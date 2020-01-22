High Schools
MOSCOW — Troy put on a shooting clinic in a nonleague win over Logos of Moscow, with Grayson Foster leading the way by registering a game-high 26 points and five 3-pointers. Zachary Stoner and Rhett Sandquist chipped in 19 points apiece as the Trojans’ boys’ basketball team toppled the Knights 82-59 on Tuesday night.
Will Casebolt led the scoring attack for Logos (7-4) with 22 points. Roman Nuttbrock added 19.
The Trojans (9-5) were able to garner 49 points in the second half and attributed that to changes on the defensive end.
“I thought it was our defense that got us back into it in the second half,” Troy coach Kelly Carlstrom said. “We switched things up and that change led us to easier baskets on the other end.”
TROY (9-5, 3-3)
Grayson Foster 9 3-5 26, Zachary Stoner 8 2-2 19, Tyler Heath 3 3-4 9, Kaiden Codr 3 0-0 7, Reece Sanderson 0 0-0 0, Rhett Sandquist 9 1-1 19, Darrick Baier 1 0-0 2. Totals 33 9-12 82.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (7-4)
Jasper Whitling 2 1-2 5, Will Casebolt 7 5-6 22, Roman Nuttbrock 7 1-1 19, Isaac Blum 1 0-0 3, Kenny Kline 2 0-0 5, Rory Wilson 0 0-0 0, Jonah Grieser 2 0-0 5. Totals 21 7-9 59.
Troy 10 23 26 23––82
Logos 17 14 7 21––59
3-point goals — Stoner, Codr, Foster 5, Nuttbrock 4, Kline, Casebolt 3, Grieser, Blum.
JV — Troy def. Logos
Colfax 64, Asotin 38
COLFAX — Three days after erupting for 41 points to carry the load, John Lustig led a balanced attack for Colfax, contributing 19 points as the Bulldogs cruised by Asotin to finish off a 2B Northeast League win.
Lane Gingerich kicked in 13 points with three 3-pointers, and Blake Holman produced 12 points on 6-of-7 from the field for Colfax (12-4, 6-2).
The Panthers (4-12, 3-6) were led by Noah Renzelman’s 15 points.
“In the second and third quarters I felt like we were playing with high energy,” said Colfax coach Reece Jenkin, “and we did a good job containing Noah (Renzelman), limiting his touches and having guys available to help on him.”
ASOTIN (4-12, 3-5)
Mason Nicholas 1 0-0 2, Brayden Barnea 1 3-4 5, Tanner Nicholas 2 0-0 6, Noah Renzelman 7 1-1 15, Nick Heier 1 0-1 3, Aaron Boyea 1 0-0 2, Ryan Denham 1 0-0 3. Totals 15 4-6 38.
COLFAX (12-4, 6-2)
Hunter Claassen 2 0-0 5, Cole Baerlocher 2 0-1 5, John Lustig 8 1-2 19, Gavin Hammer 2 0-0 5, Cotton Booker 1 0-0 2, Damian Demler 0 0-0 0, Blake Holman 6 0-1 12, Lane Gingerich 5 0-0 13, Sam Kopp 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 0 0-0 0, Kyle Dail 1 0-0 3. Totals 27 1-4 64.
Asotin 12 8 9 9––38
Colfax 16 19 18 11––64
3-point goals — Nicolas 2, Denham, Heier, Claassen, Baerlocher, Lustig, Gingerich 3, Dail, Hammer.
JV — Colfax def. Asotin
Dayton-Waitsburg 43, Pomeroy 40
POMEROY — Pomeroy surged after trailing 28-8 at the half, and made it a game against nonleague foe Dayton-Waitsburg. The Pirates tied it with five seconds left, but fell on a 40-foot buzzer-beater.
“About midway through the third quarter we started to play with great energy and created turnovers which led to easy baskets,” Pirates coach Chris Wolf said.
Trent Gwinn, who had 12 points, hit the tying 3. Pomeroy (3-11) outscored Dayton 32-15 in the second half after being held to five and three points in the first two frames, respectively. Danner Maves chipped in 11 points for the Pirates.
DAYTON-WAITSBURG
Colton VanBaircom 6 4-6 16, Sean Evans 1 0-0 3, Joe White 0 0-0 0, Mason Finney 3 3-4 11, Monte Pettichord 2 0-0 4, Seamus House 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Costello 2 0-0 4, Dylan Bledsoe 1 0-0 3, Tayven Seney 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 7-10 43.
POMEROY (3-11)
Braedon Fruh 1 0-0 3, Trent Gwinn 3 5-6 12, Evan Bartels 3 1-2 7, Trevin Kimble 1 0-0 3, Brodie Magill 0 0-0 0, Byron Stallcop 2 0-2 4, Danner Maves 4 1-2 11. Totals 14 7-12 40.
Dayton 10 18 9 6—43
Pomeroy 5 3 18 14—40
3-point goals — Evans, Finney 2, Bledsoe, Fruh, Gwinn, Kimble, Maves 2.
Lapwai 95, Clearwater Valley 46
LAPWAI — Lapwai raced to a 17-point first-quarter lead and never looked back in beating Whitepine League Division I foe Clearwater Valley in a rescheduled game.
Titus Yearout led Lapwai with 23 points, Kross Taylor added 19 and the Wildcats also got double-digit performances from Lydell Mitchell (14), AJ Ellenwood (13) and JC Sobotta (10).
“It was just a great team effort. Our whole team was into the game,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said. “Everyone was making the extra pass and it was just a great team effort.”
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA
Tate Pfefferkorn 4 2-3 10, Tyler Pressley 6 1-2 13, Connor Jackson 2 0-0 4, Luke Olsen 0 0-0 0, Laban Francis 3 1-1 8, Nakiyah Anderson 0 0-0 0, Jake Kolb 0 0-0 0, Laton Schlieper 0 0-0 0, Tyce Pfefferkorn 4 3-8 11. Totals 19 7-14 46.
LAPWAI (12-2, 5-1)
JC Sobotta 4 0-0 10, Jenz Kash Kash 0 0-0 0, Titus Yearout 10 0-0 23, Simon Henry 1 0-0 2, AJ Ellenwood 5 0-0 13, Kross Taylor 7 0-0 19, Chris Brown 1 0-0 2, Sincere Three Iron 0 0-0 0, Lydell Mitchell 6 0-0 14, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 1 0-0 3, Robert Denundio 1 0-0 3, Samuel Ellenwood 3 0-0 6. Totals 39 1-2 95.
CV 6 14 14 12—46
Lapwai 23 27 25 20—95
3-point goals — A. Ellenwood 3, T. Ellenwood, Yearout 3, Taylor 4, Mitchell 2, Sobotta 2, Denundio.
Deary 54, Colton 39
DEARY — Deary, rallying behind Brayden Stapleton’s big game, registered a nonleague win against Colton.
Stapleton supplied 19 points and 11 rebounds. Fellow Mustang Dylan Wilcox helped the cause by notching his first career double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Deary put together a 13-0 run to start the game. Maintaining strong pressure-defense was a key factor in holding the lead.
“Preston (Johnston) was really helping us out defensively,” coach Gary Krumheuer said. “He plays great perimeter defense and whoever he picks up is usually in for a long night.”
COLTON (1-12)
Kian Ankerson 4 0-4 9, Chris Wolf 6 0-0 17, Jackson Meyer 2 3-5 9, Raphael Arnold 1 2-3 4, Dalton McCann 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Moehrle 0 0-0 0, Grant Wolf 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 5-12 39.
DEARY (8-4, 4-2)
Brayden Stapleton 5 9-11 19, Preston Johnston 4 0-0 9, London Kirk 2 0-0 5, Jon Beyer 2 0-1 4, Karson Ireland 1 3-4 5, Kalab Rickerd 0 0-0 0, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Dylan Wilcox 5 0-2 12, Gus Rickert 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 12-18 54.
Colton 6 10 13 10––39
Deary 15 12 13 14––54
3-point goals — Ankerson, C. Wolf 5, Meyer 2, Kirk, Johnston, Wilcox 2.
JV — Deary 15, Colton 13
Kamiah 49, Highland 30
CRAIGMONT — Kamiah used a strong start to beat nonleague foe Highland. The Kubs were led by Jace Sams (14 points) and Kavan Mercer (12 points).
“We got a lot of playing time, which was valuable,” Kubs coach Aaron Skinner said. “Every member of our nine-man roster got time, which will get us prepared for Districts.”
KAMIAH (9-3)
Titus Oatman 2 0-1 4, Sam Brisbois 5 1-1 11, Trent Taylor 0 0-0 0, Robert Whitney 1 0-4 2, Kavan Mercer 5 2-3 12, Jace Sams 7 0-0 14, Wyatt Wilcox 2 0-0 4, Luke Krogh 1 0-0 2, Landon Keen 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 3-9 49.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT
Dalton Davis 4 1-2 9, Lane Wassmuth 4 0-0 9, Logan Sheppard 3 0-1 7, Conor Morris 0 1-2 1, Owen Case 0 0-0 0, Kobe Droegmiller 0 0-0 0, Ty Hambly 2 0-0 4, Saibon Palmer 0 0-1 0, DJ Antone 0 0-0 0, David Boswell 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 2-6 30.
Kamiah 18 10 14 7—30
Highland 7 3 15 5—49
3-point goals — Wassmuth, Sheppard.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALLColton 46, College Place 42
COLTON — Rylee Vining caught fire from beyond the arc, connecting on six 3s to account for 19 points in leading Colton to a nonleague victory against College Place.
Josie Schultheis chipped in an all-around performance, finishing with six points, 13 rebounds, and six assists for Colton (9-5).
The Wildcats were able to hold on after a second-half surge from College Place (7-7), which went on a 17-6 run to open the third quarter. The Wildcats executed in the final period to close out the victory.
“It was a real good win for us tonight,” said coach Clark Vining. “We did a great job of moving the ball on offense and got some big stops down the stretch when we needed them.”
COLLEGE PLACE (7-7)
Madilyn Neal 3 1-2 7, Maeve Thompson 2 0-0 5, Lena Weaver 3 0-0 6, Megan Foertsch 0 1-2 1, Susanna Bauman 2 0-0 4, Sumitrah Leavell 2 0-0 4, Cali Long 1 0-0 2, Shea Kasenga 4 0-3 8, Vanessa Rodriguez 1 0-0 3, Courtney Meliah 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 2-7 42.
COLTON (9-5, 3-2)
Rylee Vining 6 1-2 19, Josie Schultheis 1 3-5 6, Taylor Thomas 3 0-2 7, Maggie Meyer 2 0-0 5, Sidni Whitcomb 0 0-0 0, Megan Kay 2 1-2 5, Mary Pluid 1 0-0 2, Lola Baerlocher 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 5-11 46.
College Place 11 5 17 9––42
Colton 17 12 6 11––46
3-point goals — Thompson, Rodriguez, Vining 6, Meyer, Schultheis.
JV - Colton def. College Place
Lapwai 95, Potlach 13
POTLATCH — KC Lussoro and Lauren Gould had 15 points apiece for Lapwai as the Wildcats beat Whitepine League Division I foe Potlatch to stay perfect in league at 9-0. The Wildcats are 16-1 overall.
Other stat leaders for Lapwai included Grace Sobotta (13 points, nine rebounds), Glory Sobotta (12 points, six assists, four steals), Omari Mitchell (10 points, five assists), Sayquis Greene (10 points, nine rebounds, seven assists) and Raylin Shippentower (10 points).
“I was very pleased with how my team moved the ball around today,” Lapwai coach Ada Marks said. “Everybody was able to score.
“They were moving it around pretty quick so we were able to get some open baskets underneath.”
LAPWAI (16-1, 9-0)
Grace Sobotta 5 2-4 13, KC Lussoro 6 3-4 15, Julia Gould 3 0-0 7, Omari Mitchell 5 0-1 10, Glory Sobotta 4 2-4 12, Sayquis Greene 4 2-2 10, Lauren Gould 5 5-5 15, Raylin Shippentower 4 0-0 10, Jordan Shawl 1 1-2 3. Totals 37 17-22 95.
POTLATCH
Danaira Carpenter 2 2-2 6, Taylor Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Kyndal Cessnun 0 0-2 0, Emma Chambers 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Hamburg 1 0-1 2, Kennedy Thompson 0 0-0 0, Adriana Arciga 0 0-0 0, Charlee Beckner 0 0-0 0, Jordan Reynolds 2 1-2 5, Desi Brown 0 0-0 0, Anna Atkinson 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 3-7 13.
Lapwai 24 27 27 17—95
Potlatch 0 8 1 4—13
3-point goals — Sobotta, Shippentower 2, J. Gould.
JV — Lapwai 51, Potlatch 24.
Kendrick 60, St. John Bosco 32
COTTONWOOD — Kendrick’s Mya Brown scored 19 points, nabbed three steals and recorded two assists as the Tigers stayed perfect in Whitepine League Division II play at 8-0. They’re 12-2 overall.
Other contributors for the Tigers included Erin Morgan (14 points), Drew Stacy (seven rebounds), Lauren Morgan (seven assists) and Megan Brocke (four assists).
Kendrick coach Ron Ireland credited Erin Morgan with providing a “spark off the bench” and added that it seems like a different Tiger has the hot hand each night.
KENDRICK (12-2, 8-0)
Rose Stewart 1 0-0 2, Mya Brown 8 2-6 19, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 2 0-0 4, Jaiden Anderson 2 0-0 5, Hannah Tweit 0 2-2 2, Mina Sandino 1 0-0 2, Lauren Morgan 3 0-0 7, Erin Morgan 6 2-2 14, Abi Cook 0 0-0 0, Megan Brocke 2 0-0 5. Totals 26 6-10 60.
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD
Erin Shmelik 4 2-4 10, Dani Sonnen 1 0-0 2, Lexi Currier 3 0-0 9, Jade Prigge 3 2-3 8, Jessie Sonnen 0 0-0 0, Makayla Rose 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 4-7 32.
Kendrick 19 13 17 11—60
St. John Boscoe 6 11 7 8—32
3-point goals — Brown, Anderson, L. Morgan, Brocke, Currier 3, Rose.
Prairie 63, Orofino 18
COTTONWOOD — Prairie raced out to a 15-point lead in the first quarter and never looked back as it took down nonleague rival Orofino to improve to 14-3.
The Pirates were led by India Peery (14 points), Ellea Uhlenkott (12 points, five rebounds), Ciara Chaffee (12 points, five rebounds), Madison Shears (eight points, eight steals) and Delanie Lockett (six assists).
“I just think the kids shared the ball well and ran the floor well,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said.
OROFINO
Sydnie Zywina 0 0-0 0, Peyton Merry 0 0-0 0, Grace Beardin 1 2-4 4, Riley Schwartz 3 0-1 6, Shayla Shuman 0 0-0 0, Abby Rasmussen 0 0-0 0, Kaylynn Johnson 4 0-0 8. Totals 8 2-5 18.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (14-3)
Delanie Lockett 2 1-2 6, Kristin Wemhoff 1 0-2 2, Madison Shears 3 1-2 8, Ellea Uhlenkott 6 0-0 12, Josie Remacle 2 2-2 6, India Peery 5 1-2 14, Hope Schwartz 1 0-0 3, Ciara Chaffee 5 1-2 12, Sydnee Bruegeman 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 6-12 63.
Orofino 2 8 2 6—18
Prairie 17 20 20 6—63
3-point goals — Lockett, Shears, Peery 3, Chaffee, Schwartz.
Pomeroy 68, Dayton-Waitsburg 25
POMEROY — Pomeroy was able to take care of business early by racing out to a 23-5 lead at the end of the first period. The Pirates then kept building the advantage for the remainder of the game, with every player connecting on at least one field goal in a nonleague win against Dayton-Waitsburg.
Pomeroy (14-0) was led by Sydney Watko, who accounted for a game-high 19 points and added seven rebounds. Heidi Heytvelt contributed 15 points, six boards, and six steals.
Sadie Seney provided 15 points for Dayton-Waitsburg.
“We shot really well from the outside,” said Pirates coach Tai Bye, “We shared the ball and didn’t any momentum when we made substitutions.”
DAYTON-WAITSBURG (1-13)
Megan Forney 2 0-0 4, Cassidy Laughery 0 0-0 0, Teagen Larsen 0 0-2 0, Cecilia Acevedo 0 0-0 0, Kira Boggs 1 0-0 2, Destiny Brincken 1 0-0 2, Mackena Culley 0 0-0 0, Kirsten Miller 0 0-0 0, Claudia Benavides 1 0-1 2, Sadie Seney 5 5-7 15. Totals 10 5-10 25.
POMEROY (14-0)
Alyssa Wolf 2 0-1 6, Heidi Heytvelt 6 0-0 15, Sydney Watko 9 1-3 19, Chase Caruso 1 0-0 3, Jaden Steele 1 2-2 4, Keely Maves 4 2-5 10, Jillian Herres 1 0-0 2, McKenzie Watko 1 0-0 2, Maya Kowatsch 2 1-2 7. Totals 27 6-13 68.
Dayton-Waitsburg 5 12 4 4––25
Pomeroy 23 22 12 11––68
3-point goals — Heytvelt 3, Wolf 2, Kowatsch 2, Caruso.
Nezperce 47, Clearwater Valley 34
KOOSKIA — Nezperce held on during a foul-plagued nonleague win against Clearwater Valley.
The Indians (11-3) were led in scoring by Caitlyn Cronce, who went for 19 points and 10 rebounds, and totaled 8-of-10 from the free throw stripe.
“It was a foul-fest,” said Nezperce coach Dave Snodgrass, “Clearwater had a few players foul out, and we were battling foul trouble all game.
“We were using kids that havent been playing a lot because of it. and it wasn’t a pretty game but I think it came down to being able to out rebound them.”
NEZPERCE (11-3)
Amelia Husted 0 0-0 0, Grace Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Jillian Lux 1 1-2 3, Hannah Duuck 5 2-4 13, Madisyn Brower 0 0-1 0, Caitlyn Cronce 5 8-10 19, KC Wahl 0 2-4 2, Kadyn Horton 2 2-5 6, Katharine Duuck 1 0-0 2, Maizy Wilcox 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 15-26 47.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA
Ashton Mangun 2 3-10 7, Santana Simmons 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Mangun 2 3-8 7, Shada Edwards 2 1-2 6, Martha Smith 2 0-2 4, Kadance Schilling 3 1-9 7, Alicia Reuben 1 0-4 3. Totals 12 8-35 34.
Nezperce 14 8 10 15––47
Clearwater Valley 6 14 2 12––34
3-point goals — Duuck, Cronce, Edwards, Reuben.
JV — CV 24, Nezperce 19
Colfax 57, Asotin 30
COLFAX — In Northeast 2B League play, Colfax held visiting Asotin to single digits in each of the first three quarters en route to victory.
Asher Cai led the Bulldogs (11-5, 5-3) with 13 points — nine of which came in the opening quarter — along with seven steals and five assists. For Asotin (2-13, 2-5), Haylee Appleford scored a team high 12 points, 10 of which came in the fourth quarter.
“We started the game fast,” said Asotin coach Corey Baerlocher. “Our kids were aggressive and were able to turn them over 32 times on the night. We capitalized on that.”
ASOTIN (11-5, 5-3)
Rilynn Heimgartner 0 1-2 1, Emalie Wilks 0 0-0 0, Eliza Bailey 0 2-2 2, Makenzie Stein 2 0-2 4, Kayla Paine 1 3-4 6, Taylor Wilkinson 1 1-2 3, Haylee Appleford 4 4-11 12, Karlie Koch 0 0-0 0, Megan Ball 0 0-0 0, Lily Denham 0 0-0 0, Emmalyn Barnea 0 0-0 0, Shelby Forgey 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 11-23 30.
COLFAX (2-13, 2-5)
Skylre Sakamoto-Howell 2 1-1 6, Kaitlyn Cornish 0 0-0 0, Shyah Antoine 1 3-4 5, Asher Cai 5 3-3 13, Anni Cox 1 0-0 2, Kierstyn York 4 0-0 8, Sydney Berquist 4 2-2 10, Hannah Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Justice Brown 1 0-0 2, Abree Aune 1 2-2 5, Perry Imler 3 0-0 6, MaKenna Lomax 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 11-12 57.
Asotin 4 7 6 13—30
Colfax 18 15 15 9—57
3-point goals — Paine Sakamoto-Howell, Aunee.
JV — Colfax 39, Asotin 33