Leading up to his team’s clash against No. 6 Southern California, Washington State coach Jake Dickert called Trojans boss Lincoln Riley an “offensive genius,” “formational wizard” and “the best play designer in the country.”
Those phrases might invoke visions of trick plays and flashy offense, but USC did it a different way in its 30-14 victory Saturday at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum — by slowly grinding down the Cougs.
WSU (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) enjoyed a 14-10 lead in the second quarter but couldn’t muster any points in the second half for the first time this season against the favored Trojans (6-0, 4-0).
“Our guys fought their tails off,” Dickert said in a radio interview. “They left it all out there. It was a very passionate game. Obviously, our will was high to want to win this game and I’m proud of the way our team fought.”
Here are three takeaways from the game:
Pretty fly for a Dye guy
With superstars like quarterback Caleb Williams and Biletnikoff Award-winning receiver Jordan Addison on the roster, sometimes USC running back Travis Dye flies under the radar.
The senior transfer from Oregon rumbled for 149 rushing yards and one touchdown on 28 carries — the most yards by a back against WSU this season.
Dye’s 4-yard rushing score late in the second quarter gave USC a 17-14 halftime lead it never surrendered.
Dye’s rushing was a big reason why USC had two scoring drives that were longer than six minutes, milking precious time off the clock.
“I think a lot of that too was missed tackles,” WSU edge Brennan Jackson said of Dye. “He’s a really good player, he was breaking tackles but … going into the second half, we needed to get him down. We couldn’t give up those leaky yards.”
Jenkins steps up
After running back Nakia Watson went down with a lower body injury on a special teams play in the first quarter, the Cougs turned to Jaylen Jenkins and the true freshman stepped up in a big way.
Jenkins didn’t have a touchdown, but he tallied 184 yards of total offense, including 130 rushing yards on an average of 10 yards per carry.
The explosive youngster rattled off runs of 21 and 28 yards on WSU’s first scoring drive — a 12-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Cam Ward to Robert Ferrel — and Jenkins had an improbable 45-yard catch to set up WSU’s other touchdown.
On the catch, Jenkins adjusted to an underthrown ball, barely got his hands up in time because of a grab by the defensive back, then caught the ball while being upended by another defender.
The Cougars would score a touchdown two plays later, a 1-yard pass to Watson, to take their first and only lead at 14-10.
“I’m proud of Jaylen. He had one heck of a game,” Dickert said. “I told him this morning he was going to make a big play and he went out there and did it.”
Killed by penalties
WSU finished with 11 penalties for 97 yards.
Several of those came in key situations, like back-to-back penalties on USC’s go-ahead touchdown drive in the second quarter.
An offsides on WSU’s Raam Stevenson and a pass interference by nickel Armani Marsh turned a third-and-19 into a short Dye rushing touchdown.
“We made some mistakes in some key, critical situations that really hurt ourselves,” Dickert said.
Washington St. 0 14 0 0 — 14Southern Cal 10 7 7 6 — 30
First Quarter
USC: Mar.Williams 38 pass from Ca.Williams (Lynch kick), 8:31.
USC: FG Lynch 31, 3:32.
Second Quarter
WSU: Ferrel 12 pass from C.Ward (Janikowski kick), 14:56.
WSU: Watson 1 pass from C.Ward (Janikowski kick), 11:48.
USC: Dye 4 run (Lynch kick), 2:10.
Third Quarter
USC: Mar.Williams 24 pass from Ca.Williams (Lynch kick), 5:17.
Fourth Quarter
USC: FG Lynch 27, 9:09.
USC: FG Lynch 31, 2:08.
A: 63,204.
WSU USC
First downs 17 23
Total Net Yards 316 369
Rushes-yards 29-144 40-181
Passing 172 188
Punt Returns 1-12 2-22
Kickoff Returns 5-84 2-54
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 19-32-0 15-29-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 5-27 1-5
Punts 7-40.286 5-45.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 11-106 5-50
Time of Possession 27:12 32:48
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Washington St., Jenkins 13-130, Watson 2-13, C.Ward 13-5, Bell 1-(minus 4). Southern Cal, Dye 28-149, Ca.Williams 9-34, R.Brown 2-5, Addison 1-(minus 7).
PASSING: Washington St., C.Ward 19-32-0-172. Southern Cal, Ca.Williams 15-29-0-188.
RECEIVING: Washington St., Ollie 4-35, Stribling 3-28, Victor 3-21, Ferrel 3-15, Jenkins 2-54, Peters 2-12, Watson 2-7. Southern Cal, Mar.Williams 4-82, Rice 3-38, Addison 3-37, Dye 3-18, R.Brown 1-9, McRee 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.
