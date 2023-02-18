Prairie post Tara Schlader reacts after being fouled during Friday’s Idaho Class 1A Division I girls basketball state tournament semifinal-round game against Raft River at Columbia High School in Nampa.
Prairie players look late during Friday’s Idaho Class 1A Division I girls basketball state tournament semifinal-round game against Raft River at Columbia High School in Nampa.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Prairie and Raft River were as evenly matched as possible in it its Idaho Class 1A Division I girls basketball state semifinal game.
The contest had eight lead changes and six ties before the Trojans finally managed to escape 46-40 on Friday at Columbia High School to earn a spot in the state final.
“I thought my kids gave it all that they had tonight,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said. “We took some wild shots at the end, and that happens in games like this. But I’m so proud of my girls at the end of the day.”
Raft River junior Jessi Knudson, who averages a measly 4.8 points per game, scored her first and only points of the game with 1:20 left in regulation to put the Trojans up for good at 41-40 on a left-corner 3-pointer. Knudson was 0-for-9 from the field before hitting the go-ahead shot.
“It was one of those shots that when it went up, you knew it was going in,” Mader said. “Some teams live or die by the line and that was kind of the shot that put us on our heels tonight.”
Prairie will face Lapwai at 11 a.m. Pacific today in the third-place game.
Here’s what we learned:
Someone get the tables
At times, the contest looked more like a wrestling match than a basketball game.
Each team fought for every possession, and throughout, there were a total of 18 dual-possession calls. This has been Prairie’s bag all year, with seniors Tara Schlader and Kristin Wemhoff attempting to wrestle the ball out of the hands of their counterparts to give the Pirates possession.
While it can be a good strategy, it also can be costly. The Pirates finished with 15 fouls, and Schlader fouled out during the late stages of the game. She had just five points and eight rebounds.
“I feel like the Whitepine League has prepared us for these physical games,” Mader said. “But Raft River really came out even more physical. I don’t know if we played a team that was that tough in a long time.”
Momentum shifts
The score was at the first-quarter break and halftime, with neither team able to take more than a three-point advantage. It wasn’t until the third quarter that either team began to take control.
Lexi Schumacher, who finished with 10 points, notched the Pirates’ first 3-pointer with 3:27 left in the third for their largest lead up to that point at 32-27.
The advantage didn’t last long as Reagan Jones jacked up a 3 from the left side on the next possession.
Kylie Schumacher scored with 44 seconds left in the quarter to put Prairie up 34-30 going to the fourth.
A short Wemhoff jumper pushed the Pirates lead to five at 40-35 almost midway through the fourth. She finished with a team-high 16 points.
With 4:03 remaining in regulation, Raft River notched three offensive boards before Ryan Udy finally scored on a traditional three-point play to make it 40-38.
Leaving a legacy
The Pirates will fall short of their goal, which means the senior duo of Wemhoff and Schlader won’t win a title in their final year.
But the duo combined for 21 points, eight rebounds and two assists in this one, accounting for 29 of Prairie’s 49 shot attempts.
The pair have been staples in the lineup for the better part of four years and still have one more game to play. But seeing their championship hopes come to an end also means the finish line is near for one of the best duos in the state.
“They are just irreplaceable leaders,” Mader said. “One is a salutatorian and one is a valedictorian so their smarts don’t just run on basketball. I’m excited for what the future holds for both of them.”
