin Baker 6 3-7 15, E. Baker 4 2-5 10, Lindgren 4 0-0 8, LaDue 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 5-12 37.
Garfield-Palouse 9 9 9 18—45
Curlew 13 6 11 7—37
3-point goals — P. Collier 3, Cloninger 2, L. Brantner.
Colton 58, Wahkiakum 48
COLTON — Taylor Thomas put up 26 points for host Colton, which finished the Colton Christmas Tournament on a high note by defeating Wahkiakum of Cathlamet.
Maggie Meyer chipped in 15 points, and Rylee Vining had 12 points and six assists. Josie Schultheis added 11 rebounds for Colton (7-3).
WAHKIAKUM-CATHLAMET (5-2)
Paige Mace 3 1-1 9, Courtney Carlson 4 0-0 11, Miya Kerstetter 1 0-0 2, Jansia Merz 2 2-6 6, Emerald Niemela 1 0-0 2, Megan Leitz 4 1-2 10, Reigha Niemeyer 3 0-0 8, Totals 16 4-9 48.
COLTON (7-3)
Rylee Vining 4 0-0 12, Maggie Meyer 6 0-1- 15, Josie Schultheis 0 2-3 2, Taylor Thomas 8 6-7 26, Lola Baerlocher 1 0-0 3, Megan Kay 1 0-0 3, Totals 19 8-11 58.
Colton 18 14 17 9—58
Wahkiakum 9 11 16 12—48
3-point goals — Vining 4, Meyer 3, Thomas 4, Baerlocher, Mace 2, Carlson 3, Leitz, Niemeyer 2.
Pullman 36, Sandpoint 33
SPOKANE — Pullman got eight points apiece from Hailey Chittenden, Meghan McSweeney and Sehra Singh as the Greyhounds beat Sandpoint at the Eagle Holiday Classic.
The Greyhounds, who’d led by one at the half, led by five entering the fourth.
PULLMAN
Peyton Teevens 6, Hailey Chittenden 8, Meghan McSweeney 8, Kelsi Benton 4, Elise McDougle 1, Sehra Singh 8, Hailey Talbot 1.
SANDPOINT
Kelsey Cessria 5, Maddie Morgan 2, Dawsn Driggs 7, Isabel Edwards 2, Brooklen Steiger 2, Bella Phillips 4, Hattie Larson 4, Kaylee Banks 7.
Pullman 10 9 13 4—36
Sandpoint 9 9 9 6—33
3-point goals — Banks, Teevens, Singh 2.
Lakeland 48, Colfax 44
SPOKANE — Lakeland beat Colfax to give both teams marks of 1-1 at the Eagle Holiday Classic despite Asher Cai’s 20 points. The score had been tied with 90 seconds left.
Cai added eight rebounds and three steals for the Bulldogs, who also got contributions from Kierstyn York (10 points, seven rebounds, three steals) and Skylre Sakamoto-Howell (four steals).
COLFAX (7-2)
Skylre Sakamoto-Howell 3 1-2 7, Kaitlyn Cornish 1 0-1 2, Asher Cai 7 6-8 20, Anni Cox 0 1-2 1, Kierstyn York 5 0-0 10, Sydney Berquist 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 8-13 44.
LAKELAND-RATHDRUM
Sarah Boyer 2 1-2 5, Abbey Neff 0 1-4 1, Katy Ryan 3 4-9 10, Sydnee Hostetler 1 0-0 2, Melody Loutzenhiser 1 2-3 5, Addie Kiefer 5 4-6 17, Bailee Woempner 2 3-6 8. Totals 13 15-34 48.
Colfax 6 17 13 8—44
Lakeland 8 17 9 14—48
3-point goals — Loutzenhiser, Kiefer 3, Woempner.
JV — West Valley def. Colfax.
Selkirk 24, Asotin 22
SPOKANE — Asotin ran a last-moment pick-and roll and got off a jumper at the buzzer that would have tied the game had it gone in. It didn’t, and the Panthers fell to 1-9 despite nine points from Kayla Paine.
WRESTLINGPair of Loggers win titles
ROCKFORD, Wash. — Potlatch’s Kenon Brown and and Kelton Saad won titles respectively at 170 and 285 pounds at the Freeman Winter Classic. Both went 3-0, with all of their wins by pin.
Brown’s cumulative time on the mat was less than two minutes, coach Bryan Bryngelson said.
Saad, who weighs 245 pounds (and is therefore one of the smallest in the heavyweight class), has won his past six matches.
120 — Avery Palmer (DNP, 1-2), 138 — Eli Prather (Consolation winner, 3-1). 145 — Gabe Prather (2nd, 3-1). 152 — Izack McNeal (3rd, 3-2). 170 — Kenon Brown (1st, 3-0). 285 — Kelton Saad (1st, 3-0).