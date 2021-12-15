Idaho junior linebacker Tre Walker, junior fullback Logan Kendall and sophomore receiver Terez Traynor were named All-American by HERO Sports.
Walker was named to the defensive second-team, Kendall was picked to the offensive third-team and Traynor was tabbed to the sophomore team.
Walker and Kendall each have played their final snaps as Vandals.
Walker, who led the Vandals with 105 tackles this season, declared for the NFL draft.
Kendall, a key blocker in an UI rushing attack that totaled more than 2,000 yards, will play his final season at the University of Utah as a graduate transfer.
Traynor has two seasons of eligibility remaining after racking up 50 receptions for 737 yards and three touchdowns in his first season with UI after transferring from Western Kentucky.