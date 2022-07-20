Former Lewis-Clark State women’s golfer Carlee Rhodes, playing for Lewiston Golf and Country Club, hits her ball onto the green during the 54th Tribune Cup women’s golf tournament Tuesday at Lewiston Golf and Country Club. The team from LGCC won the event with 24 points.
Jody Servatius, playing for Lewiston Golf and Country Club, hits a putt during the 54th Tribune Cup women’s golf tournament Tuesday at LGCC. Servatius and the rest of her teammates won the event with 24 points.
Leslie Hendrick, with Quail Ridge, hits her ball down the course during the Trib Cup women’s golf tournament on Tuesday.
Anne Chapman, with Red Wolf Golf Club, hits her ball down the course during the Trib Cup women’s golf tournament on Tuesday.
Carlee Rhodes, with Lewiston Golf & Country Club, watches Colleen Schilling, with Quail Ridge, put during the Trib Cup women’s golf tournament on Tuesday.
Colleen Schilling, with Quail Ridge, prepares to put her ball towards the hole during the Trib Cup women’s golf tournament on Tuesday.
Leslie Hendrick, with Quail Ridge, hits her ball towards the green during the Trib Cup women’s golf tournament on Tuesday.
The midsummer sun loomed large overhead Tuesday at the Lewiston Golf and Country Club course as the last of six three-person groups converged on the final hole of the 2022 Tribune Cup women’s golf tournament.
First to approach was Debbie Lee, a veteran participant and member of the host team. Second came Drea Domebo, a representative of Clarkston’s Red Wolf Golf Club and the youngest golfer in the field, while Sandy Hudson was the anchor for Quail Ridge Golf Course team.
All three narrowly missed birdie putts, with 20-year-old Domebo’s ball all but teetering on the edge of the hole as it came to a halt.
“Jump around!” was Lee’s sage advice.
Instead, Domebo settled for a par-5 on the hole as her rivals did. The three exchanged handshakes and stepped off the course to await team score tabulations and enjoy a post-tournament luncheon.
LGCC finished in first place with a six-woman match-play total of 24 points, Quail Ridge came in second with 16 and Red Wolf was just behind at 14.
“There are very good players from all of these clubs, so to be able to get that many points, we really stepped it up,” said Marcy Spilker, another member of the LGCC team who doubled as one of the organizers. “The women in this valley are good golfers.”
The 54th Tribune Cup was the first held in three years, with the 2020 and 2021 editions having been called off because of the pandemic. It also saw a move to a new, single-day format for the event, which previously had been held in installments in a multiple-week period at different area courses. In addition to the three clubs that participated, the likes of Bryden Canyon, Grangeville and Orofino sometimes have fielded teams in past events.
“It’s just difficult to get people to commit three weeks in a row to playing the tournament,” Spilker said, noting the current working plan is to hold the Cup at a different area club each year on a rotational basis, but there is also a possibility of reviving the three-day format.
This year’s most prestigious first-time entrant was Carlee Rhodes, a 27-year-old former Lewis-Clark State golfer invited to play as a substitute in the LGCC lineup after Kim Eimers withdrew from the event with an injury (Eimers instead served as an off-field team captain). Rhodes might have looked like a ringer for her team, which did ultimately prevail, but she was not able to singlehandedly make as big of an impact on scoring under the Cup’s unusual scoring format — in which a fixed number of points are awarded within each three-person group to the player who wins the most holes on the front nine, back nine and overall — as she could have in the more common stroke-play scoring, which hinges on cumulative running totals.
“You win or lose hole-by hole, so you can have a really big number on a hole — you can have a 10 — but you still win the match,” Spilker said. “Match play is almost a thing of the past, and this is the one time you get to play it.”
Team scores — 1. Lewiston Golf & Country Club (Carlee Rhodes, Debi Klamper, Kate Cannon, Marcy Spilker, Debbie Lee, Jody Servatius) 24; 2. Quail Ridge (Colleen Schilling, Steph Hough, Jessica Shawley, Kim Thiel, Sandy Hudson, Leslie Hendrick) 16; 3. Red Wolf (Brandi Kellar, Shanna Cara, Sharon Vahlkamp, Mary Lauritsen, Drea Domebo, Anne Chapman) 14.