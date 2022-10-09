Leading up to his team’s clash against No. 6 Southern California, Washington State coach Jake Dickert called Trojans boss Lincoln Riley an “offensive genius,” “formational wizard” and “the best play designer in the country.”

Those phrases might invoke visions of trick plays and flashy offense, but USC did it a different way in its 30-14 victory Saturday at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum — by slowly grinding down the Cougs.

Tags

Recommended for you