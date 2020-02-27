KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Both Lewis-Clark State basketball teams and the Warriors’ men’s tennis team were ranked in the latest NAIA coaches top 25 polls, it was announced Wednesday.
The men’s basketball team, which boasts a 25-3 record (13-3 in Frontier Conference play), dropped to No. 7 after being ranked No. 3 in the previous poll. The Warriors lost to No. 19 Carroll at home Saturday and also dropped a game to Montana Tech. LCSC needs one more win to lock up the FC’s regular-season championship and the No. 1 seed in the conference’s upcoming tournament.
The women’s basketball team (18-8, 10-6 FC) remained at No. 21 after splitting last week’s games — the Warriors slipped by Montana Tech in overtime, then fell to No. 16 Carroll on senior night. LCSC is third in the league, one game behind Carroll and Montana Western, which are tied for first place.
The men’s tennis team, ranked No. 25, most recently swept NCAA Division III Whitworth 7-0 on Feb. 17. The Warriors will open a road stretch starting March 5 that includes No. 4 William Carey (Miss.), No. 12 Mobile (Ala.), No. 10 Tennessee Wesleyan and No. 2 Xavier (La.).
BASEBALLFormer LCSC pitcher to compete in Germany
Former Lewis-Clark State right-handed pitcher Tanner Simpson (2018-19) signed Tuesday with the Munich-Haar Disciples of Germany’s Bundesliga, according to the team.
“I am excited and thankful for the opportunity to continue playing baseball and pursue my childhood dream,” Simpson said in a news release. “I’d like to thank the Disciples for presenting me with this opportunity and believing in me. I’d also like to thank Lewis-Clark State and the coaching staff for the guidance and preparation for the future ahead of me, as well as my family and closest friends for the unconditional support along the way.”
Simpson, a Snoqualmie, Wash., native who started his college career at Columbia Basin Community College, was most effective for the Warriors out of the bullpen. In his two seasons combined, Simpson posted an ERA of 3.12 and struck out 60 batters in 60ž innings.
He had four wins and two saves last year, and went 3-0 with a save in 2018. In his best outing of 2019, he struck out eight Oregon Tech batters in five innings.
He was LCSC’s 2019 Clutch Player of the Year and was the program’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year each of his two seasons.
Former Warriors Joey Duche and Cody Chartrand also spent time with Munich-Haar, and William Thorp is a catcher for the Disciples.
FOOTBALLIdaho’s Hawkins hired by USC
LOS ANGELES — Former Idaho safety Armond Hawkins, a central defensive figure in the Vandals’ 2016 Potato Bowl win against Colorado State, landed a job with Southern California’s football program as the director of high school relations, as first reported by 247Sports.com.
Hawkins’ duties will be, in short, to foster relationships with high school coaches, players and their families.
Hawkins graduated from Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) High School and played at UI from 2013-17, starting his final two seasons. The 5-foot-10, 205-pounder — who played in 44 career games, starting 18 — was known as a hard-hitting, ball-hawking strong safety. As a senior, he had two interceptions, six pass break-ups and 46 tackles. He majored in public relations.
Hawkins’ father, Armond Sr., runs a training program that features many of Southern California’s top prospects. His brother, Chris, played defensive back at USC and served a short stint as a grad assistant there.