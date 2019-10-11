Trojans trample Potlatch, finish perfect in league

high schools
POTLATCH — The Troy volleyball team beat Potlatch on Thursday, 25-9, 25-14, 25-11 in a Whitepine League Division I match to wrap up league play 12-0. The Trojans already had clinched the league title earlier in the week.
Troy was led by Morgan Blazzard (18-for-19 serving with seven aces) and Isabelle Raasch (30 assists). The Trojans, 19-2 overall, will open Districts on Saturday against an opponent to be determined.
Kendrick beats Highland
CRAIGMONT — Kendrick swept Highland 25-8, 25-13, 25-21 in a Whitepine League Division II match to bump the Tigers to 9-0 in league and 12-1 overall.
The Tigers as a team tallied 26 kills, nine of those by Cassidy Lustig. Eliza Olson added eight kills and Megan Brocke had six. Mya Brown went 13-for-13 serving.
“We just played good all-around volleyball,” coach Ann Munstermann said.
Lapwai sweeps CV
KOOSKIA — Lapwai beat Clearwater Valley 25-13, 25-9, 25-14 in a Whitepine League Division I match to bump its record to 4-7 in the league and 7-8 overall.
KC Lussoro had 15 aces and 15 assists, Lauren Gould had eight kills and sister Julia Gould added five kills.
Deary beats Timberline
DEARY — Deary beat Timberline 25-11, 25-18, 25-13 in a Whitepine League Division II match to improve to 7-3 overall and 6-3 in the league.
Celebrating senior night, the Mustangs were led by graduating players Tona Anderson (six kills, five aces), Lizzie Stout (six kills), Matteya Proctor (25 assists, three aces) and Graci Heath (11 digs).
“The seniors had a fantastic night and it was a good way for them to cap their last home game,” coach Dani Jones said.
East Valley beats Clarkston
East Valley beat Clarkston 25-23, 25-11, 25-23 at Kramer Gym in Great Northern League play to drop the Bantams to 8-10 overall and 1-6 in the league.
The Bantams were led by Amya Dahl (three aces, 12 assists) and Maggie Ogden (five kills).
“We need to work on playing as tough in the hard times as we do when we’re feeling great about the way we’re playing,” coach Adam Van Vogt said.
JV — Clarkston def. EV
C — Clarkston def. EV
Freshman — EV def. Clarkston
Garfield-Palouse sweeps Prescott
PALOUSE — Garfield-Palouse beat Prescott 25-21, 25-16, 25-15 to improve to 3-6 in Southeast 1B League play and 4-8 overall. The Vikings were led by Kenzi Pederson (16 kills, seven aces, two blocks), Denni Fealy (24 assists) and Maci Brantner (14 digs).
Bulldogs sweep Indians
NEZPERCE — Grangeville beat Nezperce 25-15, 25-22, 25-8 to improve to 7-5 overall. As a team, Grangeville went 63-for-74 serving and had 11 aces as a team.
“We were successful on numerous long volleys,” Grangeville coach Pat Sullivan said, also lauding his team’s passing.
’Cats sweep Panthers
ASOTIN — Josie Schultheis and Megan Kay combined for 22 kills, boosting Class 1B Colton to a 25-19, 25-19, 25-13 nonleague sweep of 2B Asotin.
Kay and Schultheis logged 11 kills apiece, and Schultheis also chipped in three aces and 30 digs for the Wildcats (10-4).
Mary Pluid blocked six and Rylee Vining chalked up 22 assists. Asotin dropped to 6-7.
For Asotin (6-7), which was done in by hitting errors, Izzy Baily had 14 digs, Maddie Shriver added 15 assists and Mackenzie Stein chipped in six kills.
Pomeroy handles Touchet
TOUCHET, Wash. — Maddy Dixon’s match-high 20 kills propelled Pomeroy to another Southeast 1B League road victory, this one against Touchet.
The Pirates retained an unblemished league mark, improving to 7-0, and 17-2 overall.
Teagan Steele contributed seven kills; Heidi Heytvelt racked up 41 assists and four aces; Sydney Watko had 11 digs and four aces.
“We weren’t as aggressive as I would’ve liked to have been,” Pirates coach Amy Smith said. “We had our moments but we were definitely not consistent. Touchet is scrappy and dug quite a few of our hits. They gave us a good game.”
Lumberjacks sneak past Orofino
OROFINO — St. Maries’ libero pulled up the Lumberjacks’ momentum midway through the fifth set, and their offense fought back from a 9-5 deficit to claim a 25-21, 25-18, 14-25, 21-25, 15-10 Central Idaho League win against Orofino.
“Defensively, we were phenomenal,” Maniacs coach Heidi Summers said. “We just have to tighten up on the offensive side and not make as many errors.”
Orofino (5-7, 1-1 CIL) was led by Trinity Teel, who had 13 kills and 25 digs. Logan Schwartz and Brigid Hill contributed 15 digs each.
The Lumberjacks improved to 4-14, 2-0 in league.
JV — St. Maries def. Orofino 2-0
Post Falls leashes ’Hounds
PULLMAN — Idaho Class 5A Post Falls snapped Pullman’s three-match winning streak with a 25-17, 25-21, 22-25, 25-20 decision against the host Greyhounds of Washington’s Class 2A.
Pullman (13-4) was led by Mikayla Uhlenkott’s 20 kills, Hanna Gecas’ 27 digs and two aces, and Addison Hawes’ 36 assists.
GIRLS’ SOCCERClarkston 2, East Valley 0
Clarkston’s Jolee Nicholas netted two goals, Erika Pickett made nine saves and the Bantams handled business at Lincoln Middle School against Great Northern League foe East Valley of Spokane.
Nicholas scored her first with just a couple of minutes remaining before halftime. Her second closed the door on the Knights. She was assisted by Luella Skinner.
“We continue to play outstanding soccer,” Clarkston coach Ryan Newhouse said. “Overall, we outplayed them in all aspects. These girls just continue to get better and remain motivated.”
The Bantams (3-5-1) will stage a “pink” match against Hermiston (Wash.) at noon Saturday at Lincoln. Clarkston students will be fundraising, and proceeds from the match will go toward senior Mickala Jackson’s father, who recently had tumors removed and is in recovery.
East Valley 0 0—0
Clarkston 1 1—2
Clarkston — Jolee Nicholas, 38th
Clarkston — Jolee Nicholas (Luella Skinner), 74th
Shots — Clarkston 13, EV 9
Saves — Clarkston: Erika Pickett, 9; EV: Mataya Green, 11