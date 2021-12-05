WSU football

Washington Cougars receiver Travell Harris holds the Apple Cup trophy during halftime of Saturday's Pac-12 basketball game against No. 20 USC at Beasley Coliseum. The Cougars will be playing in the Sun Bowl at 9 a.m. Dec. 31 against Miami.

 Zach Wilkinson

Sports writer Trevan Pixley and sports editor Donn Walden talk about WSU's bowl destination, Gardner Minshew playing again, bowl game sponsorship and the week ahead in high school boys' basketball and wrestling.

