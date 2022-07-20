The midsummer sun loomed large overhead Tuesday at the Lewiston Golf and Country Club course as the last of six three-person groups converged on the final hole of the 2022 Tribune Cup women’s golf tournament.

First to approach was Debbie Lee, a veteran participant and member of the host team. Second came Drea Domebo, a representative of Clarkston’s Red Wolf Golf Club and the youngest golfer in the field, while Sandy Hudson was the anchor for Quail Ridge Golf Course team.

Tags

Recommended for you