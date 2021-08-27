Trojans on the march with greater numbers

With a roster of 27, Troy football is enjoying the largest turnout of coach Bobby Wilson’s tenure.
Entering his third year at the helm of the program, Wilson feels that the new infusion of talent and the fact he and the veteran athletes have built better familiarity portend improvement for the team, which went 1-7 last year. The Trojans open their season in a nonleague clash of neighboring towns as they play host to Deary at 7 p.m. today.
“Offensively, we’re going to be a different team than we have been in the past,” he said. “Our kids have developed. This is my third year with these seniors; we’re not just getting used to each other now. I think there’s a reason we got such a large turnout when obviously our season wasn’t perfect last year.”
One leader in the Trojans’ seven-man senior class is running back Elijah Phillis, who registered close to 300 total offensive yards and four touchdowns between running and receiving in their lone victory last year, a 52-44 triple-overtime epic against Potlatch.
“He’s been a great leader, and he’s worked hard for this to be a good season for him,” Wilson said of Phillis.
Troy has alternated between morning and evening practices and sometimes doubled up during the past two weeks of preseason preparation, with a slight interruption because of smoke-related poor air quality. This will be the second consecutive season in which the team has begun its schedule facing the Mustangs. Last year’s meeting did not go well for Troy, which fell 74-28.
“It’s a fun rivalry,” Wilson said. “I was really disappointed by the outcome last year, but it’s definitely a rivalry, so I think the people in the area get excited for it.”
The rest of the Trojans’ schedule pits them against the usual lineup of Whitepine League Division I opposition, along with the first-year varsity team at Logos.
“I expect them to have a great year,” said Wilson, who noted that he will be fielding a JV team for the first time. “This has been a goal for the last two years, to get to have large participation. We’ve been looking for large numbers.”
Troy
COACH — Bobby Wilson (third year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 1-5 in Whitepine League Division I, 1-7 overall
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS — Elijah Phillis, sr., RB/DB; Chandler Blazzard, jr., QB/LB; Landon Buchannan, sr., TE/DL; Boden DeMeerleer, sr., OL/DL; Joshua Nelson, soph., HB/LB; Cole Hazeltine, soph., LB/OL; Levi McCully, jr., TE/DB; Dillon Abbott, soph., C/LB; Jarrod Sanderson, sr., DB/RB; Shawn Archibald, sr., TE/DL; Tristan Van Pelt, sr., HB/LB; Brody Patrick, sr., OL/DL; Rider Patrick, jr., HB/DB.
Five things to watch:
1. With the largest roster in Wilson’s tenure, the Trojans have an opportunity for a junior varsity team and more reps across their roster.
2. Seven seniors and 13 returning letterwinners overall make for an experienced core of leadership.
3. All-Whitepine League running back Elijah Phillis, who was a leader last year, is going to be “really good” this year, according to Wilson.
4. Quarterback Chandler Blazzard was the winner of a “pretty good camp battle” for the position. It’ll be interesting to see his progress as the season moves along.
5. Improved results. “I think this team has a real desire and with the numbers they have some goals that they want to accomplish this year,” Wilson said.