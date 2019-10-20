Morgan Blazzard of Troy hit a career-high 25 kills and her team prevailed in straight sets in an Idaho 1A Division I District II semifinal against Prairie of Cottonwood at the LCSC Activity Center.
With the 25-15, 25-7, 25-11 win, the Trojans advanced to the district final and guaranteed themselves a place in the 1A Division I state tournament.
Abby Weller went 16-for-16 and Katelyn Hunter was 10-for-10 on serve for Troy (22-3). Their team faces Genesee in the final at the Activity Center on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The Trojans have beaten the Bulldogs in two previous meetings this season.
Bulldogs bag state berth
Genesee posted back-to-back straight-sets victories against Kamiah and Potlatch at the LCSC Activity Center to secure a place in the 1A Division I district tournament final and a berth to the state tournament.
The Bulldogs swept the Kubs 25-9, 25-14, 25-7, then battled through a 25-21, 25-22, 25-23 semifinal against the Loggers.
Lucie Ranisate totaled a team-high 19 kills on the day for Genesee, while teammate Clara Osborne had 14. Carly Allen had five aces against Kamiah, while Regan Zenner made 21 digs against Potlatch.
The Bulldogs (24-6) face Troy in the title match at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Potlatch goes 1-1
Potlatch beat Clearwater Valley 25-19, 25-19, 25-19 before losing to Genesee in 1A Division I Districts at the Activity Center. The Loggers will play Lapwai Monday in a loser-out match at 6:30 p.m. at the Activity Center. They can still reach the state tournament if they win four loser-out contests.
“If we play like we did against Genesee, I like our chances,” coach Ron Dinsmoor said.
Against the Rams, the Loggers were led by Charlee Beckner (25 digs), Josie Larson (10 assists), Katie Paul (seven kills), Alyssa Felton (6 kills), Jordan Reynolds (four blocks and four kills) and Elaina Howard (six kills). Against the Bulldogs, Potlatch got 20 digs and 9-for-9 serving from Beckner, six kills and three blocks from Olivia Wise, 15 assists and four kills from Josie Larson, five kills from Elaina Howard and 17 digs from Brenna Larson.
Huskies sweep Indians
Highland of Craigmont opened its 1A Division II District II campaign with a 25-11, 25-16, 25-17 victory against Nezperce.
“We had only single digits in unforced errors,” Highland coach Tami Church said of her team’s showing. “We just didn’t make many mistakes. It was just a well-rounded effort by the girls.”
Hannah Miller went 21-of-21 with three aces from the service line and provided eight assists, while Kendel Wynott notched eight Highland kills.
Knights topple Timberline
Logos of Moscow defeated Timberline of Weippe-Pierce by scores of 27-25, 25-23, 25-11 in both teams’ opening game of the 1A Division II tournament at the LCSC Activity Center.
“We were able to attack the ball better and hit more aces,” Logos coach Jessica Evans said of her team’s performance. “Very few serving errors, so we were playing a little more our game.”
Lucia Wilson executed six kills for the Knights.
Tigers halt Huskies
Eliza Olson made 18 of her team’s 31 kills to lead Kendrick in a straight-sets victory over Highland of Craigmont in the 1A Division II tournament at the LCSC Activity Center.
The 25-12, 25-18, 25-19 victory moved the Tigers to 15-1 on the season. Lauren Morgan served 20-of-21 for Kendrick, while Megan Brocke went 8-for-8 serving and made four kills.
The Tigers face Deary tomorrow at 8 p.m. for a spot in the championship round.
Mustangs master Knights
Deary (10-3) defeated Logos of Moscow by scores of 25-8, 27-25, 25-18 in 1A Division II district tournament play.
Leaders for Deary included Matteya Proctor (22 assists, 11 digs), Tona Anderson (12 blocks, seven kills), Lizzie Stout (100 percent serving with four aces) and Graci Heath (15 digs).
“We played a very solid game tonight,” said Deary coach Dani Jones.
Logos returns to action tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. in an elimination game against Nezperce, while Deary plays a main draw semifinal against Kendrick that evening at 8 p.m.
Huskies expel Spartans
Highland of Craigmont stayed alive in the 1A Division II tournament with a straight-sets elimination game victory over Timberline of Pierce-Weippe.
The Huskies, who had beaten Nezperce before falling to Kendrick, won by scores of 25-14, 25-20, 25-16 in their third contest of the day.
Payton Crow served 28-for-28 through Highland’s three matches and had four assists and six kills against Timberline.
The Huskies face either Logos or Nezperce on Tuesday at 4 p.m., while the Spartans are done for the season.
Bantams fly a bit higher than Eagles
SPOKANE — Clarkston went 127-for-128 serving and edged West Valley 23-25, 26-24, 21-25, 25-19, 19-17 in a Great Northern League contest.
The Bantams improve to 9-11 overall and 2-7 in league.
Leading Clarkston were Katie Kaufman (14 kills, 15 digs and 16 assists), Maggie Ogden (12 kills, 5 blocks, two aces), Amya Dahl (39 assists) and Alyssa Sangster (28 digs)
“I’m very happy with the way we competed for every point all day,” coach Adam Van Vogt said.
JV — Clk def. CV 2-1
C —Clk def. CV 3-0
Freshmen — Clk. def. CV 3-0
Hounds handle Hawks
CHENEY — Traveling Pullman remained unbeaten in Great Northern League play with a three-set defeat of Cheney.
The 27-25, 25-19, 26-24 victory improved the Greyhounds to 17-3 overall and 10-0 in league.
Mikayla Uhlenkott had 18 kills, 2 blocks and 6 digs for Pullman, while Addie Hawes provided 34 assists and five aces, and Hana Gecas managed 17 digs.
Panthers break Broncos
RITZVILLE — Visiting Asotin defeated 2B Bi-County League foe Lind-Ritzville/Sprague in straight sets, avenging a defeat from earlier in the season.
The scores were 25-21, 25-22, 25-20 as the Panthers improved their season record to 9-9 overall and 6-5 in league.
Izzy Bailey made a team-high 18 digs for Asotin, while Madison Shriver provided 16 assists and Mackenzie Stein struck nine kills.
“Last time we played them we had 16 hitting errors,” said Asotin coach Marie Huffman. “We created a lot of errors that game, so this game our goal was to limit our unforced errors, and we did that successfully.”
The teams will meet again on Friday in a district playoff game at a neutral site to be announced.
JV — Asotin def. LRS 21-25, 25-18, 15-9
GIRLS’ SOCCER
CdA Charter 11, Grangeville 0
COEUR D’ALENE — Sarah Hines finished with four goals and two assists as Coeur d’Alene Charter downed Grangeville in the Central Idaho League final.
Isabella Lucky added three goals for the Panthers (15-1-0) and Cadence Wilson had two goals.
Talia Brown finished with 22 saves for Grangeville (8-8-0), which will face Weiser in the first round of the Idaho Class 3A tournament at 2 p.m. Thursday at Vallivue.
Grangeville 0 0—0
CDA Charter 6 5—11
CDAC — Sarah Hines, 6th.
CDAC — Cadence Wilson (S. Hines), 13th.
CDAC — S. Hines (Ava Shivers), 16th.
CDAC — Kiley Cutler, 18th.
CDAC — Wilson (Cutler), 25th.
CDAC — Isabella Lucky (Rebekah Hines), 34th.
CDAC — S. Hines (Mercedes Zepeda), 44th.
CDAC — S. Hines (Shivers), 51st.
CDAC —Lucky (S. Hines), 55th.
CDAC — Lucky (Danica Nowak), 57th.
CDAC — Eden Harger (Shivers), 71st.
Shots — Grangeville 2, CdA Charter 35.
Saves — Grangeville: Talia Brown, 22; CDA Charter, Danica Nowak 2, Zhaely Clemens 2.
Cheney 8, Pullman 1
CHENEY — Traveling Pullman fell to Cheney in Great Northern League play.
The Blackhawks made a blazing start to the game with four goals within the first 20 minutes of regulation and six in the first half.
Hannah Hawk kicked the Greyhounds’ lone goal early in the second. Goalkeeper Hallie McDougle made 10 saves for Pullman (0-13, 0-10).
Pullman 0 1—1
Cheney 6 2—8
Cheney — Benson (Scott), 4th
Cheney — Cone (Benson), 10th
Cheney — Cone (Scott) 14th
Cheney — Cone (Smith), 17th
Cheney — Woller (Huotari), 25th
Cheney — VanHorne (Huotari), 28th
Pullman — Hawk (James), 44th
Cheney — Benson (Estrellado), 45th
Cheney — Teeters (Scott) 76th
Shots — Pullman 3, Cheney 18.
Saves — Pullman: McDougle 10, Cheney: McCarthy 2