> Defending champion Quail Ridge Golf Course claimed the Week 3 title but Clarkston Golf and Country Club maintained its overall lead as the Tribune Cup continued with a round at the Clarkston course. Quail Ridge tallied 38.5 points for the day, with Clarkston and Lewiston Golf Country Club tying for second at 31.5 and Bryden Canyon mustering just half a point. Clarkston leads the overall standings at 112.5, followed by Quail Ridge at 104.5, Lewiston at 86.5 and Bryden at 20.5. Individually, Cindy Eccles of Quail and Helen Henry of Clarkston each posted a perfect score of 9. The fourth and final round will be played next Tuesday at Quail Ridge.